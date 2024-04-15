RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) vs SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Match Prediction RCB 46 % Chance of Winning SRH 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.834 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 30th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 15 at 07:30 PM IST.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a nightmare start to the campaign as they have one win in six games thus far and are currently tenth on the table. RCB head into this game after four defeats on the bounce. In the last game they got outplayed by Mumbai Indians as MI won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Sunrisers did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost two of the first three games. But subtle changes in the lineup seems to have worked for them as they head into this fixture on the back of back to back wins against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. As per our calculations, SRH are favourites in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ chances of winning - 46%

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s chances of winning - 54%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium has been a graveyard for bowlers especially in the T20 format. Even though the wicket seems slow it still is a brilliant wicket to bat on and considering the fact SRH has been flying high at the moment which is down to a dominant batting lineup we expect this to be a high scoring game and total match score to be extremely high.

Travis Head made his debut in the last game against Mumbai Indians and was sensational as he set the tone with a brilliant 62 off 24. So far, Head has scored 62, 19, 31 and 21 and has been pretty consistent for SRH thus far which makes us believe Head would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.75 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 72.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the teams bowling first which has been the case this season as two of the three games have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Virat Kohli Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Wicket-keeper Will Jacks All-rounder Mahipal Lomror Batter Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Mayank Dagar Bowler Akash Deep All-rounder Mohammed Siraj Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have struggled thus far as they have one win in six games so far and have lost four games on the bounce. RCB are currently tenth on the table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head Batter Mayank Agarwal Batter Abhishek Sharma Batter Aiden Markram All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-keeper Abdul Samad All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed Bowler Pat Cummins All-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler Jaydev Unadkat Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad kicked off their campaign with a defeat against KKR but since then they have three wins in the last four games and are currently fifth on the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head to Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad hold a slight edge in this fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12-10. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages and RCB won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 10

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 12

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds

Sunrisers Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game in contrasting form. After the loss against KKR in the season opener, SRH have bounced back with three wins in next four games and have looked far more settled than their opponents. On the other hand, RCB have had a dismal season thus far and have lacked firepower in both departments. RCB has one win in six games and are currently tenth on the table. Considering how bad they have been in the first half of the campaign they need a near perfect run to make the playoffs this season. With Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green struggling this season, RCB just does not have enough firepower to make the difference which is probably why they have conceded more sixes in five of the six games thus far. We believe SRH will hit more sixes in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Royal Challengers Bangalore Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now! Sunrisers Hyderabad Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.82 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.834 Bet Now!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings Top Batters

Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top batter

Even though Virat Kohli did not have a good game against Mumbai Indians, we are going to stick with him once again as Kohli has been brilliant thus far for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and with 319 runs, he is the leading run scorer so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Abhishek Sharma to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter

With the absence of Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma was promoted to open the batting and he has been a revelation thus far. Sharma has been one of the most consistent run scorers for SRH and we believe it's just a matter of time before he converts his starts into big scores which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Team Bowlers

Yash Dayal to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has struggled in the bowling department which has been their downfall this season. Yash Dayal has been the shining light for RCB this season as with five wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for RCB which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pat Cummins to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler

We are going to stick with Pat Cummins once again as he continued to impress for SRH and once again in the last game and was unlucky that he bagged just one wicket in the game. He remains the leading wicket taker for SRH this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.