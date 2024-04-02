RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) vs LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) Match Prediction RCB 57 % Chance of Winning LSG 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.811 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Lucknow Super Giants in the 15th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 02 at 07:30 PM IST.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Chance of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have struggled to get going this season. Virat Kohli has been the only positive thus far as despite his efforts, RCB have lost two of the first three games. In the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders, RCB batted first and posted 182 runs on the scoreboard as KKR won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Lucknow Super Giants had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they were outplayed in the opening game against Rajasthan Royals. LSG managed to turn things around as they managed to bag their first points of the season against Punjab Kings. As per our calculations, RCB are favourites in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ chances of winning - 57%

Lucknow Super Giants’s chances of winning - 43%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

One of the main reason for Royal Challengers Bengaluru struggled thus far has been they struggles to clear the rope which is one of the decisive factors in T20 cricket. With Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green’s struggles this season we expect Lucknow Super Giants to hit more sixes in the upcoming game.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium is a nightmare for bowlers as it is one of the highest scoring venues in the world. In the two games thus far, teams have managed to score 354 and 368 even though the wicket has been slower than usual. We expect total runs to be over 336.5 in the upcoming game between RCB and LSG.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1.94 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Lucknow Super Giants 1.97 Bet on Parimatch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Even though the teams who batted first fared well last season, we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Virat Kohli Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Anuj Rawat Wicket-keeper Cameron Green All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Batter Alzarri Joseph Bowler Mayank Dagar Bowler Karn Sharma All-rounder Mohammed Siraj Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru kicked off their season with a defeat against Chennai Super Kings but managed to turn things around as they beat Punjab Kings. In the last game KKR beat RCB with seven wickets to spare.

Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock Batter Devdutt Padikkal Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran All-rounder Deepak Hooda Batter Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler Krunal Pandya All-rounder Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants had a solid campaign last season but kicked off this season with a defeat against Rajasthan Royals. In the last game, they beat Punjab Kings and bagged first points of the season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have dominated this fixture against Lucknow Super Giants as they have three wins in four games. Last season both sides went head to head twice in the group stages both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 3

Lucknow Super Giants: 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds

Lucknow Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru haven’t had the greatest of starts to the season. There were some question marks over the LSG batting lineup in the opening game against Rajasthan Royals but in the last game they dominated Punjab Kings and won the game by 21 runs. On the other hand, Royals Challengers Bengaluru have stuttered thus far as they have two defeats in the first three games. In the three games thus far, RCB has managed an opening partnership of 41, 26 and 17 and in two of the three games they have had a better opening stand than their opponents. On the other hand, LSG has struggled in this department as in both games thus far they have conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe RCB openers would do well and they would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Royal Challengers Bangalore Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.8 Bet Now! Lucknow Super Giants Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.122 Bet Now!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Team Batters

Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top batter

There were some question marks on Virat Kohli’s performance in the T20 format prior to this tournament but Kohli has responded to those criticisms with the bat as he has been sensational thus far. In the last two matches, Kohli has scored two half centuries which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Quinton de Kock to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter

Quinton de Kock was a big miss last season as he was unavailable in the first half of the campaign. De Kock played four games last season and scored 143 runs. In the last game, he had a brilliant game as he scored 54 off 38 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Team Bowlers

Yash Dayal to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top bowler

RCB bowlers had a dismal outing in the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Yash Dayal has been the shining light for RCB as he has been the most consistent bowler for them. With three wickets, Dayal is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mohsin Khan to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

Mohsin Khan had injury issues last season as he played only five games in the last campaign. He has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Lucknow Super Giants this season as he has bagged three wickets in two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.