RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) vs GT (Gujarat Titans) Match Prediction RCB 53 % Chance of Winning GT 47 % Bet Now! In what is going to be the last league game of the season, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans are set to take on each other on May 21, 2023 (Sunday) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, at 7:30 PM IST. While Gujarat Titans have already qualified in the top two, Royal Challengers Bangalore desperately need a win to make it to the playoffs. Given that this will be the last game of the league phase, RCB will know the exact scenario in which they will make it to the playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Chance of Winning

Royal Challengers Bangalore are the favourites to win the game, with Melbet offering odds of 1.805, table-toppers Gujarat Titans have winning odds of 2.005. Given this is a home game for RCB and they have genuinely done well in the recent games, which means odds make sense.

RCB’s chance of winning is 53%

GT’s chance of winning is 47%

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Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Betting Tips

After the century in the last game, Virat Kohli is high on confidence and I am pretty sure that he would do everything in his ability to put things in the right direction. Further, his partnership with Faf du Plessis yielded 173 runs in the last game, an indicator of things to come in Bengaluru. But can you really keep Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan out of the game? That would be criminal. Bank them to have a big say in the game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction

Captains have decided to bowl first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in all six games this season but it’s the teams that have batted first won four games in the IPL 2023. The average first Innings score in this venue is 194 and the average first Innings winning score in this venue is 197. Pacers have taken more wickets in this venue than spinners but both of them have gone for runs with an economy of over 9.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather.com, there is an “increasing cloudiness with a couple of thunderstorms in the afternoon” with 56% cloud cover on Sunday. One hour of rain is predicted in the afternoon and that is going to be the differential factor.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Player List

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Sonu Yadav, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli Batter Faf du Plessis (C) Batter Mahipal Lomror Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed Batter Michael Bracewell All-rounder Anuj Rawat Wicket-keeper Karn Sharma All-rounder Harshal Patel Bowler Wayne Parnell Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Form

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in back-to-back games to ensure their chances for playoffs are well and truly alive. The good thing for them that this match is going to be the last game of the season, and hence they will know exactly what needs to be done to qualify for the next stage.

Gujarat Titans Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Sai Sudharsan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

Predicted Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha Wicket-keeper Shubman Gill Batter Sai Sudharsan Batter Hardik Pandya (C) All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder David Miller Batter Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Mohit Sharma Bowler Mohammed Shami Bowler Joshua Little Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans are the most consistent performers in the Indian Premier League and in the last five games, they have won three games to secure a place in the playoffs. In the last game they buried Sunrisers Hyderabad to ensure that they will have a direct qualification chance for the final.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Head-To-Head

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans have played two matches against each other in the IPL and both teams have won one match against each other. This is going to be the first encounter between both sides this season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds

RCB opening Partnership over 33.5 runs @ 1.89 (Melbet)

The opening combo of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli have done wonders for RCB this season, registering a total of 872 runs which is the most for a batting pair in IPL 2023 by a long margin. The duo are second on the list with 567 runs. RCB have had a run rate of 10.3 against pacers this season with a BPB ratio of 4.2 and both these are the best for a side in this season. That explains it.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Best Batters

Kohli to be RCB’s best batter (Melbet)

After a couple of very underwhelming seasons in IPL 2021 and 2022, Virat Kohli has bounced back well this season, having scored over 500 runs at an average of 44.8 and an SR over 135. Not to mention the fact that he scored his first IPL century since 2020 (the last one was in IPL 2019 against KKR at Eden Gardens). This is the sixth season where he has scored 500+ runs in the IPL and this is the joint-most times a batter has accomplished this in the IPL.

Gill to be GT’s best batter (Melbet)

Shubman Gill has been one of the best batters this season and is currently the leading run scorer for GT by far in this IPL. RCB is the only franchise against whom Gill has played in at least 5 inns and not etched a single 50+ score in the IPL and now that he is just 24 runs away from completing 2,500 runs in his IPL career, you can hope for him to break the draught.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Best Bowlers

Siraj to be RCB’s best bowler (Melbet)

Mohammed Siraj has been in top form in this season having taken 17 wickets which is the most for him in an IPL season. He is RCB’s highest wicket taker this season with 17 wickets to his name and what is even more impressive is the fact that he has taken atleast one wicket in 11 out of 13 innings this season. He has been at his best in the first six and last five overs where he has taken 7+ wickets each at a good bowling SR. Trust him to deliver.

Mohit Sharma to be GT’s best bowler (Melbet)

Mohit Sharma has been a good addition to the GT pace attack this season as the pacer has picked up 17 wickets and is amongst pacers with most wickets till now. 2023 has been Mohit’s best season in the IPL till now in terms of average and strike rate, as his average and SR in 2023 have been even better than his numbers in 2014, where he won the Purple Cap. Can he do it against RCB again? I believe so.