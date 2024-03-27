SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs MUM (Mumbai Indians) Match Prediction
SRH
42%
Chance of Winning
MUM
58%
T20
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Facts:
- With 448 runs, Heinrich Klaasen was the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last tournament.
- With 605 runs, Surya Kumar Yadav was the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians in the last tournament.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning
Sunrisers Hyderabad went head to head against Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game and it turned out to be an absolute classic as Heinrich Klaasen out of nowhere brought SRH back into the game and fell short in the final over as KKR won the game by four runs.
This would be the second game in a row that Mumbai Indians would be playing away from home. In the last game, MI batsmen failed to show up as they could not get over the line after Gujarat Titans scored mere 168 and eventually won the game by six runs. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sunrisers Hyderabad’ chances of winning - 42%
- Mumbai Indians’s chances of winning - 58%
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
If we compare the starting lineup for both teams even without Surya Kumar Yadav, Mumbai Indians have far more firepower in the locker. On the other hand, SRH are more reliant on a couple of individuals as we saw against KKR in the previous games. We believe Mumbai Indians would have more sixes in the game than SRH.
Games in Hyderabad haven't been smooth sailing for the batters last year. Looking at the bowling quality of both teams we expect this to be a low scoring game especially if SRH bats first. As per our estimation, total wickets in the upcoming game between SRH and MI would be over 13.5.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Mumbai Indians opening partnership Over 23.5
Sunrisers Hyderabad opening partnership Over 21.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last season, even though four of the five matches were won by the team batting first, we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List
Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List
Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Jaydev Unadkat, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Maharaj Singh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mayank Agarwal
|
Batter
|
Rahul Tripathi
|
Batter
|
Abdul Samad
|
Batter
|
Aiden Markram
|
All-rounder
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Marco Jansen
|
All-rounder
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Mayank Markande
|
Bowler
|
Pat Cummins
|
All-rounder
|
T Natarajan
|
Bowler
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form
Sunrisers Hyderabad had a dismal season last year as they ended up tenth on the table. This year, they kick started their campaign with a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Mumbai Indians News & Player List
Mumbai Indians Player List
Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
Naman Dhir
|
Batter
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tim David
|
All-rounder
|
Shams Mulani
|
Bowler
|
Gerald Coetzee
|
All-rounder
|
Piyush Chawla
|
Bowler
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
Mumbai Indians Team Form
Mumbai Indians played against Gujarat Titans in the opening game as they failed to chase down a sub-par score and eventually lost the game by six runs.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head
Mumbai Indians have had an upper hand in this fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad 12-9. Both sides went head to head twice last year and Mumbai Indians registered wins on both occasions.
Head to Head
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 9
Mumbai Indians: 12
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds
Mumbai Indians to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad go head to head after both teams failed to bag maximum points in the opening game. Mumbai Indians batters failed to show up in the opening game as they failed to chase down a sub-par score as they eventually lost the game against Gujarat Titans. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad almost pulled off a miracle against Kolkata Knight Riders as they scored 204 and eventually lost the game by four runs. SRH managed an opening stand of 60 runs in the game. In four of the seven games, SRH managed to have a better opening partnership and in the last game against Mumbai Indians, they managed to have an opening stand of 140 runs which makes us believe they would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians
T20
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Top Team Batters
Heinrich Klaasen to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter
After Heinrich Klaasen’s heroics in the last game, it's inevitable that we go with him once again in the upcoming game. Klaasen was brilliant against KKR as he scored 63 off 29 balls. He remains the main man for SRH this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rohit Sharma to be Mumbai Indians’s top batter
Its fair to say that Rohit Sharma did not have a great season last year as he struggled for consistency. But against SRH, Sharma faired well as he scored 28 and 56 in two matches. In the last game against GT, Sharma scored 43 off 29 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Top Team Bowlers
T Natarajan to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler
T Natarajan showcased his prowess for Sunrisers Hyderabad as he was brilliant on a wicket that offered against KKR. Natarajan ended the game with bowling figures of 3/32 which was the best bowling figures for an SRH bowler in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jasprit Bumrah to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler
Jasprit Bumrah played his first game for Mumbai Indians in over a year and its fair to say he was fantastic and arguably the best player for Mumbai Indians on the day. Bumrah ended the game with bowling figures of 3/14 which were the best figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Mumbai Indians
- Sunrisers Hyderabad to win @ 2.12 (PariMatch)
- Mumbai Indians to win @ 1.71 (PariMatch)
Parimatch