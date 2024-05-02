SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs RR (Rajasthan Royals) Match Prediction
SRH
44%
Chance of Winning
RR
56%
T20
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Facts:
- With 338 runs, Travis Head is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this tournament.
- With 385 runs, Sanju Samson is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in this tournament.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning
Rajasthan Royals have been brilliant so far as they have dominated every single game thus far in this campaign. Apart from their loss against Gujarat Titans, they have been perfect so far and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game against Lucknow Super Giants, RR won the game with seven wickets to spare.
Sunrisers Hyderabad had a brilliant start to the campaign as they won five of the first seven games and looked all set to make the playoffs this season. But they head into this game after two back to back defeats against RCB and CSK and all of a sudden their position in the top four is not that secured. As per our calculations, RR are favourites in this fixture.
- Sunrisers Hyderabad’ chances of winning - 44%
- Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 56%
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
The wicket at the venue looks like a graveyard for the bowlers and we expect this to be a high scoring game. The average first innings score at the venue is 216 runs and with the quality that both teams possess it wouldn’t be a surprise if both teams manage to score 200 plus. We believe the total score would be extremely high.
As we have stated earlier we expect this to be a high scoring game as both sides have a terrific batting attack especially at the top which could play a vital role in this game. Considering all the facts that have been stated earlier, we believe the total boundary count to be high in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets Under 12.5
Highest Individual Score Under 78.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. Last four of the six matches were won by teams who batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 41C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List
Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List
Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
Batter
|
Aiden Markram
|
All-rounder
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abdul Samad
|
All-rounder
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Pat Cummins
|
All-rounder
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Mayank Markande
|
Bowler
|
Jaydev Unadkat
|
Bowler
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form
Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a brilliant season thus far but have faltered in the last two games as they lost back to back games against RCB and CSK and are currently fourth on the table.
Rajasthan Royals News & Player List
Rajasthan Royals Player List
Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, Kunal Singh Rathore, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Abid Mushtaq, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Sanju Samson
|
Batter
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Sandeep Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Jos Buttler
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
All-rounder
|
Riyan Parag
|
Batter
|
Ravichandran Ashwin
|
All-rounder
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
Avesh Khan
|
All-rounder
Rajasthan Royals Team Form
Rajasthan Royals have been sublime in this campaign and have been the most consistent team thus far. With eight wins in nine games, RR are currently at the top of the table.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Head to Head
Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have an even record in this fixture with nine wins each. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1
Rajasthan Royals: 3
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds
Rajasthan Royals to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad go head to head in what feels like a great game for the neutrals. Rajasthan Royals have had a phenomenal run thus far and two points in the upcoming game would basically seal a playoff spot. On the other hand, SRH who looked comfortable at one point but have lost back to back games and would be hoping for maximum points to get back on track. Both sides’ top order has been sensational thus far as on one hand, SRH has had a better opening partnership in four of the last five games. But the biggest difference between the two sides is Trent Boult who has been phenomenal in the powerplay as he more often than not takes early wickets which is probably why RR has managed a better opening stand in each of the last three games on the road. We believe RR would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
T20
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Top Team Batters
Travis Head to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter
Even though Travis Head has faltered in the last two matches, we are still going to stick with him as he has been the main difference maker for SRH this season. At home, Head has scored 62, 31 and 1 and with 338 runs, he is the leading run scorer for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sanju Samson to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter
Sanju Samson has been the most consistent batsman for Rajasthan Royals this season. The RR skipper has led his side from the front and has scored four half centuries thus far. With 385 runs, he is the leading run scorer for RR this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Top Team Bowlers
T Natarajan to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler
T Natarajan has had a sensational campaign thus far. He did miss a few games for SRH this season but has still made an impact this term. In the last three games, Natarajan has bagged seven wickets and with 13 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game. .
Yuzvendra Chahal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler
Even though Yuzvendra Chahal did not have a great outing in the last game against Lucknow Super Giant, we are still going to stick with him as he has had a solid campaign thus far and with 13 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for RR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Rajasthan Royals
- Sunrisers Hyderabad to win @ 2.03 (PariMatch)
- Rajasthan Royals to win @ 1.79 (PariMatch)
Parimatch