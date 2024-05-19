SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs PBKS (Punjab Kings) Match Prediction
SRH
67%
Chance of Winning
PBKS
33%
T20
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Facts:
- With 533 runs, Travis Head is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this tournament.
- With 352 runs, Shashank Singh is the leading run scorer for Punjab Kings in this tournament.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Chance of Winning
Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a brilliant start to the campaign but seem to have lost their way in the last few games as they headed into the game against LSG with three defeats in four matches. They managed to turn things around as they outclassed LSG and eventually won the game with ten wickets to spare.
Punjab Kings have had an underwhelming campaign as once again they are knocked out in the group stages. PBKS would be hoping to end the season on a high. They head into this game after an impressive win against Rajasthan Royals. As per our calculations, SRH are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sunrisers Hyderabad’ chances of winning - 67%
- Punjab Kings’ chances of winning - 33%
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
The wicket at the venue looks like a graveyard for the bowlers and we expect this to be a high scoring game. The average first innings score at the venue is 200.80 runs and with the quality that both teams possess it wouldn’t be a surprise if both teams manage to score 200 plus. We believe the total score would be extremely high.
Jitesh Sharma has struggled to find his footing this season and has had an underwhelming campaign so far. In the last six matches, Sharma has scored 29, 9, 13, 0, 5 and 22 and so far this season he has scored 155 runs with an average of 14.09. We believe Sharma would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets Over 12.5
Highest Individual Score Under 75.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. Last four of the six matches were won by teams who batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List
Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List
Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
Batter
|
Aiden Markram
|
All-rounder
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abdul Samad
|
All-rounder
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Pat Cummins
|
All-rounder
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Mayank Markande
|
Bowler
|
Jaydev Unadkat
|
Bowler
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form
Sunrisers Hyderabad have stuttered in the second half of the campaign as they have lost three of the last five matches but in the last game they beat LSG and are currently fourth on the table.
Punjab Kings News & Player List
Punjab Kings Player List
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Atharva Taide
|
Batter
|
Shikhar Dhawan
|
Batter
|
Prabhsimran Singh
|
Batter
|
Rilee Rossouw
|
All-rounder
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sikandar Raza
|
All-rounder
|
Shashank Singh
|
Bowler
|
Harshal Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Harpreet Brar
|
Bowler
|
Vidhwath Kaverappa
|
Bowler
|
Rahul Chahar
|
Bowler
Punjab Kings Team Form
Punjab Kings head into this game hoping to end the season on a high as they have already been knocked out of the competition. PBKS won the last game against RR with five wickets to spare.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Head to Head
Sunrisers Hyderabad have dominated this fixture against Punjab Kings 15-7. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and SRH won the game by two runs.
Head to Head
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 15
Punjab Kings: 7
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Betting Odds
Sunrisers Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad go head to head in what feels like a missed match. SRH would be hoping to topple RR on the points table with a win in this fixture and qualify directly for Qualifier-1. On the other hand Punjab Kings have already been knocked out of the competition and would be hoping to register back to back wins and end the season on a high. One of the main reasons for PBKS downfall this season has been inconsistency in the top order as in the last four of the five matches, PBKS have conceded a bigger opening partnership. On the other hand, SRH top order has been lethal throughout the season and in each of the last four matches, SRH have managed a better opening stand which makes us believe SRH will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
T20
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Top Team Batters
Travis Head to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter
Travis Head stuttered in a couple of games but in the last three matches Head has showcased his class and has been sensational as he has scored 58, 48 and 89 and with 533 runs thus far, Head is the leading run scorer for SRH this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shashank Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top batter
Even though Shashank Singh did not have a great game against Rajasthan Royals, we are going to stick with him one more time as he has been one of the most consistent batsmen for PBKS this season. With 352 runs, he is the leading run scorer for PBKS which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Top Team Bowlers
T Natarajan to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler
T Natarajan has had a sensational campaign thus far. Even though Natarajan did not have a great game in the last outing, we are still going to stick with him as he has made an impact this term. With 15 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Harshal Patel to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler
Harshal Patel continued his brilliant form in the last game against Rajasthan Royals as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/28 and has bagged eight wickets in the last three matches. With 22 wickets, Patel is the leading run wicket taker for PBKS which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Sunrisers Hyderabad to win @ 1.49 (PariMatch)
- Punjab Kings to win @ 2.60 (PariMatch)
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