SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) Match Prediction
SRH
58%
Chance of Winning
RCB
42%
T20
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Facts:
- With 324 runs, Travis Head is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this tournament.
- With 379 runs, Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this tournament.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chance of Winning
Sunrisers Hyderabad did not have a great start as they lost two of the first three games but since then they have showcased their dominance especially in the batting department and have won four games on the bounce. In the last game against Delhi Capitals, SRH scored 266 runs and eventually won the game by 67 runs.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have failed to find the footing this season and even though we have a lot of cricket left in this tournament, it seems as if RCB would miss the playoffs once again this season. They have one win in eight games and are currently tenth on the table. As per our calculations, SRH are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sunrisers Hyderabad’ chances of winning - 58%
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s chances of winning - 42%
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Sunrisers Hyderabad have been phenomenal in the last few games as they have just dominated the games thus far. In seven matches SRH has hit 99 sixes averaging 14.14 sixes a game. On the other hand, RCB has hit 82 sixes in eight matches averaging 10.2 sixes a game. We believe SRH will hit more sixes in the upcoming game.
Even though we might see some movement with the new ball, the wicket looks great for batters and we expect another high scoring game at the venue. With both sides so heavily stacked we believe total runs in the match would be extremely high.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets Over 12.5
Highest Individual Score Over 74.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the teams bowling first which has been the case in the last few games as four of the last five games have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 39C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List
Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List
Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
Batter
|
Aiden Markram
|
All-rounder
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abdul Samad
|
All-rounder
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Pat Cummins
|
All-rounder
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Mayank Markande
|
Bowler
|
Jaydev Unadkat
|
Bowler
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form
Sunrisers Hyderabad kicked off their campaign with a defeat against KKR but since then they have five wins in the last six games and are currently third on the table.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List
Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
|
Faf du Plessis
|
Batter
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
Rajat Patidar
|
Batter
|
Anuj Rawat
|
All-rounder
|
Dinesh Karthik
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Will Jacks
|
All-rounder
|
Mahipal Lomror
|
Batter
|
Vijaykumar Vyshak
|
Bowler
|
Mayank Dagar
|
Bowler
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
All-rounder
|
Reece Topley
|
Bowler
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have struggled thus far as they have one win in eight games so far and have lost six games on the bounce. RCB are currently tenth on the table.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Head to Head
Sunrisers Hyderabad hold a slight edge in this fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13-10. Both sides went head to head this season and SRH won the game by 25 runs.
Head to Head
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 13
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 10
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Betting Odds
Royal Challengers Bengaluru to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad head into this game in contrasting form. SRH has been the best team in the tournament in the last few games as they have dominated the games and have won each of the last four matches as they head into this fixture. On the other hand, RCB has had a dismal campaign thus far as they have one win in eight matches and are currently tenth on the table. There isn’t a bigger mesmerising site for a bowler than to see Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma open the innings for SRH as they have been sensational. In the last two matches SRH has managed an opening stand of 108 and 131 and in each of the last four games SRH has managed a better opening partnership which makes us believe SRH would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
T20
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Kings Top Batters
Travis Head to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter
We can’t come up with one reason to change our pick as Travis Head has been just phenomenal for SRH this season. In the last two matches, Head has scored 102 and 89 and with 324 runs, he is the leading run scorer for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top batter
Virat Kohli did not have a great game against Kolkata Knight Riders, regardless he has had a solid campaign thus far and has once again played his part for RCB this season. With 379 runs, Kohli is the leading run scorer for RCB which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Team Bowlers
Pat Cummins to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler
Even though Pat Cummins did not have a great game we are going to stick with him as his importance in this SRH squad is second to none. Cummins has been phenomenal for SRH this season and has been one of the most consistent bowlers for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Yash Dayal to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top bowler
Royal Challengers Bengaluru has struggled in the bowling department which has been their downfall this season. Yash Dayal had a brilliant game against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last game and with seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker for RCB which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Sunrisers Hyderabad to win @ 1.72 (PariMatch)
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win @ 2.10 (PariMatch)
Parimatch