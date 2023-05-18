SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) Match Prediction SRH 38 % Chance of Winning RCB 62 % Bet Now! Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against each other in the 65th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on May 18, 2023 (Thursday), at 7:30 PM IST. While Sunrisers Hyderabad have already been eliminated after losing to Gujarat Titans on Monday, Royal Challengers Bangalore are still harbouring hopes of a playoffs finish.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Chance of Winning

For once, Royal Challengers Bangalore are absolute favourites to win this encounter, with Sunrisers Hyderabad having winning odds of 2.3 as compared to Royal Challengers Bangalore’s odds of 1.616. This despite being a home game for Hyderabad, the skewed odds talks about the kind of performance that SRH have been able to showcase in the ongoing tourmament.

SRH’s chance of winning is 38%

RCB’s chance of winning is 62%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Tips

It is going to be a game for Faf du Plessis and Heinrich Klassen. Two South African batters have been the fulcrum of their respective teams this IPL and don’t be surprised if things go in the right direction for them. Further, there is a Bhuvneshwar Kumar angle too. He is too good a bowler not to have an impact in the game. But my bet goes for RCB to win the game to stir the playoffs qualification pot.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Toss Prediction

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad has hosted a total of 21 matches so far in the Indian Premier League since 2018, in which batting first team have an advantage winning 12 games. However, teams tend to choose bowling first here, as 13 times out of those 21 encounters, teams decided to chase, indicating a trend. The average batting first score at the venue has been 161 but the average winning score batting first has been 171.

Weather Report

There is a 0% probability of thunderstorms in Hyderabad on Thursday but there will be a cloud cover of 10%, as predicted by Accuweather.com. So with that thing sorted, there is a great chance that we are in for a great game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Upendra Yadav, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akeal Hosein, Umran Malik

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter Aiden Markram (C) Batter Heinrich Klassen Wicket-keeper Sanvir Singh Batter Abdul Samad All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Mayank Markande Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler T Natarajan Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have already been eliminated from the Indian Premier League 2023, after losing to Gujarat Titans on Monday. In the previous game, they had lost to Lucknow Super Giants, from a winning position, and that tells how shambolic the side was throughout.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Player List

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Sonu Yadav, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli Batter Faf du Plessis (C) Batter Mahipal Lomror Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Wicket-keeper Michael Bracewell All-rounder Anuj Rawat Batter Karn Sharma All-rounder Harshal Patel Bowler Wayne Parnell Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Form

Royal Challengers Bangalore put up a completely convincing performance against Rajasthan Royals, bundling them out for 59 and thus securing a 112-run victory. They, however, need to step up in the same way once again in order to build momentum into the playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Head-To-Head

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad have played each other 21 times in the Indian Premier League, in which the latter have come out on winning side 12 times. That is a terrific testament to their legacy but the current team don’t have any resemblance to their glory days.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Odds

RCB opening partnership over 29.5 @ 1.91 (Melbet)

No batting side in the competition has provided as much of assurance with their batting in the Indian Premier League as RCB’s top three have done. The duo of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have been extremely good, with an average opening partnership of 47.61 runs. That is extremely impressive from every count and you should blindly trust the duo to leverage on that.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Best Batters

Klassen to be SRH’s best batter (Melbet)

Last night, Klassen became the first SRH batter this season to score beyond 300 runs and that too not playing every single game. He has 326 runs from nine innings, which came at an average of 46.57 and a strike rate of 172.5. That is extremely impressive for a batter who once touted to be a mad slogger once. That clearly demarcates how things have been for the longest time.

Faf du Plessis to be RCB’s best batter (Melbet)

Faf du Plesiss is leading RCB from the front, having already scored 631 runs at an incredible average of 57.36 and a strike rate of 154.3. In 12 matches, he already has seven half-centuries, making sure that things have been prudently in conditioning with the RCB fortune. Further, no batter has scored more than 600 runs apart from du Plessis and hence, it is only fair that we expect him to be the best batter for RCB.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Best Bowlers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be SRHs best bowler (Melbet)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is as good as it gets with the new ball, but his proficiency with the old balls is stuff of legends too. Like yesterday, he was solely responsible for restricting the Gujarat batting line-up with a five-wicket haul and that puts the fear of gods in the oppositon line-up. Trust in the magic of the most consistent SRH player ever.

Mohammed Siraj to be RCB’s best bowler (Melbet)

Mohammed Siraj has 16 wickets in 12 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore this season, having put up his best foot forward as far as the success rate is concerned. He has an average of 20.4 and an economy rate of 7.8, which makes it apparent that Siraj is the best bowler for RCB. If anyone can bend SRH’s back, it is the local boy Siraj. Trust him to deliver.