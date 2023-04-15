RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) vs DC (Delhi Capitals) Match Prediction RCB 61 % Chance of Winning DC 39 % Bet Now! Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will take on each other in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on April 15, 2023, at 7:30 IST PM. After losing the last home game, RCB would want to have some semblance of hope alive, whereas Delhi Capitals, after playing four matches already, are down and out, without a single win against their name.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning

It is a home game for RCB, where they are supposed to dominate, notwithstanding the result in the last game against Lucknow Super Giants. Melbet, our official partner, considers them as a top choice for the win, with odds of 1.632 as compared to Delhi Capitals’ winning odds of 2.27. The differential tells a story of its own.

RCB’s implied probability of winning 61.27 %

DC’s implied probability of winning 44.05 %

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Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Betting Tips

You could see how the game would pan out. From RCB batters going hell for leather at their cauldron to Axar Patel doing everything that he can to stop them, it is a script written all over it. But David Warner, who is the highest run-scorer for Delhi Capitals so far in the competition, may have a chance to redeem his strike rate reputation by putting the RCB bowlers to the test. Another Virat Kohli masterclass can’t be avoided, either.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is one of the flattest decks in the world. A run rate of 9.2 since January 2019 tells you that the venue can be extremely unforgiving for the bowlers, with an average winning score while batting first being 183 runs. 179 is the average target chased; hence, we must keep everything in mind while approaching the fest. Chasing has always been the right thing to do, as in 12 matches since 2019, the batting second team have won seven encounters, while 11 times, the toss-winning captain has decided to go for bowling first.

Weather Report

There is a certain pattern to the Bangalore evenings, especially in summer. Still, rain gods have stayed away for a while, adding more antithesis to the theory. Accuweather.com predicts a 0% chance of precipitation with wind flowing at 13 km/h.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Player List

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Mahipal Lomror, David Willey, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Finn Allen, Himanshu Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Virat KohliBatter

Faf du Plessis (C) Batter Michael Bracewell Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Dinesh Karthik (WK) Wicket-keeper Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler Harshal Patel All-rounder Mohammed Siraj Bowler Akash Deep Bowler Karn Sharma Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Form

Royal Challengers Bangalore have secured two wins from the last five games and in three games this season, they have just a couple of wins to show against their name. After beating Mumbai Indians at home in their opening encounter, RCB lost to Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in their next two games. They would want to alter their fortune against a struggling Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals Player List

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Philip Salt, Aman Hakim Khan, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw Batter David Warner (C) Batter Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Sarfaraz Khan (WK) Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell All-rounder Aman Khan All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have had the worse start among all teams in the competition. After losing all of their first four matches, the David Warner-led side are a complete mess at the moment, and finding a way out is easier said than done. The inability of their bowlers to have a say in the game to the extreme level of tentativeness by the batters, there is hardly any positive for DC from this season so far.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Head-To-Head

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals have played each other 29 times in the history of the Indian Premier League, in which the former have come out triumphant a colossal 18 times, which is a win ratio of 62.0%. RCB won by 16 runs in the last encounter between both sides in the last year’s IPL in Mumbai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds

DC to score under 49.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.89

A simple look at Delhi Capitals batting line-up and you would lick your lips at the prospect of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner, but the reality is far from rosy. Delhi Capitals have not had the best of powerplay in the first four games, losing at least two wickets in all games. They have lost nine wickets in the first six overs, the most wickets a team lost in this phase this season. Their scoring rate has also been lackadaisical, with 7.6 runs per over, which is one of the lowest scoring rates in the first six overs in IPL this year. Do you need more information to make a case?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Best Batters

Virat Kohli to be RCB’s best batter (Melbet)

Virat Kohli’s dominance in the Indian Premier League had come to a screeching halt in the last few years but this season, he is having an absolute ball. In three matches for RCB this season, the former Indian skipper has 164 runs at an average of 82 at a strike rate of 147.8. He already has two centuries to his name. Since the last IPL, Kohli averages over 60 runs per dismissal, and that makes his case even stronger. At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli has scored 2489 runs which is the most for a player at a venue in the IPL. All these point toward Kohli having an excellent game for RCB on Saturday.

David Warner to be DC’s best batter (Melbet)

The betting market doesn’t discriminate against batters with low strike rates. Warner already has three half-centuries in four matches, which makes him the second-highest run-scorer in the IPL after Shikhar Dhawan. That tells you that something is working for him. With Chinnaswamy Stadium being one of the fastest-scoring venues in the country, Warner could be back amongst runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Best Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be RCB’s Best bowler (Melbet)

In the 2022 Indian Premier League, Wanindu Hasaranga proved to be a top pick for the Royal Challengers. The Lankan spinner took 26 wickets in the last season, the second-most for a bowler in IPL 2022, and that is the joint-second most for a spinner in a single edition of the IPL. For everything he did, there is hope for improving things this time; hence, you could argue that Harasanga will be RCB’s top pick this season.

Anrich Nortje to be DC’s best bowler (Melbet)

In the current edition of the Indian Premier League, not a single bowler of Delhi Capitals have found themselves in the top 10; hence the return of Anrich Nortje is such a piece of terrific news for all Delhi fans. Even though Nortje couldn’t do much in the last game, the kind of record he has for the franchise, there is all sorts of hope that he could do it for Delhi. In the final five overs, as he is one of the most economical pacers since 2021, and against RCB, he has 11 wickets, which is the highest for him against any opposition.