SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs GT (Gujarat Titans) Match Prediction SRH 63 % Chance of Winning GT 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.617 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Gujarat Titans in the 66th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The game is scheduled to be played on May 16 at 07:30 PM IST.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a brilliant start to the campaign but seem to have lost their way in the last few games as they headed into the last game against LSG with three defeats in four matches. They managed to turn things around as they outclassed LSG and eventually won the game with ten wickets to spare.

Gujarat Titans have failed to hit the heights of last season and have struggled to get going thus far. In the last game against Chennai Super Kings they were sensational as they outclassed the defending champions. Regardless, GT has already been knocked out of the competition. As per our calculations, GT are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’ chances of winning - 63%

Gujarat Titans’ chances of winning - 37%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The wicket at the venue looks like a graveyard for the bowlers and we expect this to be a high scoring game. The average first innings score at the venue is 202.80 runs and with the quality that both teams possess it wouldn’t be a surprise if both teams manage to score 200 plus. We believe the total score would be extremely high.

Gujarat Titans have hit the least amount of sixes in this tournament. In 12 matches they have scored 67 sixes with an average of 5.58 sixes a game and have conceded 109 sixes with an average of 9.08 sixes a game. In eight of the last nine matches, GT has conceded more sixes which makes us believe KKR will hit more sixes in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Under 76.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Sunrisers Hyderabad 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. Last four of the six matches were won by teams who batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head Batter Shahbaz Ahmed Batter Abhishek Sharma Batter Aiden Markram All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-keeper Abdul Samad All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed Bowler Pat Cummins All-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler Jaydev Unadkat Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have stuttered in the second half of the campaign as they have lost three of the last five matches but in the last game they beat LSG and are currently fourth on the table.

Gujarat Titans News & Player List

Gujarat Titans Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Jayant Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill Batter B Sai Sudharsan Batter David Miller Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore All-rounder Noor Ahmad Bowler Mohit Sharma Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder Shahrukh Khan Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have struggled for consistency in this campaign as they head into this game after four defeats in the last six games. The last game against KKR got suspended due to bad weather.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Head to Head

Gujarat Titans have dominated this fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad 3-1. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and GT won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1

Gujarat Titans: 3

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds

Gujarat Titans to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad go head to head in what feels like a missed match. A win for SRH in the upcoming game would see them seal a playoff spot. On the other hand, GT have already been knocked out of the competition and would be hoping to end this season on a high. One of the biggest reasons for SRH’s dominance this season has been their openers who have dominated pretty much every game this season. In the last game against LSG, SRH managed an opening stand of 167 runs as they won the game with ten wickets to spare. Even though GT managed an opening stand of 210 runs in the last game, In five of the last sex matches they have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe SRH will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans T20 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Gujarat Titans Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.374 Bet Now!

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Top Team Batters

Travis Head to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter

Travis Head stuttered in a couple of games but in the last three matches Head has showcased his class and has been sensational as he has scored 58, 48 and 89 and with 533 runs thus far, Head is the leading run scorer for SRH this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

B Sai Sudharsan to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter

B Sai Sudharsan had a phenomenal game in the last outing against Chennai Super Kings as he scored a brilliant century as GT beat CSK by 35 runs. Sudharsan has been one of the most consistent batsmen for GT and with 527 runs he is the leading run scorer for GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Top Team Bowlers

T Natarajan to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler

T Natarajan has had a sensational campaign thus far. Even though Natarajan did not have a great game in the last outing, we are still going to stick with him as he has made an impact this term. With 15 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mohit Sharma to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler

Mohit Sharma had struggled for consistency in the second half of the season as he went wicketless in three matches but managed to turn things around against CSK as he bagged three wickets and ended up with best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.