SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs RR (Rajasthan Royals) Match Prediction
SRH
42%
Chance of Winning
RR
58%
India
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Facts
- The game will be the fourth contest of this Year's Indian Premier league, which will be played between the two strong sides of the league, the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals.
- Rajasthan Royals were the Runner ups in the last season of the Indian Premier League, and hence they are having an edge over the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
- The presence of New Zealand's notable pacer Trent Boult in the Rajasthan Royals side, makes it more difficult for the Sunrisers Hyderabad to score runs in the initial few overs during a power play with the new ball.
- Bhuvaneshwar Kumar from the Sunrisers Hyderabad side is also quite exceptional with the new ball, he has the ability to take a few wickets in the early overs.
- Jason Holder, a well-known name in the category of All-Rounder has the ability to hit huge sixes in the death overs to chase any target. He can also put the opponent's side in trouble with his exceptional bowling skills.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning
The Rajasthan Royals were the Runners of the Indian Premier League 2022 or they were the second most successful team of the most recent season of the IPL. Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other side was struggling in the last season and was not able to qualify for the knockout stage. Rajasthan Royals are having the most chances to win the contest.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
- Mayank Agarwal in the Sunrisers Hyderabad side, might play a great knock in the very first game, he has the ability to score runs in the initial overs, without doing any wicket-losing mistakes.
- Sanju Samson, the Captain of the Rajasthan Royals would look for a great start for the team. He is a very skilful player and a very talented batter, who has the ability to score in any corner of the ground.
- Overall the contest would be between the best vs best, the squad of both teams contains many talented cricketers from across the globe.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction
The dew factor always plays a crucial role on the surface of Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. If there would be a possibility of dew on the match day, then the team winning the toss would prefer to go with the bowl first, as it becomes very difficult for the spinners to get the required spin with the wet ball. Although toss is also dependent on the strong and weak areas of the opponent team.
Weather Report
The temperature would be fine for the game to be played without any disturbance. The maximum and minimum temperature on the day when the match will be played is expected to be around 37 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius respectively. The probability of thunderstorms would be almost null and the wind speed will be around 22 miles per hour.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Reddy, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Vivrant Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Aiden Markram, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik
Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI:
|
Name of the Player
|
Role of the Player
|
Harry Brook
|
Batsman
|
Mayank Agarwal
|
Batsman
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
WIcketkeeper Batsman
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
|
Nitish Reddy
|
Wicketkeeper Batsman
|
Anmolpreet Singh
|
Batsman
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
|
Abdul Samad
|
Batsman
|
Washington Sundar
|
All-Rounder
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Glenn Phillips
|
Wicketkeeper Batsman
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form
The form of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last season of Indian Premier League was not good as they finished at the 8th position out of the total 10 in the IPL 2022 points table. The team could win only 6 games, and in 8 they had to face defeat. And hence the SRH side could not make it to the Knockout stages. This time the SRH will be on the field with a strong mindset to play and win the games in this TATA IPL Season.
Rajasthan Royals Player List
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, KC Cariappa, Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Jason Holder, Akash Vashist, Abdul Basith
Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI:
|
Name of the Player
|
Role of the Player
|
Sanju Samson (c)
|
Wicketkeeper-Batsman
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batsman
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batsman
|
Ravichandran Ashwin
|
All-rounder
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Bowler
|
Kuldip Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Adam Zampa
|
Bowler
|
Joe Root
|
Batsman
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
Wicketkeeper Batsman
|
Jason Holder
|
All-rounder
Rajasthan Royals Team Form
The Performance of the Rajasthan Royals was outstanding in the most recent season of the Indian Premier League, i.e IPL 2022. They were successful in attaining the victory 9 times out of the total 14 games played by RR. They qualified for the playoffs and then reached the Final of the tournament. But, unfortunately, Rajasthan Royals were defeated by the Gujarat Titans in the final of the Indian Premier League 2022.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Head-to-Head
Both teams have faced each other 16 times in the IPL.
Total match Played: 16
Sunrisers Hyderabad team Win: 08
Rajasthan Royals team Win: 08
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds
According to the Previous years and head-to-head stats and the match results of both the teams. The odds of the Rajasthan Royals getting the victory they is 1.70, while the odds on the way to win for the Sunrisers Hyderabad are 1.82
- Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds - 1.82
- Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds - 1.70
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Top Team Batsmen
Sanju Samson will be the favourite batsman from the Rajasthan Royals side in their very first contest of the Indian Premier League 2023.
- Top Batter Bets for Sanju Samson: 2.80
From the Sunrisers Hyderabad side, Mayank Agarwal can play an impressive inning and can help the side to start the campaign with a spectacular win.
- Top Batter Bets for Mayank Agarwal: 3.10
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Top Team Bowlers
It would be very difficult for the Rajasthan Royals opener to face Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the new ball during the powerplay.
- Top Bowler Bets for Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 2.50
Yuzvendra Chahal may create trouble for the opponents with his magical spin deliveries.
- Top Bowler Bets for Yujvendra Chahal: 2.84
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Rajasthan Royals
According to the latest form, Previous year's stats of both the teams. Our Experts after analysing the data very carefully are now able to predict the team with more chances to get victory in the fourth contest of the Indian Premier League 2023. According to that Rajasthan Royals are the favourite side to win this game.Bet Now!