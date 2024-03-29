RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) vs KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) Match Prediction
RCB
45%
Chance of Winning
KKR
55%
T20
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
Facts:
- With 730 runs, Faf du Plessis was the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last tournament.
- With 20 wickets, Varun Chakaravarthy was the leading wicket taker for Kolkata Knight Riders in the last tournament.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chance of Winning
Royal Challengers Bengaluru bagged first points in this campaign as they beat Punjab Kings at home. RCB ace Virat Kohli was the star of the show as he scored 77 off 49 balls as he took his team over the line. Regardless of the win, the middle order once again faltered for RCB which has to be rectified if RCB aspire to make the playoffs this season.
Kolkata Knight Riders went head to head against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening game and it turned out to be an absolute spectacle as Andre Russell exploded and scored 64 off 25 balls as KKR posted 208 runs on the scoreboard. Heinrich Klaasen responded with 63 off 29 balls as KKR won the game by four runs. As per our calculations, RCB are slight favourites in the upcoming fixture.
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ chances of winning - 45%
- Kolkata Knight Riders’s chances of winning - 55%
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders head into this game after important wins for both sides. Both sides showcased their batting strength as it turned out to be the main reason for their wins. Considering the fire power both sides possess, we expect total sixes to be over 16.5 in the upcoming game.
As we have stated earlier both teams have tremendous fire power to make an impact in this game and considering the fact the game is in Bangalore which is a nightmare wicket for the bowlers we believe this would be a high scoring game and the total score would be over 345.5.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Most Sixes: Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Highest Opening Partnership: Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Even though the teams who batted first fared well last season, we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List
Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
|
Faf du Plessis
|
Batter
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
Rajat Patidar
|
Batter
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
All-rounder
|
Anuj Rawat
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Cameron Green
|
All-rounder
|
Dinesh Karthik
|
Batter
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Mayank Dagar
|
Bowler
|
Karn Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammed Siraj
|
Bowler
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru kicked off their season with a defeat against Chennai Super Kings but managed to turn things around as they beat Punjab Kings and registered their first points on the table.
Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List
Kolkata Knight Riders Player List
Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain
Predicted Playing XI
|
Venkatesh Iyer
|
Batter
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
Batter
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
Philip Salt
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ramandeep Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Nitish Rana
|
Bowler
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
|
Harshit Rana
|
Bowler
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
|
Bowler
Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form
Kolkata Knight Riders had an underwhelming campaign last season as they ended up with five wins in 14 matches and finished ninth on the table. They have kicked off their season with an impressive win against SRH in the season opener.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head
Kolkata Knight Riders hold a slight edge in this fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru 19-14. Last season both sides went head to head twice in the group stages, KKR won on both occasions.
Head to Head
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 14
Kolkata Knight Riders: 19
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds
Kolkata Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game after an important win for both sides. KKR showcased their batting prowess in the last game against SRH as even though the top order faltered they managed to score 208 runs and eventually won the game by four runs. KKR conceded a bigger opening partnership in the game. RCB did not have a great start to the tournament as they were beaten by Chennai Super Kings in the opening game but managed to turn things around at home as they beat Punjab Kings. In both matches, RCB managed to have a better opening partnership. We believe RCB would have a better opening partnership in the game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders
T20
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Team Batters
Faf du Plessis to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top batter
At the start of the tournament all eyes were on Virat Kohli after the rumours that he might get dropped from the T20 World Cup squad. Kohli faltered in the opening game against CSK but played a sublime innings in the last game against Punjab Kings as he took his team over the line which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Philip Salt to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter
Philip Salt could be the surprise factor this season as he has been in terrific form heading into this tournament. In the opening game against SRH, Salt did not disappoint as he scored a brilliant half century which turned out to be important knock in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Team Bowlers
Mohammed Siraj to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top bowler
We are going to stick with Mohammed Siraj once again as after a difficult game against Chennai Super Kings, he had a brilliant outing against Punjab Kings as he ended up with best bowling figures for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2/26) which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mitchell Starc to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler
We are going to stick with Mitchell Starc once again even though he did not have a good outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad. As we have stated earlier, Starc could be the reason this year if Kolkata Knight Riders make the playoffs this term and one bad game doesn’t change that.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Kolkata Knight Riders
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win @ 1.80 (PariMatch)
- Kolkata Knight Riders to win @ 2.01 (PariMatch)
Parimatch