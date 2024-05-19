SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs PBKS (Punjab Kings) Match Prediction SRH 67 % Chance of Winning PBKS 33 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.516 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Punjab Kings in the 69th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The game is scheduled to be played on May 19 at 03:30 PM IST.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a brilliant start to the campaign but seem to have lost their way in the last few games as they headed into the game against LSG with three defeats in four matches. They managed to turn things around as they outclassed LSG and eventually won the game with ten wickets to spare.

Punjab Kings have had an underwhelming campaign as once again they are knocked out in the group stages. PBKS would be hoping to end the season on a high. They head into this game after an impressive win against Rajasthan Royals. As per our calculations, SRH are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’ chances of winning - 67%

Punjab Kings’ chances of winning - 33%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The wicket at the venue looks like a graveyard for the bowlers and we expect this to be a high scoring game. The average first innings score at the venue is 200.80 runs and with the quality that both teams possess it wouldn’t be a surprise if both teams manage to score 200 plus. We believe the total score would be extremely high.

Jitesh Sharma has struggled to find his footing this season and has had an underwhelming campaign so far. In the last six matches, Sharma has scored 29, 9, 13, 0, 5 and 22 and so far this season he has scored 155 runs with an average of 14.09. We believe Sharma would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.78 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Under 75.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Sunrisers Hyderabad 1.57 Bet on Parimatch

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. Last four of the six matches were won by teams who batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head Batter Shahbaz Ahmed Batter Abhishek Sharma Batter Aiden Markram All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-keeper Abdul Samad All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed Bowler Pat Cummins All-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler Jaydev Unadkat Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have stuttered in the second half of the campaign as they have lost three of the last five matches but in the last game they beat LSG and are currently fourth on the table.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings Player List

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide Batter Shikhar Dhawan Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter Rilee Rossouw All-rounder Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Sikandar Raza All-rounder Shashank Singh Bowler Harshal Patel All-rounder Harpreet Brar Bowler Vidhwath Kaverappa Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings head into this game hoping to end the season on a high as they have already been knocked out of the competition. PBKS won the last game against RR with five wickets to spare.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Head to Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad have dominated this fixture against Punjab Kings 15-7. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and SRH won the game by two runs.

Head to Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 15

Punjab Kings: 7

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Betting Odds

Sunrisers Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad go head to head in what feels like a missed match. SRH would be hoping to topple RR on the points table with a win in this fixture and qualify directly for Qualifier-1. On the other hand Punjab Kings have already been knocked out of the competition and would be hoping to register back to back wins and end the season on a high. One of the main reasons for PBKS downfall this season has been inconsistency in the top order as in the last four of the five matches, PBKS have conceded a bigger opening partnership. On the other hand, SRH top order has been lethal throughout the season and in each of the last four matches, SRH have managed a better opening stand which makes us believe SRH will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings T20 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.49 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Punjab Kings Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.631 Bet Now!

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Top Team Batters

Travis Head to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter

Travis Head stuttered in a couple of games but in the last three matches Head has showcased his class and has been sensational as he has scored 58, 48 and 89 and with 533 runs thus far, Head is the leading run scorer for SRH this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shashank Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

Even though Shashank Singh did not have a great game against Rajasthan Royals, we are going to stick with him one more time as he has been one of the most consistent batsmen for PBKS this season. With 352 runs, he is the leading run scorer for PBKS which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Top Team Bowlers

T Natarajan to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler

T Natarajan has had a sensational campaign thus far. Even though Natarajan did not have a great game in the last outing, we are still going to stick with him as he has made an impact this term. With 15 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harshal Patel to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

Harshal Patel continued his brilliant form in the last game against Rajasthan Royals as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/28 and has bagged eight wickets in the last three matches. With 22 wickets, Patel is the leading run wicket taker for PBKS which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.