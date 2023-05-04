SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) Match Prediction
SRH
53%
Chance of Winning
KKR
47%
India
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Facts
- Harry Brook’s only significant knock in the tournament came against KKR in the earlier fixture between these two teams where he smashed unbeaten 100 runs from 55 balls.
- Andre Russell picked three wickets in the earlier fixture between these two teams and considering he has been bowling regularly, the all-rounder would be one of the players to watch out for.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chance of Winning
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won a couple of games from the last five fixtures while Kolkata Knight Riders are coming into the contest with a solitary win from the same number of games. Thus, considering the recent form, Sunrisers Hyderabad are the favourites for the fixtures between these two sides.
- SRH’s chances of winning - 53 %
- KKR's chances of winning - 47 %
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Sunrisers Hyderabad have experienced a journey including ups and downs as they have three victories and five defeats throughout the tournament so far. Rahul Tripathi has scored the most runs for the team with 170 runs from eight innings while Harry Brook follows him with 163 runs. Abhishek Sharma displayed signs of returning to form in the last game with a knock of 67 runs. Overall, the batting unit needs to put together a clinical effort in the match for the team to win the league fixture.
Mayank Markande has bowled some impressive spells in the tournament taking 10 wickets from six innings with an economy of 6.41 and a bowling average of 15.40. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been also picking wickets with the new ball dismissing batters on seven occasions with an economy of below 9.
Kolkata Knight Riders have managed to win only three fixtures from the nine matches and the form of the pace unit has been an issue of concern for the side. Three of the batters, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, and Nitish Rana have performed brilliantly with the bat scoring more than 200 runs so far in the tournament. Venkatesh has amassed 296 runs with an average of 32.88 while Rinku has smashed 270 runs with an average of 54.
Varun Chakravarthy has bamboozled the batters throughout the competition taking 13 wickets from nine innings with a bowling average of 21.61. Suyash Sharma is the other spinner with nine scalps in the tournament and KKR would like their spinners to deliver once again in the match, Pace battery has been the cause of concern for the side as Umesh Yadav has been going through a poor run of form.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction
Four matches have been played at the venue and three of them have been won by teams batting first. However, fielding first has been the trend with teams opting to chase thrice while the team winning the toss has batted first once. Although the results favour the team's defending totals, bowling first is likely to be the preferred choice considering the possibility of the dew factor.
Weather Report
According to Worldweatheronline.com, there might be some rain before the match starts but once it commences there won’t be any rain intervention. The temperature will hover around 30 degrees Celsius during the whole contest and so the game will be played in a warmer environment.
Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List
SRH squad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Umran Malik, Upendra Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy
Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI:
|
Harry Brook
|
Batsman
|
Mayank Agarwal
|
Batsman
|
Rahul Tripathi
|
Batsman
|
Aiden Markram (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Wicketkeeper and Batsman
|
Abdul Samad
|
Batsman / T Natarajan (Impact Player)
|
Marco Jansen
|
All-rounder
|
Washington Sundar
|
All-rounder
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Mayank Markande
|
Bowler
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form
Sunrisers Hyderabad have beaten KKR and Punjab Kings during their last five matches. In the other three matches, they have suffered losses. Overall, the franchise have a mixed run of form and would like to continue their winning momentum.
Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List
Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Jason Roy, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana, Mandeep Singh, Tim Southee, Venkatesh Iyer
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jason Roy
|
Batsman
|
N Jagadeesan (WK)
|
Batsman
|
Venkatesh Iyer
|
All-rounder/Suyash Sharma (Impact Player)
|
Nitish Rana (C)
|
Batsman
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batsman
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Shardul Thakur
|
All-rounder
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
David Wiese
|
All-rounder
|
Umesh Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
|
Bowler
Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form
KKR have scored only a single victory against RCB in their last five encounters and so it would be very vital for them to get back to winning ways. The Kolkata-based outfit would rely on their spinners to take them to victory.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head
Both the teams have played 24 matches, with KKR adding 15 wins to their track record. SRH were victorious in the other nine games and so the opponents have an edge in the head to head record.
Matches Played - 24
SRH - 9
KKR - 15
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds
Kolkata Knight Riders to hit over 8.5 sixes @1.91
Kolkata Knight Riders have passed the mentioned mark in seven matches out of nine matches. Also, they have smashed 12 sixes in the last three games which boosts the probability of the team hitting more than 8.5 sixes.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Team Batters
Abhishek Sharma to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter
Abhishek has scored 139 runs from six innings with a strike rate of 156.17 and has bounced back to form with his batting in the last fixture with a knock of 67. Also, his last five fixtures include two 30+ scores and the batter has also got his opening spot back in the previous encounter.
Jason Roy to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter
Ever since he started this campaign in IPL 2023, Jason Roy has been providing blistering starts to the team with the help of some magnificent knocks. The England opener has scored 160 runs from three matches with a strike rate of 170.21 including two fifties. The English batter is likely to make a mark with another aggressive knock and be the top batter for the team.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Team Bowlers
Mayank Markande to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler
Mayanka Markande has been at the top of the wickets column with 10 wickets from six innings with a bowling average of 15.40 and an economy of seven. The Hyderabad pitch might also turn out to be a sticky surface and so the leg-spinner might wreak havoc with the ball.
Varun Chakravarthy to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler
Chakravarthy has been the top wicket-taker for the side taking 13 wickets from nine innings with a bowling average of 21.1 and a strike rate of 15.5. The spinner has been effective with his skills and he might give some trouble to the opposition as they have batters who are not very good to handle quality spin.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Out of the four matches played at the venue, two of the games were low-scoring games. Also, the spinner played a crucial role in those fixtures with Mayank Markande taking four wickets in one game while Washington Sundar displayed an impressive performance with three wickets in the other. The surface might be on the slower side once again and in such case, KKR will have the upper hand as they have quality spinners in the side and SRH’s key batters like Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, and Harry Brook have been struggling with the form.
- SRH to win @ 1.805 (Melbet)
- KKR to win @ 2.005 (Melbet)