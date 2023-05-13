SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs LSG (Lucknow SuperGiants) Match Prediction SRH 58 % Chance of Winning LSG 42 % Bet Now! As the Indian Premier League enters the final stages of the group campaign, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow SuperGiants will go head to head in a match that can alter the fortunes of both teams come the end of the season. The match is slated to start at 7:30PM IST on May 13, with the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad acting as the battlefield. A win for Lucknow will give them some breathing room in the playoff race but a loss eill ensure that Hyderabad have a great shot of making it into the post season as well.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow SuperGiants Chance of Winning

The teams come into the game with contrasting fortunes as SRH have won two out of their last three games while LSG have just one point in three games. The head to head between the two teams narrates a very telling story with the UP based team winning bothe of their matches so far. However, based on the current form and the uncertainty surrounding the LSG lineup, Sunrisers will stand a better chance of winning this tie, considering this is the first time that they play Lucknow at home.

Sunrisers Hyderbad’s chance of winning is 58%

Lucknow Supergiants’ chance of winning is 42%

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow SuperGiants Betting Tips

Post their narrow and memorable win against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswammy, Lucknow fell off the rails completely. A loss against Punjab was followed by a close win against Rajasthan. However, their failure to chase down 136 against Gujarat was the beginning of a torrid run of games for the KL Rahul-led team. A win against Punjab Kings was swiftly followed by a ‘battle at the Ekana’ which not only cost Lucknow two points but also resulted in the loss of Rahul, who suffered a season sending injury. They were completely outplayed by Chennai in the following game but the Rain Gods, with the scoreboard reading 125/7 in 19.2 overs, smiled down on them to gift them an unlikely point. A 56 run loss against Gujarat, coupled with Mumbai Indians going on a run, has ensured that they still hold on to the fourth place with a hungry chasing back on their tails.

In a complete contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad had a torrid start to the season losing the first two game by margins of 72 runs and 5 wickets. They did get two wins over consecutive games against Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders but it seemed to a waste as they suffered three more losses on the trot immediately after. A convincing nine run win over Delhi seemed to give them some hope, but a failure to chase down nine in the last over against KKR swiftly brought that dream to a conclusion. However, true to their topsy turvy season, they pulled one out of the bag with a miraculous win against Rajasthan to regain hopes of an unlikely post season appearance. They are the only team in the IPL that still have four games to play and a winning run could very easily earn them that coveted fourth spot on the table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow SuperGiants Match Toss Prediction

In the five matches that have been played at the venue so far, Hyderabad have won the toss thrice and opted to bowl first on every occasion. However, that only resulted in one win against Punjab Kings, who put up a sub par 143 in the first innings. Much like the rest of the IPL, even the slow Hyderabad wicket has now seen two captains choosing to bat first after winning the toss and it has resulted in two wins for those teams. As such, it is very likely that the team winning the toss will opt to bat first considering the 4-1 win ratio at the venue this season.

Weather Report

The great news for cricket fans is that there is absolutely no chance of rain deciding to impact play during the game. However, the bad news is one for players as the minimum temperature during the game is expected to a be a very hot 34C.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Upendra Yadav, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akeal Hosein, Umran Malik

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek SharmaBatter

Anmolpreet Singh Batter Aiden Markram (C) Batter Heinrich Klassen Wicket-keeper Rahul Tripathi Batter Abdul Samad All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Mayank Markande Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler T Natarajan Bowler Glenn Phillips Batter

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

While Sunrisers have lost three out of their last five games, they do have two wins in their last three. It could have been better for them had Abdul Samad been able to get nine against KKR in the last over, but the SRH star redeemed himself against Rajasthan with a last ball six to earn his side two valuable points.

Lucknow SuperGiants Player List

Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Quinton de Kock, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Amit Mishra

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Mayers Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Karan Sharma All-rounder Ayush Badoni Batter Marcus Stoinis Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Krunal Pandya All-rounder Avesh Khan Bowler Swapnil Singh Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler

Lucknow SuperGiants Team Form

Ever since the post match bust up between Virat Kohli and Naveen ul Haq/Gautam Gambhir, Lucknow have been on the downward trajectory. They were lucky to earn a point against Chennai - a game they were destined to lose - which would have relegated them to four losses in five. A win here is a must for them but based on recent performances, it is very difficult to see it coming anytime soon.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow SuperGiants Head-To-Head

With Lucknow coming into the league last season, the two teams have squared off just twice so far. Lucknow have had the bragging rights with no check marks in the loss column so far. While it was Avesh Khan (4/24) who ran through the batting order last season, it was the now captain Krunal Pandya’s 3/18 that laid the foundation for an LSG win this time around.

Matches Played - 2

Lucknow Supergiants wins - 2

Sunrisers Hyderabad wins - 0

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow SuperGiants Betting Odds

Lucknow Supergiants to have a better Powerplay Score than Sunrisers Hyderabad

While both teams have changed their opening batters, albeit for different reasons, it is Lucknow Supergiants that boast of a more threatening lineup. With the return of Quinton de Kock as Rahul’s replacement, Lucknow should go all out to utilize the field restrictions. This was evident in their last game against Gujarat where the openers scored an astonishing 72 runs in the first six overs. For Hyderabad, the top three of Amnolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi are explosive in their own right but it appears they have slowed down recently to avoid the collapses that cost them games at the start of the season. In Klassen, Markram and Phillips, they have more firepower down the order which would mean that they would not risk too much up top.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow SuperGiants Best Batters

Rahul Tripathi to be SRH’s best batter (Melbet)

Is there really anyone else that you can trust in this team? Not only is he the top scorer for the team this season, in the reverse fixture, it was Tripathi’s 35 that allowed SRH to get past the 100-run mark. Even though he was not the top scorer in the last game, his 47 came at a slower pace which implies that he has been asked to anchor the innings going forward.

Quinton de Kock to be LSG’s best batter (Melbet)

For a guy who scored 508 runs for Lucknow last season, it was a shocker that he was left on the bench for as long as 10 games. When he did get a chance, following Rahul’s withdrawal, he put up a cool 70 runs against Gujarat. With Kyle Myers at the other end, one can expect de Kock to play a more measured innings against Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow SuperGiants Best Bowlers

Mayank Markande to be SRH’ best bowler (Melbet)

Even though Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been exceptional in the powerplay and the death recently, LSG might not be the best match up for him. The slowness of the wicket might assist Markande more than any other bowler, and his 11 wickets, which is the highest for SRH, is testament to his performance in the IPL this season.

Ravi Bishnoi to be LSG’s best bowler (Melbet)

In a team that puts up a new bowling attack every game, Ravi Bishnoi is the one constant in Lucknow. But it is not the only reason that we have picked the leggie as the best bowler for the game as he has been exceptional for his side this season. 12 wickets at a strikerate of 18.2 almost promises a wicket a game which would set one up nicely for a payday.