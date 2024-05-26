SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) Match Prediction
KKR
55%
Chance of Winning
SRH
45%
T20
Eden Gardens Stadium
Facts:
- With 567 runs, Travis Head is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this tournament.
- With 482 runs, Sunil Narine is the leading run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders in this tournament.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chance of Winning
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders take centre stage one last time in the finals hoping to add yet another IPL trophy come May 26. Both sides went head to head in the Qualifier-1 which turned out to be a one sided affair as SRH were restricted to 159 runs after an impressive bowling display by KKR spearheaded by Mitchell Starc who bagged two important wickets in the powerplay. In the chase, KKR openers did their job as they dismantled SRH bowlers in the powerplay which eventually resulted in an impressive win as KKR won the game with eight wickets to spare. As per our calculations, KKR are slight favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sunrisers Hyderabad’ chances of winning - 45%
- Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 55%
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Historically the wicket at the venue has been a difficult wicket to bat on which makes us believe this game would be a low scoring game as both sides might have a slow start especially when spinners are on. Considering the fact this is a knockout game we believe both sides to have a passive approach and total runs in the game would be low.
As we have stated earlier we expect this to be a low scoring game as both sides have a terrific bowling attack especially in the middle overs, it could play a vital role in this game. Considering all the facts that have been stated earlier, we believe the total boundary count to be low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets Over 12.5
Highest Individual Score Over 70.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last four of the five games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 38C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 31C.
Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List
Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List
Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
Batter
|
Aiden Markram
|
All-rounder
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abdul Samad
|
All-rounder
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Pat Cummins
|
All-rounder
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Mayank Markande
|
Bowler
|
Jaydev Unadkat
|
Bowler
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form
Sunrisers Hyderabad ended the group stages on a high but got outplayed by KKR in Qualifier 1. In the last game against RR, SRH managed to turn things around as they won the game by 36 runs.
Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List
Kolkata Knight Riders Player List
Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain
Predicted Playing XI
|
Venkatesh Iyer
|
Batter
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
Batter
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ramandeep Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Nitish Rana
|
Bowler
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
|
Harshit Rana
|
Bowler
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
|
Bowler
Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form
Kolkata Knight Riders have stuttered in the second half of the campaign but have managed to turn things around and are unbeaten in the last six matches. In the last game they beat SRH with eight wickets to spare.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head
Kolkata Knight Riders have been dominant in this fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad as they have 18 wins thus far. Both sides went head to head twice this season and KKR won the game on both occasions.
Head to Head
Kolkata Knight Riders: 18
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 9
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds
Sunrisers Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad head into the finals after what has been a brilliant season for both sides. Both teams went head to head in the Qualifier 1 and it turned out to be a blow out as SRH were restricted to a subpar score and KKR won the game with eight wickets to spare. Both sides had a brilliant run in the second half of the campaign as KKR remained unbeaten in the last seven games and SRH lost two games in the last six matches which makes this a brilliant game for the neutrals. Even though SRH openers have failed to find the footing in the playoffs we believe they would do well in the upcoming game and SRH would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders
T20
Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Batters
Travis Head to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter
Even though Travis Head has struggled in the last couple of games, we are going to stick with him as in the last game against RR, Head scored 34 off 28 runs which turned out to be an important knock as SRH lost early wickets. With 567 runs, he is the leading run scorer for SRH this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sunil Narine to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter
We are going to stick with Sunil Narine once again as he had a solid outing in the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad as he scored 21 off 16 balls and provided a solid foundation in the game. With 482 runs he remains the leading run scorer for KKR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Bowlers
T Natarajan to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler
T Natarajan has had a sensational campaign thus far. In the last game against Rajasthan Royals, Natarajan ended the game with bowling figures of 1/13 and bowled brilliantly in the game. With 19 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Varun Chakaravarthy to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler
Varun Chakaravarthy has been sensational for KKR in the second half of the season and he continued his great run in the last game as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/26. With 20 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for KKR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Kolkata Knight Riders
- Sunrisers Hyderabad to win @ 1.95 (PariMatch)
- Kolkata Knight Riders to win @ 1.85 (PariMatch)
Parimatch