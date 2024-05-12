RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) vs DC (Delhi Capitals) Match Prediction RCB 57 % Chance of Winning DC 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.683 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Delhi Capitals in the 62nd game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The game is scheduled to be played on May 12 at 07:30 PM IST.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru could not have had a worst start to the campaign as they have one win in eight matches and all hopes looked lost. RCB managed to turn things around in the second half of the campaign as they head into this game on the back of four wins in a row. In the last match they beat PBKS by 60 runs.

Delhi Capitals once again have had a disappointing start to the campaign but much like their opponents managed to turn things around as they have seven wins in last nine matches and are currently on 12 points, two points shy of the playoff spots. As per our calculations, RCB are favourites in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ chances of winning - 57%

Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 43%

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The wicket at the venue looks like a graveyard for the bowlers and we expect this to be a high scoring game. The average first innings score at the venue is 194.6 runs and with the quality that both teams possess it wouldn’t be a surprise if both teams manage to score 200 plus. We believe the total score would be extremely high.

As we have stated earlier we expect this to be a high scoring game as both sides have a terrific batting attack especially at the top which could play a vital role in this game. Considering all the facts that have been stated earlier, we believe the total boundary count to be high in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Under 13.5 1.75 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Under 79.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1.75 Bet on Parimatch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last three of the five games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Virat Kohli Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Cameron Green All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Wicket-keeper Will Jacks All-rounder Mahipal Lomror Batter Swapnil Singh Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Lockie Ferguson All-rounder Karn Sharma Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have managed to turn things around as they have won four games in a row and are currently seventh on the table, two points shy of CSK who currently hold the final playoff spot.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Player List

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar Salam, Shai Hope, Ishant Sharma, Vicky Ostwal, Jhye Richardson, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Prithvi Shaw Batter Abishek Porel Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Sumit Kumar All-rounder Tristan Stubbs Batter Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Kumar Kushagra All-rounder Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals had an underwhelming start to the campaign but have managed to turn things around and have won three of the last four matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold a slight edge over Delhi Capitals in this fixture 19-11. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 19

Delhi Capitals: 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds

Delhi Capitals to have a better opening partnership than Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru go head to head with season on the line for both sides. With CSK dropping points in the last game against Gujarat Titans, this would be a great opportunity to close the gap for both sides which makes this a potential four pointer game. RCB heads into this fixture after four wins in the last four matches and a win against DC would see them go within two points of the playoff spots which was unthinkable a few weeks ago. One of the main reasons for RCB success has been their batting and bowling in the powerplay which has resulted in better opening partnership in each of the last four games and in all four matches, opponents have failed to register opening partnership in double digits. We believe RCB would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals T20 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Royal Challengers Bangalore Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Delhi Capitals Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.245 Bet Now!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Top Batters

Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top batter

Virat Kohli continued his brilliant form in this year’s campaign in the last game against PBKS as he scored a brilliant half century and took his team over the line. So far this season, Kohli has scored 634 runs and is the leading run scorer in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jake Fraser McGurk to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter

With Rishabh Pant suspended in this game, the onus would be on Jake Fraser McGurk to continue his brilliant form against RCB. He has been the story of the season thus far as in seven matches, McGurk has scored 309 runs with an average of 44.14 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Top Bowlers

Mohammed Siraj to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top bowler

Mohammed Siraj did not have a great start to the tournament but managed to turn things around which coincided with RCB’s fortune as in the last few games, Siraj has been brilliant and with 11 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for RCB which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’s top bowler

Even though Kuldeep Yadav did not have a great game in the last outing we are still going to stick with him once again, he has been sensational for DC and has been the most consistent bowler thus far. Yadav has bagged 14 wickets thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.