RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) vs RR (Rajasthan Royals) Match Prediction
RR
42%
Chance of Winning
RCB
58%
T20
Narendra Modi Stadium
Facts:
- With 661 runs, Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this tournament.
- With 531 runs, Riyan Parag is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in this tournament.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning
Rajasthan Royals have had a promising start to the campaign but have struggled to get going in the second half of the campaign as they have been winless in last five matches and have lost four of those games. The last game against Kolkata Knight Riders got suspended due to bad weather.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a dismal campaign and looked down at out as they lost seven of the first eight games. With back against the wall, RCB managed to come out swinging as they won six games on the bounce and qualified for the playoffs. As per our calculations, RCB are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ chances of winning - 58%
- Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 42%
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Riyan Parag had a brilliant start to the campaign but struggled in the second half of the campaign. But it seems as if Parag has found his form again and has scored 77, 27, 47 and 48 in the last four games which makes us believe, Parag would continue his brilliant form and will score well in the upcoming game.
Historically the wicket at the venue has been a nightmare for the bowlers. At the start of the season the wicket did not feel like a free scoring wicket as we all expected but as the season progressed, it became more and more easy to bat on considering the quality that both teams possess we expect this to be a high scoring game and total runs would be extremely high.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets Under 12.5
Highest Individual Score Under 79.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last four of the five games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 45C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 31C.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List
Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
|
Faf du Plessis
|
Batter
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
Rajat Patidar
|
Batter
|
Cameron Green
|
All-rounder
|
Dinesh Karthik
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
All-rounder
|
Mahipal Lomror
|
Batter
|
Swapnil Singh
|
Bowler
|
Mohammed Siraj
|
Bowler
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
All-rounder
|
Karn Sharma
|
Bowler
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have managed to turn things around as they have won six games in a row and ended up fourth on the table.
Rajasthan Royals News & Player List
Rajasthan Royals Player List
Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, Kunal Singh Rathore, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Abid Mushtaq, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Tom Kohler Cadmore
|
Batter
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Sandeep Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Sanju Samson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
All-rounder
|
Riyan Parag
|
Batter
|
Ravichandran Ashwin
|
All-rounder
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
Avesh Khan
|
All-rounder
Rajasthan Royals Team Form
Rajasthan Royals have had a solid campaign but have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they have lost four of the last five matches and ended up third on the table.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Head to Head
Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold a slight edge over Rajasthan Royals in this tournament 15-13. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and RR won the game with six wickets to spare.
Head to Head
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 15
Rajasthan Royals: 13
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds
Royal Challengers Bengaluru to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru go head to head in contrasting forms as even though RR were phenomenal for most of the campaign they have ended the group stages with five losses in the last six matches and with the loss the Jos Buttler, they are big question marks over RR side as they head into the playoffs. On the other hand, RCB have had one of the most remarkable turnaround in IPL history as they won six games on the bounce and made the playoffs in the final game. One of the main reasons why RCB has managed to turn things around has been their phenomenal bowling and batting in the powerplay which is probably why they have had a better opening partnership in each of the last seven matches which makes us believe they would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals
T20
Narendra Modi Stadium, null
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Top Team Batters
Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top batter
We are going to stick with Virat Kohli once again as he was brilliant in the last game against Chennai Super Kings as he scored 47 off 29 balls. Kohli has had a stunning campaign thus far and with 708 runs he is the leading run scorer in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sanju Samson to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter
Even though Sanju Samson hasn't had the greatest of games against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, we are still going to stick with him as he has been one of the most consistent scorers for Rajasthan Royals this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Top Team Bowlers
Mohammed Siraj to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top bowler
Mohammed Siraj did not have a great start to the tournament but managed to turn things around which coincided with RCB’s fortune as in the last few games, Siraj has bowled brilliantly and has has bagged nine wickets in the last six matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Yuzvendra Chahal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler
Yuzvendra Chahal ended the rut as he bowled well in the last game against Punjab Kings as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/31. Even though Chahal hasn’t had a great season he has bagged 17 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for RR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win @ 1.72 (PariMatch)
- Rajasthan Royals to win @ 2.12 (PariMatch)
Parimatch