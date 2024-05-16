SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs GT (Gujarat Titans) Match Prediction
SRH
63%
Chance of Winning
GT
37%
T20
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Facts:
- With 533 runs, Travis Head is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this tournament.
- With 527 runs, B Sai Sudharsan is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Titans in this tournament.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Chance of Winning
Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a brilliant start to the campaign but seem to have lost their way in the last few games as they headed into the last game against LSG with three defeats in four matches. They managed to turn things around as they outclassed LSG and eventually won the game with ten wickets to spare.
Gujarat Titans have failed to hit the heights of last season and have struggled to get going thus far. In the last game against Chennai Super Kings they were sensational as they outclassed the defending champions. Regardless, GT has already been knocked out of the competition. As per our calculations, GT are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sunrisers Hyderabad’ chances of winning - 63%
- Gujarat Titans’ chances of winning - 37%
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
The wicket at the venue looks like a graveyard for the bowlers and we expect this to be a high scoring game. The average first innings score at the venue is 202.80 runs and with the quality that both teams possess it wouldn’t be a surprise if both teams manage to score 200 plus. We believe the total score would be extremely high.
Gujarat Titans have hit the least amount of sixes in this tournament. In 12 matches they have scored 67 sixes with an average of 5.58 sixes a game and have conceded 109 sixes with an average of 9.08 sixes a game. In eight of the last nine matches, GT has conceded more sixes which makes us believe KKR will hit more sixes in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets Over 12.5
Highest Individual Score Under 76.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. Last four of the six matches were won by teams who batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List
Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List
Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
Batter
|
Aiden Markram
|
All-rounder
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abdul Samad
|
All-rounder
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Pat Cummins
|
All-rounder
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Mayank Markande
|
Bowler
|
Jaydev Unadkat
|
Bowler
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form
Sunrisers Hyderabad have stuttered in the second half of the campaign as they have lost three of the last five matches but in the last game they beat LSG and are currently fourth on the table.
Gujarat Titans News & Player List
Gujarat Titans Player List
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Jayant Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batter
|
B Sai Sudharsan
|
Batter
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Vijay Shankar
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Wade
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rahul Tewatia
|
All-rounder
|
Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore
|
All-rounder
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
|
Mohit Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Shahrukh Khan
|
Bowler
Gujarat Titans Team Form
Gujarat Titans have struggled for consistency in this campaign as they head into this game after four defeats in the last six games. The last game against KKR got suspended due to bad weather.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Head to Head
Gujarat Titans have dominated this fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad 3-1. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and GT won the game with seven wickets to spare.
Head to Head
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1
Gujarat Titans: 3
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds
Gujarat Titans to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Hyderabad
Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad go head to head in what feels like a missed match. A win for SRH in the upcoming game would see them seal a playoff spot. On the other hand, GT have already been knocked out of the competition and would be hoping to end this season on a high. One of the biggest reasons for SRH’s dominance this season has been their openers who have dominated pretty much every game this season. In the last game against LSG, SRH managed an opening stand of 167 runs as they won the game with ten wickets to spare. Even though GT managed an opening stand of 210 runs in the last game, In five of the last sex matches they have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe SRH will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans
T20
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Top Team Batters
Travis Head to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter
Travis Head stuttered in a couple of games but in the last three matches Head has showcased his class and has been sensational as he has scored 58, 48 and 89 and with 533 runs thus far, Head is the leading run scorer for SRH this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
B Sai Sudharsan to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter
B Sai Sudharsan had a phenomenal game in the last outing against Chennai Super Kings as he scored a brilliant century as GT beat CSK by 35 runs. Sudharsan has been one of the most consistent batsmen for GT and with 527 runs he is the leading run scorer for GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Top Team Bowlers
T Natarajan to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler
T Natarajan has had a sensational campaign thus far. Even though Natarajan did not have a great game in the last outing, we are still going to stick with him as he has made an impact this term. With 15 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mohit Sharma to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler
Mohit Sharma had struggled for consistency in the second half of the season as he went wicketless in three matches but managed to turn things around against CSK as he bagged three wickets and ended up with best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Sunrisers Hyderabad to win @ 1.58 (PariMatch)
- Gujarat Titans to win @ 2.38 (PariMatch)
Parimatch