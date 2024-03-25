RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) vs PBKS (Punjab Kings) Match Prediction RCB 56 % Chance of Winning PBKS 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.747 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Punjab Kings in the sixth game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 25 at 07:30 PM IST.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Chance of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru fell short once again against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai where they have just one win in last eight visits. RCB won the toss and opted to bat first as they posted 173 runs on the scoreboard. CSK managed to chase down the target in the 19th over as they won the game with six wickets to spare.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings made their debut in their new home as they registered their first win against Delhi Capitals. After a disappointing campaign last season, Punjab Kings were hoping for a good start this season and a win against DC would bolster their confidence even further. As per our calculations, RCB are favourites in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ chances of winning - 56%

Punjab Kings’ chances of winning - 44%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium has historically been a nightmare for the bowlers as we have seen teams score well over the years. Looking at the quality that RCB possesses in the locker room and the way Punjab Kings batted against Delhi Capitals, we believe total runs in the game would be over 347.5.

Sam Curran had a phenomenal game against Delhi Capitals as he single handedly took his team over the line. Curran had an underwhelming campaign last season hence Punjab Kings could not have hoped for a better start for him this term. We believe Curran would score over 17.5 in the upcoming game against RCB.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2.01 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Punjab Kings 1.82 Bet on Parimatch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Even though the teams who batted first fared well last season, we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Virat Kohli Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Anuj Rawat Wicket-keeper Cameron Green All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Batter Reece Topley Bowler Mayank Dagar Bowler Karn Sharma All-rounder Mohammed Siraj Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru kicked off their season with a defeat against Chennai Super Kings. This was their eight defeat in the last nine games in Chennai.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings Player List

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Prabhsimran Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan Batter Jonny Bairstow Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Liam Livingstone All-rounder Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Shashank Singh All-rounder Harpreet Brar Bowler Harshal Patel All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings had a disappointing campaign last season but have made a positive start to this campaign as they beat Delhi Capitals in the opening game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Head to Head

Punjab Kings have a slight edge in this fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru 17-14. Both sides went head to head last season, RCB won the game by 24 runs.

Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 14

Punjab Kings: 17

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a contrasting start to the campaign as one one hand Punjab Kings opened their account with a brilliant win against Delhi Capitals. On the other hand, Royals Challengers Bengaluru kicked off their season with a defeat as they were outplayed by defending champions Chennai Super Kings and would be hoping to register their first points in the upcoming game. Even though RCB were outplayed in the opening game, they managed to have a better opening partnership in the game. RCB were dominant at home last season as they managed a 100 runs and two 50 runs opening stand at home last season which makes us believe they would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings T20 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Royal Challengers Bangalore Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Punjab Kings Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.186 Bet Now!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Top Batters

Faf du Plessis to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top batter

We are going to stick with Faf du Plessis once again as in the opening game against Chennai Super Kings he scored 35 in 23 balls and looked great. With 730 runs, he was the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shikhar Dhawan to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

Shikhar Dhawan’s injury issues in the back end of the last season cost Punjab Kings dearly as he was the most consistent batsman for his team. Dhawan looked good in the opening game and was unlucky as he could not convert his start to a big score. With 373 runs, he was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Top Bowlers

Mohammed Siraj to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers had a difficult outing in the last game against Chennai Super Kings. Even though Mohammed Siraj struggled in the last game, we are going to stick with him as he remains one of the most consistent bowlers for RCB which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

We are going to stick with Arshdeep Singh once again, he was brilliant in the opening game as he was the top bowler for Punjab Kings against Delhi Capitals, With 17 wickets Singh was the leading wicket taker for Punjab Kings last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.