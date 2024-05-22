RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) vs RR (Rajasthan Royals) Match Prediction RR 42 % Chance of Winning RCB 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.751 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The game is scheduled to be played on May 22 at 07:30 PM IST.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning

Rajasthan Royals have had a promising start to the campaign but have struggled to get going in the second half of the campaign as they have been winless in last five matches and have lost four of those games. The last game against Kolkata Knight Riders got suspended due to bad weather.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a dismal campaign and looked down at out as they lost seven of the first eight games. With back against the wall, RCB managed to come out swinging as they won six games on the bounce and qualified for the playoffs. As per our calculations, RCB are favourites in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ chances of winning - 58%

Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 42%

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Riyan Parag had a brilliant start to the campaign but struggled in the second half of the campaign. But it seems as if Parag has found his form again and has scored 77, 27, 47 and 48 in the last four games which makes us believe, Parag would continue his brilliant form and will score well in the upcoming game.

Historically the wicket at the venue has been a nightmare for the bowlers. At the start of the season the wicket did not feel like a free scoring wicket as we all expected but as the season progressed, it became more and more easy to bat on considering the quality that both teams possess we expect this to be a high scoring game and total runs would be extremely high.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Under 12.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Under 79.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last four of the five games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 45C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 31C.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Virat Kohli Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Cameron Green All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Mahipal Lomror Batter Swapnil Singh Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Lockie Ferguson All-rounder Karn Sharma Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have managed to turn things around as they have won six games in a row and ended up fourth on the table.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, Kunal Singh Rathore, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Abid Mushtaq, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Tom Kohler Cadmore Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Sandeep Sharma All-rounder Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel All-rounder Riyan Parag Batter Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Avesh Khan All-rounder

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have had a solid campaign but have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they have lost four of the last five matches and ended up third on the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold a slight edge over Rajasthan Royals in this tournament 15-13. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and RR won the game with six wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 15

Rajasthan Royals: 13

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru go head to head in contrasting forms as even though RR were phenomenal for most of the campaign they have ended the group stages with five losses in the last six matches and with the loss the Jos Buttler, they are big question marks over RR side as they head into the playoffs. On the other hand, RCB have had one of the most remarkable turnaround in IPL history as they won six games on the bounce and made the playoffs in the final game. One of the main reasons why RCB has managed to turn things around has been their phenomenal bowling and batting in the powerplay which is probably why they have had a better opening partnership in each of the last seven matches which makes us believe they would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Top Team Batters

Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top batter

We are going to stick with Virat Kohli once again as he was brilliant in the last game against Chennai Super Kings as he scored 47 off 29 balls. Kohli has had a stunning campaign thus far and with 708 runs he is the leading run scorer in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sanju Samson to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

Even though Sanju Samson hasn't had the greatest of games against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, we are still going to stick with him as he has been one of the most consistent scorers for Rajasthan Royals this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Top Team Bowlers

Mohammed Siraj to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top bowler

Mohammed Siraj did not have a great start to the tournament but managed to turn things around which coincided with RCB’s fortune as in the last few games, Siraj has bowled brilliantly and has has bagged nine wickets in the last six matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yuzvendra Chahal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal ended the rut as he bowled well in the last game against Punjab Kings as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/31. Even though Chahal hasn’t had a great season he has bagged 17 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for RR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.