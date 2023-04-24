SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs DC (Delhi Capitals) Match Prediction SRH 58 % Chance of Winning DC 42 % Bet Now! Two depleted sides, whose fortunes are tied by a tiny thread, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, will take on each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on April 24, 2023 (Monday), at 7:30 PM IST. While Sunrisers Hyderabad have won two of their six games so far, Delhi Capitals have just one win from six games, beating Kolkata Knight Riders in their last encounter.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning

There is literally nothing in the performance of both sides to write home about, for both are placed at the bottom two places on the points table. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are playing the match in home conditions, are given the favourites tag by our affiliate partner Melbet, with odds of 1.805 whereas Delhi Capitals are handed odds of 2.005.

SRH’s chance of winning - 58%

DC’s chance of winning - 42%

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Betting Tips

It is a game that would witness David Warner returning to Hyderabad for the first time after being released by them. Surely he would have the fire in the belly to take them on for the kind of treatment he was meted out in the last time around. Then there’s Axar Patel, whose batting evolution tells a story of its own. While I am predicting a supernatural innings from Abhishek Sharma, a Mayank Agarwal fifty is definitely upon us.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Captains have preferred to bowl first at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad in IPL 2023 but the teams batting first have won two games out of three in IPL 2023. The average first innings score in this venue is 179 and the average first innings winning score in this venue is 198 in IPL 2023. The performance of pacers and spinners have been similar at this venue in IPL 2023. Hence, posting the target for the opposition wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Weather Report

There is a 26% chance of rain during the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, and both teams will be desparate for the side to account for a win. But the dry heat of Hyderabad will be a concern for the players.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Adil Rashid, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Reddy

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Brook Batter Mayank Agarwal Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter Aiden Markram (C) Batter Abhishek Sharma Batter Heinrich Klassen Wicket-keeper Marco Jansen All-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler T Natarajan Bowler Umran Malik Bowler Karn Sharma Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

After losing their first two games of the season, Sunrisers Hyderabad, riding on some individual performances, secured two back-to-back wins, and but then lost the next two to let go of the momentum. But with a depleted Delhi Capitals in front of them, can they actually make a comeback?

Delhi Capitals Player List

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Philip Salt, Aman Hakim Khan, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw Batter David Warner (C) Batter Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Sarfaraz Khan (WK) Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell All-rounder Aman Khan All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals had a forgettable start to the campaign in 2023, losing all of their five games before getting the better of Kolkata Knight Riders. That win would have given them some confidence to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Head-To-Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad have an edge over Delhi Capitals in the number of wins in IPL. But since 2018, it is Delhi who have the upper hand, winning six out of 11 matches. At Hyderabad, Sunrisers have won three out of five games against Delhi. SRH has a clean sweep against DC in 2013, 2014 and 2018. DC has a clean sweep against SRH in 2016 and 2021 for a minimum of two games played in a season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds

DC to score under 48.5 in first six overs @ 1.84 (Melbet)

Delhi Capitals have been extremely lackadaisical in the powerplay, with David Warner being the only batter in form. With Prithvi Shaw not being in form, and DC struggling to replace him, Warner playing tentatively is definitely going to be the order of the evening. That would somehow make sure that we would be well-positoned to make the bet come good simply by going under-par for the bet, with Melbet providing odds of 1.84 for DC’s score to be under 48.5 in the first six overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Best Batters

Warner to be DC’s best batter (Melbet)

David Warner has been carrying Delhi Capitals batting in IPL 2023, scoring four 50s in six games and is one of the highest run scorers in IPL 2023. He is the only batsmen for DC who has performed in all six games. The rest of the batting has completely collapsed and with big names failing. Hyderabad has been like a home away from home for Warner and he is the highest run scorer at this venue in the IPL. The last time he faced SRH, he scored an unbeaten 92 to win the game for DC. Warner continues to be the lynchpin and hence go for Warner to be your best batter.

Markram to be SRH’s best batter (Melbet)

Aiden Markram has scored the second most runs and has second highest strike rate between 7 to 15 overs among all other SRH batsman in IPL 2023. He averages 47.9 against pacers in IPL which is excellent, but he is also one of the most sorted batters against the spinners. That you can understand why we back him to be the best batter for SRH.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Best Bowlers

Markande to be SRH’s best bowler (Melbet)

Mayank Markande has been the leading wicket taker for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season. He has been very economical with his bowling so far in the tournament and has conceded less than 30 runs in three of the four games. He is the most economical bowler in IPL 2023. Markande has taken eight wickets this year, which is second most wickets for him in IPL and that is further bolstered by the fact that he has economy of 6.3 this year, which is his best in IPL.

Kuldeep Yadav to be DC’s best bowler (Melbet)

Kuldeep Yadav has outstanding numbers against SRH in the Indian Premier League and has taken 11 wickets against them which is his highest against an opponent. He has taken 12 wickets against SRH which one among the highest for a spinner against an SRH in IPL. Further, he will be a support for Axar Patel who has taken 13 wickets against SRH in IPL. That would mean I will back Kuldeep Yadav to be DC’s best bowler.