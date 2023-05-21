RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) vs GT (Gujarat Titans) Match Prediction
RCB
53%
Chance of Winning
GT
47%
India
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
Facts
- Mohit Sharma is coming into this match with good form as he grabbed his third four-wicket haul in GT’s most recent fixture.
- Kohli’s recent century was a special one as he hit 16 boundaries in total and this is the second most boundaries he has hit in an innings in the IPL.
- Both Shami and Siraj also tend to pick up a wicket in the very first over of the innings and are amongst the leading wicket-takers in the first over in IPL since 2019.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Chance of Winning
Royal Challengers Bangalore are the favourites to win the game, with Melbet offering odds of 1.805, table-toppers Gujarat Titans have winning odds of 2.005. Given this is a home game for RCB and they have genuinely done well in the recent games, which means odds make sense.
RCB’s chance of winning is 53%
GT’s chance of winning is 47%
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Betting Tips
After the century in the last game, Virat Kohli is high on confidence and I am pretty sure that he would do everything in his ability to put things in the right direction. Further, his partnership with Faf du Plessis yielded 173 runs in the last game, an indicator of things to come in Bengaluru. But can you really keep Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan out of the game? That would be criminal. Bank them to have a big say in the game.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction
Captains have decided to bowl first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in all six games this season but it’s the teams that have batted first won four games in the IPL 2023. The average first Innings score in this venue is 194 and the average first Innings winning score in this venue is 197. Pacers have taken more wickets in this venue than spinners but both of them have gone for runs with an economy of over 9.
Weather Report
According to Accuweather.com, there is an “increasing cloudiness with a couple of thunderstorms in the afternoon” with 56% cloud cover on Sunday. One hour of rain is predicted in the afternoon and that is going to be the differential factor.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Player List
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Sonu Yadav, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
Faf du Plessis (C)
|
Batter
|
Mahipal Lomror
|
Batter
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
All-rounder
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Michael Bracewell
|
All-rounder
|
Anuj Rawat
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Karn Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Harshal Patel
|
Bowler
|
Wayne Parnell
|
Bowler
|
Mohammed Siraj
|
Bowler
Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Form
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in back-to-back games to ensure their chances for playoffs are well and truly alive. The good thing for them that this match is going to be the last game of the season, and hence they will know exactly what needs to be done to qualify for the next stage.
Gujarat Titans Player List
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Sai Sudharsan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Wriddhiman Saha
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batter
|
Sai Sudharsan
|
Batter
|
Hardik Pandya (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Dasun Shanaka
|
All-rounder
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Rahul Tewatia
|
All-rounder
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Mohit Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Mohammed Shami
|
Bowler
|
Joshua Little
|
Bowler
Gujarat Titans Team Form
Gujarat Titans are the most consistent performers in the Indian Premier League and in the last five games, they have won three games to secure a place in the playoffs. In the last game they buried Sunrisers Hyderabad to ensure that they will have a direct qualification chance for the final.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Head-To-Head
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans have played two matches against each other in the IPL and both teams have won one match against each other. This is going to be the first encounter between both sides this season.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds
RCB opening Partnership over 33.5 runs @ 1.89 (Melbet)
The opening combo of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli have done wonders for RCB this season, registering a total of 872 runs which is the most for a batting pair in IPL 2023 by a long margin. The duo are second on the list with 567 runs. RCB have had a run rate of 10.3 against pacers this season with a BPB ratio of 4.2 and both these are the best for a side in this season. That explains it.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Best Batters
Kohli to be RCB’s best batter (Melbet)
After a couple of very underwhelming seasons in IPL 2021 and 2022, Virat Kohli has bounced back well this season, having scored over 500 runs at an average of 44.8 and an SR over 135. Not to mention the fact that he scored his first IPL century since 2020 (the last one was in IPL 2019 against KKR at Eden Gardens). This is the sixth season where he has scored 500+ runs in the IPL and this is the joint-most times a batter has accomplished this in the IPL.
Gill to be GT’s best batter (Melbet)
Shubman Gill has been one of the best batters this season and is currently the leading run scorer for GT by far in this IPL. RCB is the only franchise against whom Gill has played in at least 5 inns and not etched a single 50+ score in the IPL and now that he is just 24 runs away from completing 2,500 runs in his IPL career, you can hope for him to break the draught.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Best Bowlers
Siraj to be RCB’s best bowler (Melbet)
Mohammed Siraj has been in top form in this season having taken 17 wickets which is the most for him in an IPL season. He is RCB’s highest wicket taker this season with 17 wickets to his name and what is even more impressive is the fact that he has taken atleast one wicket in 11 out of 13 innings this season. He has been at his best in the first six and last five overs where he has taken 7+ wickets each at a good bowling SR. Trust him to deliver.
Mohit Sharma to be GT’s best bowler (Melbet)
Mohit Sharma has been a good addition to the GT pace attack this season as the pacer has picked up 17 wickets and is amongst pacers with most wickets till now. 2023 has been Mohit’s best season in the IPL till now in terms of average and strike rate, as his average and SR in 2023 have been even better than his numbers in 2014, where he won the Purple Cap. Can he do it against RCB again? I believe so.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Royal Challengers Bangalore
I have high hopes on RCB. Especially with Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and skipper Faf du Plessis being in the kind of form they are in, it is only fair that RCB would go on to win the game on the basis of their batting might alone. Further, they have Mohammed Siraj in their line-up, who can now claim to be among the best of the best powerplay bowlers in the world. For all their success, Gujarat Titans are still overtly dependent on Shubman Gill, which may cause some problems for them at the Chinnaswamy.
RCB to win @ 1.805 (Melbet)
GT to win @ 2.005 (Melbet)Bet Now!