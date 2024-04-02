RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) vs LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) Match Prediction
RCB
57%
Chance of Winning
LSG
43%
T20
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
Facts:
- With 730 runs, Faf du Plessis was the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last tournament.
- With 408 runs, Marcus Stoinis was the leading run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants in the last tournament.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Chance of Winning
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have struggled to get going this season. Virat Kohli has been the only positive thus far as despite his efforts, RCB have lost two of the first three games. In the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders, RCB batted first and posted 182 runs on the scoreboard as KKR won the game with seven wickets to spare.
Lucknow Super Giants had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they were outplayed in the opening game against Rajasthan Royals. LSG managed to turn things around as they managed to bag their first points of the season against Punjab Kings. As per our calculations, RCB are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ chances of winning - 57%
- Lucknow Super Giants’s chances of winning - 43%
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
One of the main reason for Royal Challengers Bengaluru struggled thus far has been they struggles to clear the rope which is one of the decisive factors in T20 cricket. With Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green’s struggles this season we expect Lucknow Super Giants to hit more sixes in the upcoming game.
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium is a nightmare for bowlers as it is one of the highest scoring venues in the world. In the two games thus far, teams have managed to score 354 and 368 even though the wicket has been slower than usual. We expect total runs to be over 336.5 in the upcoming game between RCB and LSG.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Most Sixes: Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Highest Opening Partnership: Lucknow Super Giants
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Even though the teams who batted first fared well last season, we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List
Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
|
Faf du Plessis
|
Batter
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
Rajat Patidar
|
Batter
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
All-rounder
|
Anuj Rawat
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Cameron Green
|
All-rounder
|
Dinesh Karthik
|
Batter
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Mayank Dagar
|
Bowler
|
Karn Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammed Siraj
|
Bowler
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru kicked off their season with a defeat against Chennai Super Kings but managed to turn things around as they beat Punjab Kings. In the last game KKR beat RCB with seven wickets to spare.
Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List
Lucknow Super Giants Player List
KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni
Predicted Playing XI
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Batter
|
Devdutt Padikkal
|
Batter
|
Ayush Badoni
|
Batter
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
KL Rahul
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
All-rounder
|
Deepak Hooda
|
Batter
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Mohsin Khan
|
Bowler
|
Krunal Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
Lucknow Super Giants Team Form
Lucknow Super Giants had a solid campaign last season but kicked off this season with a defeat against Rajasthan Royals. In the last game, they beat Punjab Kings and bagged first points of the season.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Head to Head
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have dominated this fixture against Lucknow Super Giants as they have three wins in four games. Last season both sides went head to head twice in the group stages both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 3
Lucknow Super Giants: 1
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds
Lucknow Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru haven’t had the greatest of starts to the season. There were some question marks over the LSG batting lineup in the opening game against Rajasthan Royals but in the last game they dominated Punjab Kings and won the game by 21 runs. On the other hand, Royals Challengers Bengaluru have stuttered thus far as they have two defeats in the first three games. In the three games thus far, RCB has managed an opening partnership of 41, 26 and 17 and in two of the three games they have had a better opening stand than their opponents. On the other hand, LSG has struggled in this department as in both games thus far they have conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe RCB openers would do well and they would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants
T20
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Team Batters
Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top batter
There were some question marks on Virat Kohli’s performance in the T20 format prior to this tournament but Kohli has responded to those criticisms with the bat as he has been sensational thus far. In the last two matches, Kohli has scored two half centuries which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Quinton de Kock to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter
Quinton de Kock was a big miss last season as he was unavailable in the first half of the campaign. De Kock played four games last season and scored 143 runs. In the last game, he had a brilliant game as he scored 54 off 38 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Team Bowlers
Yash Dayal to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top bowler
RCB bowlers had a dismal outing in the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Yash Dayal has been the shining light for RCB as he has been the most consistent bowler for them. With three wickets, Dayal is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mohsin Khan to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler
Mohsin Khan had injury issues last season as he played only five games in the last campaign. He has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Lucknow Super Giants this season as he has bagged three wickets in two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win @ 1.75 (PariMatch)
- Lucknow Super Giants to win @ 2.08 (PariMatch)
Parimatch