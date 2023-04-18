SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs MI (Mumbai Indians) Match Prediction SRH 49 % Chance of Winning MI 51 % Bet Now! With two back-to-back wins each, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians are back in the reckoning in the Indian Premier League 2023, and that has certainly made the tournament spicer. And when both sides will take on each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on April 18, 2023 (Wednesday) at 7:30 PM IST, a lot of eyeballs will be fixated on them on how they approach the game and who manage to walk away with a couple of points to stay ahead of the chasing pack.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning

The way Mumbai Indians started their campaign this year, anything other than a demolition would have been a sordid affair for the opposition. But by bottling the first two games, Sunrisers Hyderabad ensured that things are far from perfect for them, and Melbet quietly makes them less favorite to win the encounter with odds of 2.005 as against 1.805 odds for Mumbai Indians.

SRH’s implied probability of winning 49.88%

MI’s implied probability of winning 55.40%

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Betting Tips

As discussed, the Hyderabad strip will definitely support the pacers; hence, it is always better to back the quicks to come good here. That is not to say that there are no runs on offer - there surely are. But if you pick Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan to do the job for the team, there is something we can manage here.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

Teams have opted to bowl first in most of the matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad since 2018, but in both the IPL and T20s, the contest between teams batting first and second have been close. In 19 T20s since 2018, the batting first team have won nine games, whereas the batting second team have registered 10 wins. Hence, it will not have much of an impact.

The average first innings score has been 164 at this venue, while the average first-innings winning score has been 172 in the IPL since 2018. Pacers have taken more wickets at a better rate than spinners at this venue in T20s since 2018. Spinners have been a bit more economical.

Weather Report

Dry heat in Hyderabad is prevalent throughout summer, and there’s a great chance teams will face its wrath. But in good news for Mumbai Indians, they had come from even tougher conditions in Mumbai. There is no chance of precipitation during the match, though.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Adil Rashid, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Reddy

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Brook Batter Mayank Agarwal Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter Aiden Markram (C) Batter Abhishek Sharma Batter Heinrich Klassen Wicket-keeper Marco Jansen All-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler T Natarajan Bowler Umran Malik Bowler Karn Sharma Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

After losing their first two games of the season, Sunrisers Hyderabad, riding on some individual performances, have secured two back-to-back wins, and that has now put them among the top contenders for the season.

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh , Tristan Stubbs, Shams Mulani, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Raghav Goyal

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (C) Batter Ishan Kishan (WK) Wicketkeeper Cameron Green All-rounder Suryakumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Arjun Tendulkar All-rounder Nehal Wadhera All-rounder Tim David All-rounder Hrithik Shokeen Bowler Arshad Khan Bowler Piyush Chawla Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

The fate of Mumbai Indians is somehow similar to that of Sunrisers Hyderabad. With two consecutive wins, they have secured the bragging rights to be considered one of the best sides in the league. If they can beat Sunrisers Hyderabad, musings will be written about him already.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Head-To-Head

Mumbai Indians have beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 times and SRH have beaten Mumbai on nine occasions in the Indian Premier League. In the IPL since 2018, MI have won five times and SRH have won four times. At Hyderabad, SRH have taken the lead as they have won 4 times, and MI have won thrice in IPL. SRH have performed a clean sweep against Mumbai Indians in 2016 and 2018, while MI have done it against SRH in 2015, 2019, and 2021 (minimum of two matches per season).

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds

SRH to score under 49.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.89 (Melbet)

Sunrisers Hyderabad top-order is way too one dimensional. And with Mumbai being a spin-dominant side, they could pose a strong challenge. SRH struggled against spin in the first two games, losing five and six wickets against spin, and looked troubled throughout. Even though Markram sorted some of that issue out in the last game, there is a clear case for the side to struggle badly. Hence, I am picking them to score under 49.5 runs in the powerplay.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Best Batters

Aiden Markram to be SRH’s best batter (Melbet)

After starting his IPL 2023 with a duck, Aiden Markram scored an unbeaten 37* in the next game, followed by a swift fifty in the previous game. The batter has been in great form in T20s since 2022, as he has scored 1,200+ runs in this period at a strike rate of 142. In IPL, the batter has an SR of 212 in the final five overs since 2022, which is amongst the highest in this time period amongst batters with 100+ runs, along with the fourth-highest average.

Tilak Verma to be MI’s best batter (Melbet)

Tilak Varma has been in exceptional form in this IPL and has been MI’s top scorer in this IPL till now. He also has the most runs amongst MI’s batters in the middle overs. In IPL since 2022, Tilak Varma has scored the most runs amongst all batters in overs 7-15. Along with it, his average of 49.1 in the middle overs is the second-best for an MI batter who has played 10+ balls in this phase.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Best Bowlers

Mayank Markande to be SRH’s best bowler (Melbet)

Mayank Markande has had a good start to IPL 2023 as he performed well in both games, with the ball picking six wickets in total. He will be looking to continue the good form against his former team in MI. He has bowled all his eight overs in between overs 7-15, he has taken six wickets which is the second most wickets taken by a bowler in these phases. He has an economy of 5.3 which is the best for a bowler in the phases of this IPL.

Piyush Chawla to be MI’s best bowler (Melbet)

Piyush Chawla has been Mumbai Indians’ standout performer this season as he has taken five wickets, which is the most for MI. He has also conceded runs at just 6.3 runs per over, which is very impressive. He has been economical this season and has been very economical compared to the team's overall performance. Chawla has the best economy in this season, and only Jadeja has had a better economy rate than Chawla in the middle overs in this phase.