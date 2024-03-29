RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) vs KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) Match Prediction RCB 45 % Chance of Winning KKR 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.07 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.09 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the tenth game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 29 at 07:30 PM IST.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru bagged first points in this campaign as they beat Punjab Kings at home. RCB ace Virat Kohli was the star of the show as he scored 77 off 49 balls as he took his team over the line. Regardless of the win, the middle order once again faltered for RCB which has to be rectified if RCB aspire to make the playoffs this season.

Kolkata Knight Riders went head to head against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening game and it turned out to be an absolute spectacle as Andre Russell exploded and scored 64 off 25 balls as KKR posted 208 runs on the scoreboard. Heinrich Klaasen responded with 63 off 29 balls as KKR won the game by four runs. As per our calculations, RCB are slight favourites in the upcoming fixture.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ chances of winning - 45%

Kolkata Knight Riders’s chances of winning - 55%

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game after important wins for both sides. Both sides showcased their batting strength as it turned out to be the main reason for their wins. Considering the fire power both sides possess, we expect total sixes to be over 16.5 in the upcoming game.

As we have stated earlier both teams have tremendous fire power to make an impact in this game and considering the fact the game is in Bangalore which is a nightmare wicket for the bowlers we believe this would be a high scoring game and the total score would be over 345.5.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1.94 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Even though the teams who batted first fared well last season, we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Virat Kohli Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Anuj Rawat Wicket-keeper Cameron Green All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Batter Alzarri Joseph Bowler Mayank Dagar Bowler Karn Sharma All-rounder Mohammed Siraj Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru kicked off their season with a defeat against Chennai Super Kings but managed to turn things around as they beat Punjab Kings and registered their first points on the table.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain

Predicted Playing XI

Venkatesh Iyer Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Rinku Singh Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Philip Salt Wicket-keeper Ramandeep Singh All-rounder Nitish Rana Bowler Andre Russell All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders had an underwhelming campaign last season as they ended up with five wins in 14 matches and finished ninth on the table. They have kicked off their season with an impressive win against SRH in the season opener.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders hold a slight edge in this fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru 19-14. Last season both sides went head to head twice in the group stages, KKR won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 14

Kolkata Knight Riders: 19

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds

Kolkata Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game after an important win for both sides. KKR showcased their batting prowess in the last game against SRH as even though the top order faltered they managed to score 208 runs and eventually won the game by four runs. KKR conceded a bigger opening partnership in the game. RCB did not have a great start to the tournament as they were beaten by Chennai Super Kings in the opening game but managed to turn things around at home as they beat Punjab Kings. In both matches, RCB managed to have a better opening partnership. We believe RCB would have a better opening partnership in the game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Royal Challengers Bangalore Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Kolkata Knight Riders Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.07 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.09 Bet Now!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Team Batters

Faf du Plessis to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top batter

At the start of the tournament all eyes were on Virat Kohli after the rumours that he might get dropped from the T20 World Cup squad. Kohli faltered in the opening game against CSK but played a sublime innings in the last game against Punjab Kings as he took his team over the line which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Philip Salt to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Philip Salt could be the surprise factor this season as he has been in terrific form heading into this tournament. In the opening game against SRH, Salt did not disappoint as he scored a brilliant half century which turned out to be important knock in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Team Bowlers

Mohammed Siraj to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top bowler

We are going to stick with Mohammed Siraj once again as after a difficult game against Chennai Super Kings, he had a brilliant outing against Punjab Kings as he ended up with best bowling figures for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2/26) which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Starc to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

We are going to stick with Mitchell Starc once again even though he did not have a good outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad. As we have stated earlier, Starc could be the reason this year if Kolkata Knight Riders make the playoffs this term and one bad game doesn’t change that.