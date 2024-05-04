RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) vs GT (Gujarat Titans) Match Prediction
RCB
57%
Chance of Winning
GT
43%
T20
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
Facts:
- With 418 runs, Sai Sudharsan is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Titans in this tournament.
- With 500 runs, Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this tournament.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Chance of Winning
Gujarat Titans have failed to hit the heights of last season and have struggled to get going thus far. After a decent start to the campaign, GT have lost three of the last four matches and need a perfect run if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. With four wins thus far, GT are currently seventh on the table.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a dismal campaign thus far and looked down and out but in the last two games, RCB have pulled off stunning wins against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans and mathematically are still in the running to make the playoffs. As per our calculations, RCB are slight favourites in the upcoming game.
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ chances of winning - 57%
- Gujarat Titans’s chances of winning - 43%
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Gujarat Titans have hit the least amount of sixes in this tournament. In ten matches they have scored 49 sixes with an average of 4.9 sixes a game and have conceded 89 sixes with an average of 8.9 sixes a game. In seven consecutive games, GT has conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe RCB will hit more sixes in the upcoming game.
Wriddhiman Saha has struggled to find his footing this season and has had an underwhelming campaign so far. In the last game against RCB, Saha scored five runs and so far this season, Saha has scored 135 runs in eight matches with an average of 16.87. We expect Saha’s struggle to continue in the upcoming game and he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets Over 12.5
Highest Individual Score Over 76.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the teams bowling first which has been the case this season as two of the three games have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List
Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
|
Faf du Plessis
|
Batter
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
Rajat Patidar
|
Batter
|
Anuj Rawat
|
All-rounder
|
Dinesh Karthik
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Will Jacks
|
All-rounder
|
Mahipal Lomror
|
Batter
|
Vijaykumar Vyshak
|
Bowler
|
Mayank Dagar
|
Bowler
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
All-rounder
|
Reece Topley
|
Bowler
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have struggled thus far as with six points they are currently tenth on the table. RCB head into this game on the back of two straight wins against SRH and GT.
Gujarat Titans News & Player List
Gujarat Titans Player List
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Jayant Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batter
|
B Sai Sudharsan
|
Batter
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Vijay Shankar
|
All-rounder
|
Wriddhiman Saha
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rahul Tewatia
|
All-rounder
|
Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore
|
All-rounder
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
|
Mohit Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Shahrukh Khan
|
Bowler
Gujarat Titans Team Form
Gujarat Titans have struggled for consistency in this campaign as they head into this game after three defeats in the last four games. With eight points thus far, they are currently seventh on the table.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Head to Head
Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold an even record in this fixture with two wins each. Both sides went head to head in the last game and RCB won the game with nine wickets to spare.
Head to Head
Gujarat Titans: 2
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 2
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds
Royal Challengers Bengaluru to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat Titans
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans head into this game with both sides fighting to stay in contention to make the playoffs this season. GT heads into this game after three defeats in the last four games and are currently seventh on the table. On the other hand, RCB are currently tenth on the table but with two wins in the last two games mathematically RCB still have a chance to make the playoffs. Both teams went head to head in the last game and RCB dominated the proceeding as they won the game with nine wickets to spare. RCB ended up with a better opening partnership. GT have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last four games and with GT openers continuing to struggle, we expect RCB to end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans
T20
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Kings Top Batters
Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top batter
After a couple of underwhelming games, Virat Kohli had a brilliant outing against Gujarat Titans in the last game as he scored 70 off 44 balls and continued his brilliant form in this campaign. With 500 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
B Sai Sudharsan to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter
Even though Gujarat Titans have struggled in the recent games, B Sai Sudharsan has been a rock for GT in this campaign. In the last game against RCB he scored 84 off 49 balls and with 418 runs, he is the leading run scorer for GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Top Team Bowlers
Yash Dayal to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top bowler
Royal Challengers Bengaluru has struggled in the bowling department which has been their downfall this season. Even though Yash Dayal did not have a great outing in the last game against GT, he is the leading wicket taker for RCB thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mohit Sharma to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler
This might feel a bit controversial but even though Mohit Sharma had a dismal game against Delhi Capitals and RCB we are still going to stick with him. Sharma has had a solid campaign for GT and with ten wickets he is the leading wicket taker for GT thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win @ 1.75 (PariMatch)
- Gujarat Titans to win @ 2.04 (PariMatch)
Parimatch