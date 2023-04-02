SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs RR (Rajasthan Royals) Match Prediction SRH 42 % Chance of Winning RR 58 % Bet Now! The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are ready to start their Indian Premier League 2023 campaign on April 2, 2023. This will be the very first game in this TATA IPL season for both teams. Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad both are considered as one the most versatile teams in the league. Rajasthan Royals won the IPL trophy in the year 2008 and became the champion of the very first season of the Indian Premier League. Sunrisers Hyderabad also became the champion of the league in the year 2016. Both teams have a lot of versatile and talented players, which can help their respective sides to win the contest. The last season of the Indian Premier League was quite good for the Rajasthan Royals, as they were successful in playing the final game of the tournament against the Gujarat Titans but unfortunately got defeated and missed the chance of becoming an IPL champion for the second time.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning

The Rajasthan Royals were the Runners of the Indian Premier League 2022 or they were the second most successful team of the most recent season of the IPL. Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other side was struggling in the last season and was not able to qualify for the knockout stage. Rajasthan Royals are having the most chances to win the contest.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Mayank Agarwal in the Sunrisers Hyderabad side, might play a great knock in the very first game, he has the ability to score runs in the initial overs, without doing any wicket-losing mistakes.

Sanju Samson, the Captain of the Rajasthan Royals would look for a great start for the team. He is a very skilful player and a very talented batter, who has the ability to score in any corner of the ground.

Overall the contest would be between the best vs best, the squad of both teams contains many talented cricketers from across the globe.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction

The dew factor always plays a crucial role on the surface of Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. If there would be a possibility of dew on the match day, then the team winning the toss would prefer to go with the bowl first, as it becomes very difficult for the spinners to get the required spin with the wet ball. Although toss is also dependent on the strong and weak areas of the opponent team.

Weather Report

The temperature would be fine for the game to be played without any disturbance. The maximum and minimum temperature on the day when the match will be played is expected to be around 37 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius respectively. The probability of thunderstorms would be almost null and the wind speed will be around 22 miles per hour.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Reddy, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Vivrant Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Aiden Markram, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Harry Brook Batsman Mayank Agarwal Batsman Heinrich Klaasen WIcketkeeper Batsman Adil Rashid Bowler Nitish Reddy Wicketkeeper Batsman Anmolpreet Singh Batsman Akeal Hosein Bowler Abdul Samad Batsman Washington Sundar All-Rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Glenn Phillips Wicketkeeper Batsman

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

The form of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last season of Indian Premier League was not good as they finished at the 8th position out of the total 10 in the IPL 2022 points table. The team could win only 6 games, and in 8 they had to face defeat. And hence the SRH side could not make it to the Knockout stages. This time the SRH will be on the field with a strong mindset to play and win the games in this TATA IPL Season.

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, KC Cariappa, Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Jason Holder, Akash Vashist, Abdul Basith

Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Sanju Samson (c) Wicketkeeper-Batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal Batsman Shimron Hetmyer Batsman Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder Trent Boult Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Kuldip Yadav Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Joe Root Batsman Dhruv Jurel Wicketkeeper Batsman Jason Holder All-rounder

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

The Performance of the Rajasthan Royals was outstanding in the most recent season of the Indian Premier League, i.e IPL 2022. They were successful in attaining the victory 9 times out of the total 14 games played by RR. They qualified for the playoffs and then reached the Final of the tournament. But, unfortunately, Rajasthan Royals were defeated by the Gujarat Titans in the final of the Indian Premier League 2022.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Head-to-Head

Both teams have faced each other 16 times in the IPL.

Total match Played: 16

Sunrisers Hyderabad team Win: 08

Rajasthan Royals team Win: 08

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds

According to the Previous years and head-to-head stats and the match results of both the teams. The odds of the Rajasthan Royals getting the victory they is 1.70, while the odds on the way to win for the Sunrisers Hyderabad are 1.82

Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds - 1.82

Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds - 1.70

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Top Team Batsmen

Sanju Samson will be the favourite batsman from the Rajasthan Royals side in their very first contest of the Indian Premier League 2023.

Top Batter Bets for Sanju Samson: 2.80

From the Sunrisers Hyderabad side, Mayank Agarwal can play an impressive inning and can help the side to start the campaign with a spectacular win.

Top Batter Bets for Mayank Agarwal: 3.10

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Top Team Bowlers

It would be very difficult for the Rajasthan Royals opener to face Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the new ball during the powerplay.

Top Bowler Bets for Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 2.50

Yuzvendra Chahal may create trouble for the opponents with his magical spin deliveries.

Top Bowler Bets for Yujvendra Chahal: 2.84