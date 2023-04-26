RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) vs KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) Match Prediction
RCB
58%
Chance of Winning
KKR
42%
India
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
Facts
- Chakarvarthy has taken ten wickets against RCB which is the second most for him against an opponent in the IPL.
- In his two fifty+ scores, Venkatesh Iyer breached the 100-run mark against Mumbai Indians and became only the second batter for KKR, after Brendon McCullum’s 158 in IPL 2008, to score a ton for the franchise.
- If he picks five wickets in the upcoming match then Harshal Patel will be the second player to reach 100 wickets in IPL for RCB.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chance of Winning
After winning two consecutive matches under Virat Kohli’s leadership, Royal Challengers Bangalore are favourites to win the Wednesday clash as well, with Melbet offering odds worth 1.73. For Kolkata Knight Riders, who have lost two back-to-back games against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, things are not as easy for them, with Melbet valuing their win at 2.104.
RCB’s chance of winning 58%
KKR’s chance of winning 42%
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Tips
This will be the last RCB home game before they return to Chinnaswamy for one final time in late May. Hence, there will be great hope for another RCB performance of the IPL. While, by now, one could be certain about the impact that Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis will have with the bat, it is almost certain that Mohammed Siraj will have one more field day. From KKR, expect mystery spinner Suyash Sharma to have a game that would make the KKR fans feel something magical, but difficult to expect more from anyone else from the purple and gold brigade.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction
Captains have always preferred to bowl first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, and this season, it is no different. But the results have been pretty different this time, as the batting first teams have won more games in IPL 2023. In five matches, batting first teams have won three and lost two. The average first Innings score in this venue is 194, and the average 1st Innings winning score in this venue is 196.
Weather Report
Bengaluru offers the best climate in summer and there is only 21% chance of rain. But no rain is predicted for the evening, which is surprising because rain is a frequent visitor to this part of the world in summer time.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Player List
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Sonu Yadav, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
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Virat Kohli
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Batter
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Faf du Plessis (C)
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Batter
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Mahipal Lomror
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Batter
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Glenn Maxwell
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All-rounder
|
Harshal Patel
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All-rounder
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Shahbaz Ahmed
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All-rounder
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Dinesh Karthik
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Wicket-keeper
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Anuj Rawat
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All-rounder
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Wanindu Hasaranga
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Bowler
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Wayne Parnell
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Bowler
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Mohammed Siraj
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Bowler
Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Form
W W L W L - Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a mixed kind of season so far and that has made their sojourn this year a very interesting one. By getting over the line in the last two games, they have ensured that they are in contention for a top-two finish.
Kolkata Knight Riders Player List
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
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N Jagadeesan
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Wicketkeeper
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Jason Roy
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Batter
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Venkatesh Iyer
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All-rounder
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Nitish Rana
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Batter
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Rinku Singh
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All-rounder
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Andre Russell
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All-rounder
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Shardul Thakur
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All-rounder
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Sunil Narine
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All-rounder
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Tim Southee
|
Bowler
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Umesh Yadav
|
Bowler
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Varun Chakravarthy
|
Bowler
Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form
With two wins from seven matches, Kolkata Knight Riders are placed at the eighth spot on the points table and that is a fair assessment of how terribly they have performed this season. In the last two games, they lost to Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in shambolic fashions, which would determine how things would move from here.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head-To-Head
KKR love playing against RCB and has won 17 games out of 31 matches in IPL. They also have a better record at their home and have won six out of 10 matches. RCB have a clean sweep against KKR in 2009, 2011, 2015, and 2020 whereas KKR has a clean sweep against RCB in 2008, 2012, 2014, 2017, and 2018 for a minimum of two games played in a season. Even in the reverse fixture this season, KKR beat RCB by 31 runs.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds
RCB to score over 53.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.84 (Melbet)
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are the most successful opening pair in IPL 2023 as they have scored nearly 500 runs with two 100-run partnerships and have scored a good strike rate of 149. RCB have been one of the best sides while batting in the powerplay as they have lost just seven wickets which is amongst the least wickets lost in the first six overs. They have an economy rate of 9.6 which is the second best for a team after CSK and have hit the most sixes in this phase amongst all the 10 teams.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Best Batters
Faf to be RCB’s best batter (Melbet)
Faf du Plessis has been the best batter in the tournament so far, scoring the most runs in the IPL. He has hit five 50s in seven innings and has hit the maximum sixes in this edition. He has now hit three half-centuries in a row and this is the second most consecutive 50+ scores for an RCB batter in the IPL. What would make RCB fans happy is the fact that he has an excellent record in Bengaluru. In seven innings, he has scored five fifties at an excellent average of 78.
Iyer to be KKR’s best batter (Melbet)
Venkatesh Iyer has shown good form in a few matches for KKR this season and is their leading run-getter at the moment. Iyer has been effective for KKR with the bat in the middle overs, as he has scored 144 runs in overs 7-15, which is amongst the highest for batters in IPL 2023 till now. Amongst batters with more than 75 runs in this phase, Venkatesh Iyer has the third-highest SR while he has smacked the joint third-most sixes in the middle overs.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Best Bowlers
Siraj to be RCB’s best bowler
Mohammed Siraj is one the main reason behind RCB’s good bowling performance in the powerplay as he is the joint leading wicket-taker in the first six overs this season. He has taken 10 out of 12 wickets in defending the target this season. RCB bowlers have taken many wickets but they failed to control runs except Siraj this season, as the other RCB bowlers have a combined economy of 9.7 this season. Siraj has performed well against KKR as well, having taken the second-most wickets against KKR among the opponents he has faced in the IPL.
Chakaravarthy to be KKR’s best bowler (Melbet)
Varun Chakaravarthy has regained his form after a disappointing season in 2022 and is currently KKR’s leading wicket-taker in IPL 2023. Compared to last year, his bowling average and strike rate have improved massively, as he has picked 10 wickets at 21.2 runs per dismissal. Chakaravarthy is amongst the top wicket takers amongst spinners this season with ten wickets to his name. In the first fixture against RCB this season, Varun Chakaravarthy was in great touch as he registered his IPL career’s 2nd best bowling figures, including the wickets of Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis to take his team to a win. Trust him to deliver once again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Royal Challengers Bangalore
What do I think? RCB have won their last two games at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, but both were scratchy wins. Any other opposition and I would have been skeptical. But the way KKR have played this season doesn’t leave an element of doubt on their fortune. Their batting line-up is virtually non-existent, and the spin-bowling muscle they were taking pride in has performed below expectations. With the match being at unforgiving Chinnaswamy, I don’t see a lot of value being added there. RCB, all the way.
RCB to win @ 1.73 (Melbet)
KKR to win @ 2.104 (Melbet)Bet Now!