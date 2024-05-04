RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) vs GT (Gujarat Titans) Match Prediction RCB 57 % Chance of Winning GT 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.765 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans in the 52nd game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The game is scheduled to be played on May 04 at 07:30 PM IST.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Chance of Winning

Gujarat Titans have failed to hit the heights of last season and have struggled to get going thus far. After a decent start to the campaign, GT have lost three of the last four matches and need a perfect run if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. With four wins thus far, GT are currently seventh on the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a dismal campaign thus far and looked down and out but in the last two games, RCB have pulled off stunning wins against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans and mathematically are still in the running to make the playoffs. As per our calculations, RCB are slight favourites in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ chances of winning - 57%

Gujarat Titans’s chances of winning - 43%

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Gujarat Titans have hit the least amount of sixes in this tournament. In ten matches they have scored 49 sixes with an average of 4.9 sixes a game and have conceded 89 sixes with an average of 8.9 sixes a game. In seven consecutive games, GT has conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe RCB will hit more sixes in the upcoming game.

Wriddhiman Saha has struggled to find his footing this season and has had an underwhelming campaign so far. In the last game against RCB, Saha scored five runs and so far this season, Saha has scored 135 runs in eight matches with an average of 16.87. We expect Saha’s struggle to continue in the upcoming game and he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.78 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 76.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1.73 Bet on Parimatch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the teams bowling first which has been the case this season as two of the three games have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Virat Kohli Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Anuj Rawat All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Wicket-keeper Will Jacks All-rounder Mahipal Lomror Batter Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Mayank Dagar Bowler Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Reece Topley Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have struggled thus far as with six points they are currently tenth on the table. RCB head into this game on the back of two straight wins against SRH and GT.

Gujarat Titans News & Player List

Gujarat Titans Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Jayant Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill Batter B Sai Sudharsan Batter David Miller Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder Wriddhiman Saha Wicket-keeper Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore All-rounder Noor Ahmad Bowler Mohit Sharma Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder Shahrukh Khan Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have struggled for consistency in this campaign as they head into this game after three defeats in the last four games. With eight points thus far, they are currently seventh on the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Head to Head

Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold an even record in this fixture with two wins each. Both sides went head to head in the last game and RCB won the game with nine wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Gujarat Titans: 2

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 2

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans head into this game with both sides fighting to stay in contention to make the playoffs this season. GT heads into this game after three defeats in the last four games and are currently seventh on the table. On the other hand, RCB are currently tenth on the table but with two wins in the last two games mathematically RCB still have a chance to make the playoffs. Both teams went head to head in the last game and RCB dominated the proceeding as they won the game with nine wickets to spare. RCB ended up with a better opening partnership. GT have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last four games and with GT openers continuing to struggle, we expect RCB to end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans T20 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Royal Challengers Bangalore Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now! Gujarat Titans Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.161 Bet Now!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Kings Top Batters

Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top batter

After a couple of underwhelming games, Virat Kohli had a brilliant outing against Gujarat Titans in the last game as he scored 70 off 44 balls and continued his brilliant form in this campaign. With 500 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

B Sai Sudharsan to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter

Even though Gujarat Titans have struggled in the recent games, B Sai Sudharsan has been a rock for GT in this campaign. In the last game against RCB he scored 84 off 49 balls and with 418 runs, he is the leading run scorer for GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Top Team Bowlers

Yash Dayal to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has struggled in the bowling department which has been their downfall this season. Even though Yash Dayal did not have a great outing in the last game against GT, he is the leading wicket taker for RCB thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mohit Sharma to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler

This might feel a bit controversial but even though Mohit Sharma had a dismal game against Delhi Capitals and RCB we are still going to stick with him. Sharma has had a solid campaign for GT and with ten wickets he is the leading wicket taker for GT thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.