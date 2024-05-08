SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) Match Prediction
SRH
57%
Chance of Winning
LSG
43%
T20
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Facts:
- With 444 runs, Travis Head is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this tournament.
- With 431 runs, KL Rahul is the leading run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants in this tournament.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Chance of Winning
Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a brilliant start to the campaign but seem to have lost their way in the last few games as they have three losses in the last four matches. With 12 points in 11 games, SRH are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they got outplayed by Mumbai Indians who won the game with seven wickets to spare.
Even though Lucknow Super Giants may not have been one of the most explosive teams this season, they have done well this season and are in contention to make the playoffs this season. In the last game, KKR dominated the game as they won the tie by 98 runs. As per our calculations, SRH are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sunrisers Hyderabad’ chances of winning - 57%
- Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning - 43%
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
The wicket at the venue looks like a graveyard for the bowlers and we expect this to be a high scoring game. The average first innings score at the venue is 212.25 runs and with the quality that both teams possess it wouldn’t be a surprise if both teams manage to score 200 plus. We believe the total score would be extremely high.
As we have stated in previous games, we expect this to be a high scoring game as both sides have a terrific batting attack which could play a vital role in this game. Considering the fire power both sides have, we believe the total boundary count to be high in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets Over 12.5
Highest Individual Score Over 78.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. Last four of the six matches were won by teams who batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 38C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List
Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List
Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
Batter
|
Aiden Markram
|
All-rounder
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abdul Samad
|
All-rounder
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Pat Cummins
|
All-rounder
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Mayank Markande
|
Bowler
|
Jaydev Unadkat
|
Bowler
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form
Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a brilliant season thus far but have recently faltered as they have lost three of the last four games and are currently fourth on the table.
Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List
Lucknow Super Giants Player List
KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni
Predicted Playing XI
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Batter
|
Devdutt Padikkal
|
Batter
|
Ayush Badoni
|
Batter
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
KL Rahul
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
All-rounder
|
Arshad Khan
|
Batter
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Yash Thakur
|
Bowler
|
Krunal Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
Lucknow Super Giants Team Form
Lucknow Super Giants head into this fixture after a dismal outing against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last game as they lost the game by 98 runs and are currently fifth on the table.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Head to Head
Lucknow Super Giants have dominated this fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad 3-0. Both sides went head to head twice last year and on both occasions LSG won the game.
Head to Head
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 0
Lucknow Super Giants: 3
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds
Lucknow Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Hyderabad
Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad go head to head in what feels like a must win game for both sides as both sides are level on 12 points and a win for either side could have a detrimental effect on the table making this a potential four pointer. SRH openers have had a stunning campaign thus far as they have set the tone for the team. SRH averages 50.5 runs opening partnership in this campaign which is just phenomenal. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in four of the last five games, SRH has managed a better opening partnership. On the other hand, LSG has conceded a bigger opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe SRH would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants
T20
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Team Batters
Travis Head to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter
Travis Head stuttered in a couple of games but in the last two matches against RR and MI Head has had a brilliant outing as he has scored 58 and 48 and was the top run scorer in the last game. With 444 runs, Head is the leading run scorer for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
KL Rahul to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter
LSG has struggled for consistency in the top order but KL Rahul has been like a rock for his side as he has had a fabulous season thus far. He has been the most consistent batsman for LSG and with 431 runs he is the leading run scorer for LSG which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Team Bowlers
T Natarajan to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler
T Natarajan has had a sensational campaign thus far. He did miss a few games for SRH this season but has still made an impact this term. Natarajan has been one of the most consistent bowlers for SRH this season and with 15 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Yash Thakur to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler
Even though Yash Thakur was expensive in the last game we are still going to stick with him as he has made a difference to Lucknow Super Giants bowling attack and with 11 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for LSG which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Sunrisers Hyderabad to win @ 1.74 (PariMatch)
- Lucknow Super Giants to win @ 2.10 (PariMatch)
Parimatch