RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) vs CSK (Chennai Super Kings) Match Prediction RCB 55 % Chance of Winning CSK 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.887 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Chennai Super Kings in the 68th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The game is scheduled to be played on May 18 at 07:30 PM IST.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning

Chennai Super Kings have had a promising start to the campaign but since then they have looked vulnerable with their middle order struggling throughout the campaign and lack of options to bowl at the death has cost CSK thus far. In the last game, CSK registered an important win against Rajasthan Royals.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a dismal campaign but have gone on an outrageous run as they have won five games in a row and a win in the upcoming game could see them seal a playoff spot this season. As per our calculations, RCB are favourites in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ chances of winning - 55%

Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning - 45%

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The wicket at the venue looks like a graveyard for the bowlers and we expect this to be a high scoring game. The average first innings score at the venue is 193.3 runs and with the quality that both teams possess it wouldn’t be a surprise if both teams manage to score 200 plus. We believe the total score would be extremely high.

As we have stated earlier we expect this to be a high scoring game as both sides have a terrific batting attack especially at the top which could play a vital role in this game. Considering all the facts that have been stated earlier, we believe the total boundary count to be high in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Under 12.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Under 79.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1.89 Bet on Parimatch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. As we expect rain in this fixture, we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first even though the team batting first has won three of the last four matches.

Weather Report

With 70% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Virat Kohli Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Cameron Green All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Mahipal Lomror Batter Swapnil Singh Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Lockie Ferguson All-rounder Karn Sharma Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have managed to turn things around as they have won five games in a row and are currently sixth on the table, two points shy of CSK who currently third on the table.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi , MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Daryl Mitchell All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper Shivam Dube Batter Sameer Rizvi Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Simarjeet Singh Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler Mukesh Choudhary Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings got off to a great start but have stuttered recently. CSK have lost two of the last four matches and are currently third on the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings have dominated this fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this tournament 22-10. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and CSK won the game with six wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 1

Chennai Super Kings: 4

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to have a better opening partnership than Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru go head to head in what seems like a winner takes all like a game as RCB are two points shy of CSK and a win by a margin of 18 runs or with two overs to spare would see them leapfrog over CSK and seal the final playoff spot. One of the main reasons for RCB’s revival this season has been their openers who have given great starts in games and their bowlers have bagged early wickets in each of the last five games which is probably why RCB has managed a better opening stand in each of the last five games. On the other hand, CSK has conceded a bigger opening partnership in the last two matches which makes us believe RCB would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and its a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Top Team Batters

Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top batter

Even though Virat Kohli did not have a great game against Delhi Capitals, we are still going to back him as he has scored three half centuries in the last five matches and with 661 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad played a sublime knock in the last game against Rajasthan Royals as he remained unbeaten and took his team over the line which could turn out to be a pivotal result for CSK. With 583 runs, he is the leading run scorer for CSK which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Top Team Bowlers

Mohammed Siraj to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top bowler

Mohammed Siraj did not have a great start to the tournament but managed to turn things around which coincided with RCB’s fortune as in the last few games, Siraj has bowled brilliantly and has has bagged seven wickets in the last four matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tushar Deshpande to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

With the absence of Matheesha Pathirana and Deepak Chahar, the onus would be on Tushar Deshpande to once again lead the line in what seems like a make or break game for CSK. In the last four matches, he has bagged ten wickets which makes him out top pick once again in the upcoming game.