RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) vs MI (Mumbai Indians) Match Prediction RCB 45 % Chance of Winning MI 55 % Bet Now! The fifth game of the Indian Premier League will be played between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians on April 2, 2023. The game will be played at the home ground of the RCB, in Chinnaswamy Stadium Bangalore. Both the teams, RCB and MI are considered the strongest teams of the IPL, Mumbai Indians are known for the highest number of IPL victories while the Royal Challengers Bangalore are very aggressive with the bat. The presence of Power hitters and the top batsman and fast Pacers from all around the globe makes these two sides very special. Mumbai Indians became the champions of the IPL in the years 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and in 2020. While the Royal Challengers Bangalore are looking for their First IPL title. Both teams will try to start their Indian Premier League 2023 campaign with a spectacular victory.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning

The Mumbai Indians are the five time IPL Champions whereas the Royal challengers Bangalore could not win even a single IPL title till now. Also according to the league matches analysis, whenever both the teams played against each other, Mumbai Indians won more number of matches. Hence, the Mumbai Indians have more chances to win this upcoming game against the Royal Challenge Bangalore on April 2, 2023, in Bangalore.

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Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The eyes would be on Virat Kohli, the recent form of King Kohli has been very impressive, he has performed really well in the recent games for India. Hence the fans are expecting the same form from him in the Indian Premier League too.

The captain of the Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma will try to start their IPL 2023 journey with a spectacular victory against the Royal challengers Bangalore, to get a lead from the other sides of the tournament. His strategies and batting skills always proved to be game changing for the Mumbai Indians.

Overall the squad of both the teams have a lot of match winners, which can change the favour of the game in a matter of a few minutes.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

The Surface at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium doesn't change significantly with the change in innings. Also, the surface of the stadium is often considered as a high scoring pitch, hence the toss winning captain would preferably go with the batting first to set a huge target for the opponents.

Weather Report

The maximum Temperature in Bangalore on April 2, would be around 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is expected to be around 21 degrees at night. The probability of thunderstorms would be quite low and hence the game would be played smoothly without any interruptions.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Player List

Royals Challengers Bangalore Squad:

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf Du Plessis(c), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahemad, Anuj Rawat,

Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Rajat Patidar

Royal Challengers Bangalore predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Virat Kohli Batsman Glenn Maxwell All-Rounder Mohammad Siraj Bowler Faf Du Plessis(c) Batsman Shahbaz Ahmed All-Rounder Akash Deep Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler Finn Allen Batsman/Wicket-keeper Suyash Prabhudessai Batsman Dinesh Karthik Batsman David Willey Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Form

The form of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous season of Indian Premier League was very good as they were successful in finishing at the 4th position in the Points Table by winning 8 games out of the total 14. They qualified for the knockout stage but got defeated in the playoffs. The team's recent form is quite good and they are looking forward to starting their Indian Premier League Campaign with a magnificent victory.

Mumbai Indians Player List

Mumbai Indians Squad:

Rohit Sharma(c), Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan, Duan Jansen, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Jhye Richardson, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI:

Player Role Rohit Sharma(c) Batsman Jofra Archer Bowler Ishan Kishan Batsman Jason Behrendorff Bowler Dewald Brevis Batting Allrounder Suryakumar Yadav Batsman Piyush Chawla Bowling Allrounder Tim David Batsman Shams Mulani Allrounder Ramandeep Singh Batsman Arjun Tendulkar Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

The performance of the best team of all time of the Indian Premier League, was very poor in the last season of the tournament. Mumbai Indians finished at the last position and could win only 4 games in the whole IPL 2022 season. But Mumbai Indians have many great players in their squad, which can help the side to get back on their winning track again.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Head-to-Head

Both teams have faced each other times in 32 games till now.

Total match Played: 32

Royal Challengers Bangalore team Win: 13

Mumbai Indians team Win: 19

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds

According to the Previous year's data, trends, and head-to-head stats, the match results and the surface report. The odds of the Mumbai Indians getting the victory they is 1.80, while the odds on the way to win for the Royal Challengers Bangalore are 1.90

Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Odds - 1.90

Mumbai Indians Betting Odds - 1.80

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Top Team Batsmen

Virat Kohli is expected to play a very crucial inning in the very first game of the Royal challengers Bangalore in this IPL season.

Top Batter Bets for Virat Kohli: 2.60

From the Mumbai Indians side, Rohit Sharma will be the favourite batsman to score quick runs and huge shots on the ground.

Top Batter Bets for Rohit Sharma: 2.80

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Top Team Bowlers

It would be extremely challenging for the Royal Challengers Bangalore to face the Jofra Archer with his fast bouncer deliveries.

Top Bowler Bets for Jofra Archer: 2.60

Josh Hazlewood may create trouble for the Mumbai Indians with the new ball during the powerplay.

Top Bowler Bets for Josh Hazlewood: 2.81