RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) vs RR (Rajasthan Royals) Match Prediction RCB 45 % Chance of Winning RR 55 % Bet Now! Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals will take on each other in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on April 23, 2023 (Sunday), at 7:30 PM IST. While the Royals are placed at the top of the table, with eight points from six games, Royal Challengers Bangalore, after their Thursday win over Punjab Kings, have jumped to the fifth position on the points table.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning

That Rajasthan Royals have one of the most sorted, if not the most sorted, squads in the competition is no doubt. But the match will be at the Chinnaswamy. That gives it away. Hence, our affiliate partner Melbet is giving both sides an equal odds 1.9 each for both sides.

RCB’s chance of winning 45%

RR’s chance of winning 55%

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Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Tips

Let me make a very bad attempt at writing a screenplay. We all have watched so many games with so much hope at the Chinnaswamy, but a few things have repeated with uncanny similarity. Like Virat Kohli scoring an effervescent fifty after getting his eye in or Faf du Plessis making sure his injuries were not an excuse to score those 70s and 80s. However, I am very sure Chinnaswamy would hardly change its texture; hence, another 200 is definitely on the cards.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction

Win the toss and field first - the writing is literally on the wall. Sure enough, RCB failed to chase down the 227-run total posted by CSK in the last game, but that they came agonizingly close to chasing such a huge total tells you everything about the venue. 56.9% of the time, the toss-winning team have seized the game in their favour. However, if you consider only IPL matches from 2018, batting first and batting second don’t greatly impact the result, with eight and nine wins, respectively.

Weather Report

On Friday, Bengaluru witnessed seasonal rain, bringing the temperature down to a great extent. There is a 19% chance of rain during the match on Sunday, and both teams will beware of the toll it might take on them. There is only 3% of humidity on Sunday, which will be a great news for both teams with the match being an afternoon affair.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Player List

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Sonu Yadav, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli Batter Faf du Plessis (C) Batter Mahipal Lomror Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Harshal Patel All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Wicket-keeper Anuj Rawat All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler Wayne Parnell Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Form

W L L W L W - Royal Challengers Bangalore have blown hot and cold this season, but after winning the last game against Punjab Kings, they have restored some sanity. A win will keep them in the hunt for the coveted playoff spot, with the competition going strong in the middle of the table, but Rajasthan Royals are no small entity that would give it away just like that.

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Donavon Ferreira, Obed McCoy, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Adam Zampa, Joe Root

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Jos Buttler Batter Sanju Samson Wicketkeeper Devdutt Padikkal Batter Riyan Parag All-rounder Shimron Hetmyer Batter Jason Holder All-rounder R Ashwin All-rounder Trent Boult Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

In six matches, Rajasthan Royals have lost only two encounters - to Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. With four wins, they are at the top spot of the points table, thanks to their superior net run rate. The loss to LSG would stink, but that was a low-scoring affair with no clear pattern in place; hence the Royals may surge it off as a one-off.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Head-To-Head

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals have played each other 27 times previously, in which the former have come out on top 13 times, as against Royals’ 12 wins. At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, they have played each other eight times, but the Royals have a better record with four wins as compared to RCB’s two wins. Two games didn’t yield any results.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds

RCB to score over 49.5 in first six overs @ 1.89 (Melbet)

It is Chinnaswamy. Perhaps that is enough to draw a conclusion for this bet. The easiest of all venues to bat in the IPL has a powerplay run rate of 9.8 in the last 10 games played at the venue, and every single batter has enjoyed the small boundaries of the RCB cauldron. Further, RCB have maintained a powerplay run rate of 9.1 on average in the last nine games, which is extremely good, and that suggests that they can pull it off once again. Go for it because success is written all over this bet.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Best Batters

Faf du Plessis to be RCB’s best batter (Melbet)

Faf du Plessis has been an IPL phenomenon and this year, he has taken that mantle to a new level with 343 runs at an average of 68.60 in six matches. The Orange Cap holder of this year’s IPL was used as an impact player due to an injury that made him impossible to field. In six matches this season, he has crossed the 60-run mark a staggering four times, and that tells you why he is always there to take the RCB flag forward. Expect him to score the most for RCB again.

Buttler to be RR’s best batter (Melbet)

Jos the Boss. The name is enough to send shivers down the spine of many world-class bowlers. Especially when it comes to T20 cricket. Buttler, with an average of 40.66 and a strike rate close to 150, has been at the top of his game this IPL. No batter has scored more runs than Jos Buttler in the IPL since 2022, with 1107 runs from 23 games. Just trust him to deliver.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Best Bowlers

Siraj to be RCB’s best bowler (Melbet)

Mohammed Siraj has been fantastic for RCB this season and is currently the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 12 wickets. That Siraj has an average of 13.41 and an economy rate less than 7 goes on to suggest that the Miya magic is all over the place for RCB, and if they can complement with some more sensible bowling from other ends, Chinnaswamy domination will not be too far away.

Chahal to be RR’s best bowler (Melbet)

11 wickets at an average of 18.00 and sitting comfortably at the top of the pile for Rajasthan Royals, Yuzvendra Chahal has found a new wind to his T20 career. His googlies have found a new meaning, with 43% of his variations being a googly. Further, the luxe of his leg spin compounded with Chahal taking eight of his 11 wickets through middle-overs. Trust him, and he will make good money from this.