SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) Match Prediction SRH 53 % Chance of Winning KKR 47 % Bet Now! Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad in Match No. 47 of IPL 2023. Both teams need a massive improvement and they will strive hard to secure a fourth win in the tournament when the game will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won a couple of games from the last five fixtures while Kolkata Knight Riders are coming into the contest with a solitary win from the same number of games. Thus, considering the recent form, Sunrisers Hyderabad are the favourites for the fixtures between these two sides.

SRH’s chances of winning - 53 %

KKR's chances of winning - 47 %

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad have experienced a journey including ups and downs as they have three victories and five defeats throughout the tournament so far. Rahul Tripathi has scored the most runs for the team with 170 runs from eight innings while Harry Brook follows him with 163 runs. Abhishek Sharma displayed signs of returning to form in the last game with a knock of 67 runs. Overall, the batting unit needs to put together a clinical effort in the match for the team to win the league fixture.

Mayank Markande has bowled some impressive spells in the tournament taking 10 wickets from six innings with an economy of 6.41 and a bowling average of 15.40. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been also picking wickets with the new ball dismissing batters on seven occasions with an economy of below 9.

Kolkata Knight Riders have managed to win only three fixtures from the nine matches and the form of the pace unit has been an issue of concern for the side. Three of the batters, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, and Nitish Rana have performed brilliantly with the bat scoring more than 200 runs so far in the tournament. Venkatesh has amassed 296 runs with an average of 32.88 while Rinku has smashed 270 runs with an average of 54.

Varun Chakravarthy has bamboozled the batters throughout the competition taking 13 wickets from nine innings with a bowling average of 21.61. Suyash Sharma is the other spinner with nine scalps in the tournament and KKR would like their spinners to deliver once again in the match, Pace battery has been the cause of concern for the side as Umesh Yadav has been going through a poor run of form.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Four matches have been played at the venue and three of them have been won by teams batting first. However, fielding first has been the trend with teams opting to chase thrice while the team winning the toss has batted first once. Although the results favour the team's defending totals, bowling first is likely to be the preferred choice considering the possibility of the dew factor.

Weather Report

According to Worldweatheronline.com, there might be some rain before the match starts but once it commences there won’t be any rain intervention. The temperature will hover around 30 degrees Celsius during the whole contest and so the game will be played in a warmer environment.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

SRH squad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Umran Malik, Upendra Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI:

Harry Brook Batsman Mayank Agarwal Batsman Rahul Tripathi Batsman Aiden Markram (C) All-rounder Abhishek Sharma All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Wicketkeeper and Batsman Abdul Samad Batsman / T Natarajan (Impact Player) Marco Jansen All-rounder Washington Sundar All-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have beaten KKR and Punjab Kings during their last five matches. In the other three matches, they have suffered losses. Overall, the franchise have a mixed run of form and would like to continue their winning momentum.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Jason Roy, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana, Mandeep Singh, Tim Southee, Venkatesh Iyer

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batsman N Jagadeesan (WK) Batsman Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder/Suyash Sharma (Impact Player) Nitish Rana (C) Batsman Rinku Singh Batsman Andre Russell All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Sunil Narine All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Umesh Yadav Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

KKR have scored only a single victory against RCB in their last five encounters and so it would be very vital for them to get back to winning ways. The Kolkata-based outfit would rely on their spinners to take them to victory.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head

Both the teams have played 24 matches, with KKR adding 15 wins to their track record. SRH were victorious in the other nine games and so the opponents have an edge in the head to head record.

Matches Played - 24

SRH - 9

KKR - 15

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds

Kolkata Knight Riders to hit over 8.5 sixes @1.91

Kolkata Knight Riders have passed the mentioned mark in seven matches out of nine matches. Also, they have smashed 12 sixes in the last three games which boosts the probability of the team hitting more than 8.5 sixes.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Team Batters

Abhishek Sharma to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter

Abhishek has scored 139 runs from six innings with a strike rate of 156.17 and has bounced back to form with his batting in the last fixture with a knock of 67. Also, his last five fixtures include two 30+ scores and the batter has also got his opening spot back in the previous encounter.

Jason Roy to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Ever since he started this campaign in IPL 2023, Jason Roy has been providing blistering starts to the team with the help of some magnificent knocks. The England opener has scored 160 runs from three matches with a strike rate of 170.21 including two fifties. The English batter is likely to make a mark with another aggressive knock and be the top batter for the team.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Team Bowlers

Mayank Markande to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler

Mayanka Markande has been at the top of the wickets column with 10 wickets from six innings with a bowling average of 15.40 and an economy of seven. The Hyderabad pitch might also turn out to be a sticky surface and so the leg-spinner might wreak havoc with the ball.

Varun Chakravarthy to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

Chakravarthy has been the top wicket-taker for the side taking 13 wickets from nine innings with a bowling average of 21.1 and a strike rate of 15.5. The spinner has been effective with his skills and he might give some trouble to the opposition as they have batters who are not very good to handle quality spin.