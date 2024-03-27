SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs MUM (Mumbai Indians) Match Prediction SRH 42 % Chance of Winning MUM 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Mumbai Indians in the eighth game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 27 at 07:30 PM IST.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Hyderabad went head to head against Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game and it turned out to be an absolute classic as Heinrich Klaasen out of nowhere brought SRH back into the game and fell short in the final over as KKR won the game by four runs.

This would be the second game in a row that Mumbai Indians would be playing away from home. In the last game, MI batsmen failed to show up as they could not get over the line after Gujarat Titans scored mere 168 and eventually won the game by six runs. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’ chances of winning - 42%

Mumbai Indians’s chances of winning - 58%

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

If we compare the starting lineup for both teams even without Surya Kumar Yadav, Mumbai Indians have far more firepower in the locker. On the other hand, SRH are more reliant on a couple of individuals as we saw against KKR in the previous games. We believe Mumbai Indians would have more sixes in the game than SRH.

Games in Hyderabad haven't been smooth sailing for the batters last year. Looking at the bowling quality of both teams we expect this to be a low scoring game especially if SRH bats first. As per our estimation, total wickets in the upcoming game between SRH and MI would be over 13.5.

Match Prediction Best Odds Mumbai Indians opening partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sunrisers Hyderabad opening partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Mumbai Indians 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last season, even though four of the five matches were won by the team batting first, we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Jaydev Unadkat, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Maharaj Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Mayank Agarwal Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter Abdul Samad Batter Aiden Markram All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-keeper Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler Pat Cummins All-rounder T Natarajan Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a dismal season last year as they ended up tenth on the table. This year, they kick started their campaign with a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mumbai Indians News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Naman Dhir Batter Tilak Varma Batter Hardik Pandya All-rounder Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Tim David All-rounder Shams Mulani Bowler Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Piyush Chawla Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Luke Wood Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians played against Gujarat Titans in the opening game as they failed to chase down a sub-par score and eventually lost the game by six runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head

Mumbai Indians have had an upper hand in this fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad 12-9. Both sides went head to head twice last year and Mumbai Indians registered wins on both occasions.

Head to Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 9

Mumbai Indians: 12

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds

Mumbai Indians to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad go head to head after both teams failed to bag maximum points in the opening game. Mumbai Indians batters failed to show up in the opening game as they failed to chase down a sub-par score as they eventually lost the game against Gujarat Titans. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad almost pulled off a miracle against Kolkata Knight Riders as they scored 204 and eventually lost the game by four runs. SRH managed an opening stand of 60 runs in the game. In four of the seven games, SRH managed to have a better opening partnership and in the last game against Mumbai Indians, they managed to have an opening stand of 140 runs which makes us believe they would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians T20 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.12 Bet Now! Mumbai Indians Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now!

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Top Team Batters

Heinrich Klaasen to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter

After Heinrich Klaasen’s heroics in the last game, it's inevitable that we go with him once again in the upcoming game. Klaasen was brilliant against KKR as he scored 63 off 29 balls. He remains the main man for SRH this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rohit Sharma to be Mumbai Indians’s top batter

Its fair to say that Rohit Sharma did not have a great season last year as he struggled for consistency. But against SRH, Sharma faired well as he scored 28 and 56 in two matches. In the last game against GT, Sharma scored 43 off 29 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Top Team Bowlers

T Natarajan to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler

T Natarajan showcased his prowess for Sunrisers Hyderabad as he was brilliant on a wicket that offered against KKR. Natarajan ended the game with bowling figures of 3/32 which was the best bowling figures for an SRH bowler in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jasprit Bumrah to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

Jasprit Bumrah played his first game for Mumbai Indians in over a year and its fair to say he was fantastic and arguably the best player for Mumbai Indians on the day. Bumrah ended the game with bowling figures of 3/14 which were the best figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.