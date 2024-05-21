SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) Match Prediction KKR 55 % Chance of Winning SRH 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.912 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifier-1 of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The game is scheduled to be played on May 21 at 07:30 PM IST.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Hyderabad had an excellent finish to the campaign as they ended the group stages with one loss in the last five matches. SRH once again showcased their class in the final group game against PBKS as they managed to chase down the target of 214 runs in the final over and won the game with four wickets to spare.

Kolkata Knight Riders have had a solid campaign this season especially in the second half of the season as even though their last two matches were called off due to rain they have still managed to top the table. KKR are unbeaten in the last six matches. As per our calculations, KKR are slight favourites in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’ chances of winning - 45%

Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 55%

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Historically the wicket at the venue has been a brilliant wicket to bat on. The first few games this season ended up being a low scoring affair but as the season progressed we have seen teams score with ease and considering the quality that both teams possess it wouldn’t be a surprise if both teams manage to score 200 plus. We believe the total score would be extremely high.

As we have stated earlier we expect this to be a high scoring game as both sides have a terrific batting attack especially at the top which could play a vital role in this game. Considering all the facts that have been stated earlier, we believe the total boundary count to be high in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Under 12.5 1.75 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 80.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Sunrisers Hyderabad 1.75 Bet on Parimatch

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last four of the five games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 44C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 31C.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head Batter Shahbaz Ahmed Batter Abhishek Sharma Batter Aiden Markram All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-keeper Abdul Samad All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed Bowler Pat Cummins All-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler Jaydev Unadkat Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have ended the group stages on a high as they have one loss in last five matches and a win in the last game against PBKS sealed second spot on the points table.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain

Predicted Playing XI

Venkatesh Iyer Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Rinku Singh Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Ramandeep Singh All-rounder Nitish Rana Bowler Andre Russell All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders have stuttered in the second half of the campaign but have managed to turn things around and are unbeaten in the last six matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders have been dominant in this fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad as they have 17 wins thus far. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and KKR won the game by four runs.

Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders: 17

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 9

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds

Sunrisers Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad head into this game in what feels like another high scoring game between the two sides. Both sides had a brilliant run in the second half of the campaign as KKR remained unbeaten in the last six games and SRH lost one game in the last five matches which makes this a brilliant game for the neutrals. With Phillip Salt not available for the playoffs this is a big blow for KKR and it has been him and Sunil Narine at the top order that has helped KKR dominate games from the start. On the other hand, Even though SRH did not get a good start against PBKS in the last game, they have one of the most lethal top order in this tournament who have had three hundred run stands this season which makes us believe SRH would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Narendra Modi Stadium, null Kolkata Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! Sunrisers Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.956 Bet Now!

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Batters

Travis Head to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter

Even though Travis Head did not have a great outing in the last game against PBKS he has had a terrific season thus far especially in the second half of the campaign and remains one of the key players for SRH. With 533 runs thus far, Head is the leading run scorer for SRH this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sunil Narine to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Even though Sunil Narine did not have a great game against M, he has had a phenomenal season thus far and with 461 runs he remains the leading run scorer for KKR thus far. We expect Narine to continue his brilliance and to score well against RR in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Bowlers

T Natarajan to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler

T Natarajan has had a sensational campaign thus far. In the last game against PBKS, Natarajan ended the game with bowling figures of 2/33 and had the best bowling figures in the game. With 17 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Varun Chakaravarthy to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy has been sensational for KKR in the second half of the season and he continued his great run in the last game as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/18. With 18 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for KKR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.