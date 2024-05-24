SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs RR (Rajasthan Royals) Match Prediction SRH 55 % Chance of Winning RR 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.734 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier-2 of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The game is scheduled to be played on May 24 at 07:30 PM IST.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Hyderabad had an underwhelming performance in the Qualifier-1 against Kolkata Knight Riders as they batsmen failed to show up and SRH managed a subpar score in the first innings. With dew factor kicking in in the second half, KKR openers had an excellent start to the run chase as KKR won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Rajasthan Royals headed in the playoffs after a distraught end to the group stages as RR were winless in the last five matches having lost four of the five matches. RR bowlers were brilliant against RCB in the eliminator as RR managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with four wickets to spare. As per our calculations, SRH are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’ chances of winning - 55%

Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 45%

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Historically the wicket at the venue has been a difficult wicket to bat on which makes us believe this game would be a low scoring game as both sides might have a slow start especially when spinners are on. Considering the fact this is a knockout game we believe both sides to have a passive approach and total runs in the game would be low.

As we have stated earlier we expect this to be a low scoring game as both sides have a terrific bowling attack especially in the middle overs, it could play a vital role in this game. Considering all the facts that have been stated earlier, we believe the total boundary count to be low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 74.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Sunrisers Hyderabad 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last four of the five games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 29C.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head Batter Shahbaz Ahmed Batter Abhishek Sharma Batter Rahul Tripathi All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-keeper Abdul Samad All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed Bowler Pat Cummins All-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Sanvir Singh Bowler Jaydev Unadkat Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have ended the group stages on a high as they have one loss in last five matches but in the last game they were beaten by KKR by eight wickets.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, Kunal Singh Rathore, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Abid Mushtaq, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Tom Kohler Cadmore Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Sandeep Sharma All-rounder Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel All-rounder Riyan Parag Batter Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Avesh Khan All-rounder

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have had a solid campaign but have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they have lost four of the last five matches, in the last game against RCB in the eliminator round, RR won the game with four wickets to spare.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Head to Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad hold a slight edge over Rajasthan Royals in this fixture 10-9. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and SRH won the game by one run.

Head to Head

Rajasthan Royals: 9

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds

Sunrisers Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad head into this game with no room for error as the winner would take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL finals. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it turned out to be an instant classic as SRH had the last laugh, they beat RR by one run. The result impacted RR severely as they ended the group stages with four defeats on the bounce and remained winless in the last five matches. Even though SRH openers struggled to make an impact in the Qualifier-1 against SRH, they have been sensational thus far and the onus would be on them to set the tone in the upcoming game. RR openers have struggled this season as in four of the last five games they have conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe SRH would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals T20 MA Chidambaram Stadium, null Sunrisers Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.82 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Rajasthan Royals Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.16 Bet Now!

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Top Batters

Travis Head to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter

Even though Travis Head did not have a great outing in the last game against KKR he has had a terrific season thus far especially in the second half of the campaign and remains one of the key players for SRH. With 533 runs thus far, Head is the leading run scorer for SRH this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Riyan Parag to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

Riyan Parag had a brilliant start to the campaign but struggled in the second half of the campaign. But it seems as if Parag has found his form again and has been brilliant for RR in the last few matches. With 567 runs, he is the leading run scorer for RR this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Top Bowlers

T Natarajan to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler

T Natarajan has had a sensational campaign thus far. In the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Natarajan ended the game with bowling figures of 1/22 and had the best bowling figures in the game. With 18 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yuzvendra Chahal to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal ended the rut as he bowled well in the last couple of games and has bagged three wickets in two matches. Even though Chahal hasn’t had a great tournament he has still bagged 18 wickets thus far and is the leading wicket taker for RR which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.