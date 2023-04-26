RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) vs KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) Match Prediction RCB 58 % Chance of Winning KKR 42 % Bet Now! Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders define contrast in an enigmatic fashion. While RCB sometimes tend to lose objectivity against KKR, the Kolkata-based franchise are an amalgamation of many things that somehow never co-relate on a plane. Hence, when both sides will take on each other for the second time in the IPL 2023, at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on April 26, 2023 (Wednesday), at 7:30 PM IST, there will be a clash of ideologies - but the two points will be the eventual differentiator.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chance of Winning

After winning two consecutive matches under Virat Kohli’s leadership, Royal Challengers Bangalore are favourites to win the Wednesday clash as well, with Melbet offering odds worth 1.73. For Kolkata Knight Riders, who have lost two back-to-back games against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, things are not as easy for them, with Melbet valuing their win at 2.104.

RCB’s chance of winning 58%

KKR’s chance of winning 42%

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Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Tips

This will be the last RCB home game before they return to Chinnaswamy for one final time in late May. Hence, there will be great hope for another RCB performance of the IPL. While, by now, one could be certain about the impact that Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis will have with the bat, it is almost certain that Mohammed Siraj will have one more field day. From KKR, expect mystery spinner Suyash Sharma to have a game that would make the KKR fans feel something magical, but difficult to expect more from anyone else from the purple and gold brigade.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Captains have always preferred to bowl first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, and this season, it is no different. But the results have been pretty different this time, as the batting first teams have won more games in IPL 2023. In five matches, batting first teams have won three and lost two. The average first Innings score in this venue is 194, and the average 1st Innings winning score in this venue is 196.

Weather Report

Bengaluru offers the best climate in summer and there is only 21% chance of rain. But no rain is predicted for the evening, which is surprising because rain is a frequent visitor to this part of the world in summer time.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Player List

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Sonu Yadav, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli Batter Faf du Plessis (C) Batter Mahipal Lomror Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Harshal Patel All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Wicket-keeper Anuj Rawat All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler Wayne Parnell Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Form

W W L W L - Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a mixed kind of season so far and that has made their sojourn this year a very interesting one. By getting over the line in the last two games, they have ensured that they are in contention for a top-two finish.

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

N Jagadeesan Wicketkeeper Jason Roy Batter Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Nitish Rana Batter Rinku Singh All-rounder Andre Russell All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Sunil Narine All-rounder Tim Southee Bowler Umesh Yadav Bowler Varun Chakravarthy Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

With two wins from seven matches, Kolkata Knight Riders are placed at the eighth spot on the points table and that is a fair assessment of how terribly they have performed this season. In the last two games, they lost to Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in shambolic fashions, which would determine how things would move from here.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head-To-Head

KKR love playing against RCB and has won 17 games out of 31 matches in IPL. They also have a better record at their home and have won six out of 10 matches. RCB have a clean sweep against KKR in 2009, 2011, 2015, and 2020 whereas KKR has a clean sweep against RCB in 2008, 2012, 2014, 2017, and 2018 for a minimum of two games played in a season. Even in the reverse fixture this season, KKR beat RCB by 31 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds

RCB to score over 53.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.84 (Melbet)

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are the most successful opening pair in IPL 2023 as they have scored nearly 500 runs with two 100-run partnerships and have scored a good strike rate of 149. RCB have been one of the best sides while batting in the powerplay as they have lost just seven wickets which is amongst the least wickets lost in the first six overs. They have an economy rate of 9.6 which is the second best for a team after CSK and have hit the most sixes in this phase amongst all the 10 teams.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Best Batters

Faf to be RCB’s best batter (Melbet)

Faf du Plessis has been the best batter in the tournament so far, scoring the most runs in the IPL. He has hit five 50s in seven innings and has hit the maximum sixes in this edition. He has now hit three half-centuries in a row and this is the second most consecutive 50+ scores for an RCB batter in the IPL. What would make RCB fans happy is the fact that he has an excellent record in Bengaluru. In seven innings, he has scored five fifties at an excellent average of 78.

Iyer to be KKR’s best batter (Melbet)

Venkatesh Iyer has shown good form in a few matches for KKR this season and is their leading run-getter at the moment. Iyer has been effective for KKR with the bat in the middle overs, as he has scored 144 runs in overs 7-15, which is amongst the highest for batters in IPL 2023 till now. Amongst batters with more than 75 runs in this phase, Venkatesh Iyer has the third-highest SR while he has smacked the joint third-most sixes in the middle overs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Best Bowlers

Siraj to be RCB’s best bowler

Mohammed Siraj is one the main reason behind RCB’s good bowling performance in the powerplay as he is the joint leading wicket-taker in the first six overs this season. He has taken 10 out of 12 wickets in defending the target this season. RCB bowlers have taken many wickets but they failed to control runs except Siraj this season, as the other RCB bowlers have a combined economy of 9.7 this season. Siraj has performed well against KKR as well, having taken the second-most wickets against KKR among the opponents he has faced in the IPL.

Chakaravarthy to be KKR’s best bowler (Melbet)

Varun Chakaravarthy has regained his form after a disappointing season in 2022 and is currently KKR’s leading wicket-taker in IPL 2023. Compared to last year, his bowling average and strike rate have improved massively, as he has picked 10 wickets at 21.2 runs per dismissal. Chakaravarthy is amongst the top wicket takers amongst spinners this season with ten wickets to his name. In the first fixture against RCB this season, Varun Chakaravarthy was in great touch as he registered his IPL career’s 2nd best bowling figures, including the wickets of Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis to take his team to a win. Trust him to deliver once again.