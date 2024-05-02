SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs RR (Rajasthan Royals) Match Prediction SRH 44 % Chance of Winning RR 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.91 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.896 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals in the 50th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The game is scheduled to be played on May 02 at 07:30 PM IST.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning

Rajasthan Royals have been brilliant so far as they have dominated every single game thus far in this campaign. Apart from their loss against Gujarat Titans, they have been perfect so far and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game against Lucknow Super Giants, RR won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a brilliant start to the campaign as they won five of the first seven games and looked all set to make the playoffs this season. But they head into this game after two back to back defeats against RCB and CSK and all of a sudden their position in the top four is not that secured. As per our calculations, RR are favourites in this fixture.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’ chances of winning - 44%

Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 56%

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The wicket at the venue looks like a graveyard for the bowlers and we expect this to be a high scoring game. The average first innings score at the venue is 216 runs and with the quality that both teams possess it wouldn’t be a surprise if both teams manage to score 200 plus. We believe the total score would be extremely high.

As we have stated earlier we expect this to be a high scoring game as both sides have a terrific batting attack especially at the top which could play a vital role in this game. Considering all the facts that have been stated earlier, we believe the total boundary count to be high in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Under 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Under 78.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Rajasthan Royals 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. Last four of the six matches were won by teams who batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 41C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head Batter Shahbaz Ahmed Batter Abhishek Sharma Batter Aiden Markram All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-keeper Abdul Samad All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed Bowler Pat Cummins All-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler Jaydev Unadkat Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a brilliant season thus far but have faltered in the last two games as they lost back to back games against RCB and CSK and are currently fourth on the table.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, Kunal Singh Rathore, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Abid Mushtaq, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Sanju Samson Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Sandeep Sharma All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel All-rounder Riyan Parag Batter Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Avesh Khan All-rounder

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have been sublime in this campaign and have been the most consistent team thus far. With eight wins in nine games, RR are currently at the top of the table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Head to Head

Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have an even record in this fixture with nine wins each. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1

Rajasthan Royals: 3

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds

Rajasthan Royals to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad go head to head in what feels like a great game for the neutrals. Rajasthan Royals have had a phenomenal run thus far and two points in the upcoming game would basically seal a playoff spot. On the other hand, SRH who looked comfortable at one point but have lost back to back games and would be hoping for maximum points to get back on track. Both sides’ top order has been sensational thus far as on one hand, SRH has had a better opening partnership in four of the last five games. But the biggest difference between the two sides is Trent Boult who has been phenomenal in the powerplay as he more often than not takes early wickets which is probably why RR has managed a better opening stand in each of the last three games on the road. We believe RR would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.03 Bet Now! Rajasthan Royals Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.91 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.896 Bet Now!

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Top Team Batters

Travis Head to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter

Even though Travis Head has faltered in the last two matches, we are still going to stick with him as he has been the main difference maker for SRH this season. At home, Head has scored 62, 31 and 1 and with 338 runs, he is the leading run scorer for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sanju Samson to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

Sanju Samson has been the most consistent batsman for Rajasthan Royals this season. The RR skipper has led his side from the front and has scored four half centuries thus far. With 385 runs, he is the leading run scorer for RR this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Top Team Bowlers

T Natarajan to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler

T Natarajan has had a sensational campaign thus far. He did miss a few games for SRH this season but has still made an impact this term. In the last three games, Natarajan has bagged seven wickets and with 13 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game. .

Yuzvendra Chahal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

Even though Yuzvendra Chahal did not have a great outing in the last game against Lucknow Super Giant, we are still going to stick with him as he has had a solid campaign thus far and with 13 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for RR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.