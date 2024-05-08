SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) Match Prediction SRH 57 % Chance of Winning LSG 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.731 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Lucknow Super Giants in the 57th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The game is scheduled to be played on May 08 at 07:30 PM IST.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a brilliant start to the campaign but seem to have lost their way in the last few games as they have three losses in the last four matches. With 12 points in 11 games, SRH are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they got outplayed by Mumbai Indians who won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Even though Lucknow Super Giants may not have been one of the most explosive teams this season, they have done well this season and are in contention to make the playoffs this season. In the last game, KKR dominated the game as they won the tie by 98 runs. As per our calculations, SRH are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’ chances of winning - 57%

Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning - 43%

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The wicket at the venue looks like a graveyard for the bowlers and we expect this to be a high scoring game. The average first innings score at the venue is 212.25 runs and with the quality that both teams possess it wouldn’t be a surprise if both teams manage to score 200 plus. We believe the total score would be extremely high.

As we have stated in previous games, we expect this to be a high scoring game as both sides have a terrific batting attack which could play a vital role in this game. Considering the fire power both sides have, we believe the total boundary count to be high in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.77 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 78.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Sunrisers Hyderabad 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. Last four of the six matches were won by teams who batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 38C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head Batter Shahbaz Ahmed Batter Abhishek Sharma Batter Aiden Markram All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-keeper Abdul Samad All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed Bowler Pat Cummins All-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler Jaydev Unadkat Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a brilliant season thus far but have recently faltered as they have lost three of the last four games and are currently fourth on the table.

Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock Batter Devdutt Padikkal Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran All-rounder Arshad Khan Batter Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Krunal Pandya All-rounder Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants head into this fixture after a dismal outing against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last game as they lost the game by 98 runs and are currently fifth on the table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants have dominated this fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad 3-0. Both sides went head to head twice last year and on both occasions LSG won the game.

Head to Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 0

Lucknow Super Giants: 3

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds

Lucknow Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Hyderabad

Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad go head to head in what feels like a must win game for both sides as both sides are level on 12 points and a win for either side could have a detrimental effect on the table making this a potential four pointer. SRH openers have had a stunning campaign thus far as they have set the tone for the team. SRH averages 50.5 runs opening partnership in this campaign which is just phenomenal. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in four of the last five games, SRH has managed a better opening partnership. On the other hand, LSG has conceded a bigger opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe SRH would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Lucknow Super Giants Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.216 Bet Now!

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Team Batters

Travis Head to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter

Travis Head stuttered in a couple of games but in the last two matches against RR and MI Head has had a brilliant outing as he has scored 58 and 48 and was the top run scorer in the last game. With 444 runs, Head is the leading run scorer for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

KL Rahul to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter

LSG has struggled for consistency in the top order but KL Rahul has been like a rock for his side as he has had a fabulous season thus far. He has been the most consistent batsman for LSG and with 431 runs he is the leading run scorer for LSG which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Team Bowlers

T Natarajan to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler

T Natarajan has had a sensational campaign thus far. He did miss a few games for SRH this season but has still made an impact this term. Natarajan has been one of the most consistent bowlers for SRH this season and with 15 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yash Thakur to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

Even though Yash Thakur was expensive in the last game we are still going to stick with him as he has made a difference to Lucknow Super Giants bowling attack and with 11 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for LSG which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.