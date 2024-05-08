SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) Match Prediction

SRH

57%

Chance of Winning

LSG

43%

Parimatch

1.74
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Melbet

1.73
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.731
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Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

T20

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Lucknow Super Giants in the 57th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The game is scheduled to be played on May 08 at 07:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 444 runs, Travis Head is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this tournament.
  • With 431 runs, KL Rahul is the leading run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants in this tournament.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a brilliant start to the campaign but seem to have lost their way in the last few games as they have three losses in the last four matches. With 12 points in 11 games, SRH are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they got outplayed by Mumbai Indians who won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Even though Lucknow Super Giants may not have been one of the most explosive teams this season, they have done well this season and are in contention to make the playoffs this season. In the last game, KKR dominated the game as they won the tie by 98 runs. As per our calculations, SRH are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad’ chances of winning - 57%
  • Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning - 43%

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The wicket at the venue looks like a graveyard for the bowlers and we expect this to be a high scoring game. The average first innings score at the venue is 212.25 runs and with the quality that both teams possess it wouldn’t be a surprise if both teams manage to score 200 plus. We believe the total score would be extremely high.

As we have stated in previous games, we expect this to be a high scoring game as both sides have a terrific batting attack which could play a vital role in this game. Considering the fire power both sides have, we believe the total boundary count to be high in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Total Wickets Over 12.5

1.77
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Highest Individual Score Over 78.5

1.85
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Highest Opening Partnership: Sunrisers Hyderabad

1.80
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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. Last four of the six matches were won by teams who batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 38C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head

Batter

Shahbaz Ahmed

Batter

Abhishek Sharma

Batter

Aiden Markram

All-rounder

Heinrich Klaasen

Wicket-keeper

Abdul Samad

All-rounder

Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowler

Pat Cummins

All-rounder

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bowler

Mayank Markande

Bowler

Jaydev Unadkat

Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a brilliant season thus far but have recently faltered as they have lost three of the last four games and are currently fourth on the table.

Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock

Batter

Devdutt Padikkal

Batter

Ayush Badoni

Batter

Marcus Stoinis

All-rounder

KL Rahul

Wicket-keeper

Nicholas Pooran

All-rounder

Arshad Khan

Batter

Ravi Bishnoi

Bowler

Yash Thakur

Bowler

Krunal Pandya

All-rounder

Naveen-ul-Haq

Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants head into this fixture after a dismal outing against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last game as they lost the game by 98 runs and are currently fifth on the table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants have dominated this fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad 3-0. Both sides went head to head twice last year and on both occasions LSG won the game.

Head to Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 0

Lucknow Super Giants: 3

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds

Lucknow Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Hyderabad

Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad go head to head in what feels like a must win game for both sides as both sides are level on 12 points and a win for either side could have a detrimental effect on the table making this a potential four pointer. SRH openers have had a stunning campaign thus far as they have set the tone for the team. SRH averages 50.5 runs opening partnership in this campaign which is just phenomenal. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in four of the last five games, SRH has managed a better opening partnership. On the other hand, LSG has conceded a bigger opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe SRH would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants

T20

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

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Sunrisers Hyderabad

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.74
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.73
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Lucknow Super Giants

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2.216
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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Team Batters

Travis Head to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter

Travis Head stuttered in a couple of games but in the last two matches against RR and MI Head has had a brilliant outing as he has scored 58 and 48 and was the top run scorer in the last game. With 444 runs, Head is the leading run scorer for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

KL Rahul to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter

LSG has struggled for consistency in the top order but KL Rahul has been like a rock for his side as he has had a fabulous season thus far. He has been the most consistent batsman for LSG and with 431 runs he is the leading run scorer for LSG which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Team Bowlers

T Natarajan to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler

T Natarajan has had a sensational campaign thus far. He did miss a few games for SRH this season but has still made an impact this term. Natarajan has been one of the most consistent bowlers for SRH this season and with 15 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yash Thakur to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

Even though Yash Thakur was expensive in the last game we are still going to stick with him as he has made a difference to Lucknow Super Giants bowling attack and with 11 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for LSG which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Even though Lucknow Super Giants have dominated this fixture in the past, this is a very different SRH side who have dominated games this season especially at home. Even though SRH has lost three of the last four games, the bookmakers have sided with them in this game and we believe you should do the same as SRH would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad to win @ 1.74 (PariMatch)
  • Lucknow Super Giants to win @ 2.10 (PariMatch)
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