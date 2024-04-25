SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) Match Prediction SRH 58 % Chance of Winning RCB 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.705 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 41st game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 25 at 07:30 PM IST.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Hyderabad did not have a great start as they lost two of the first three games but since then they have showcased their dominance especially in the batting department and have won four games on the bounce. In the last game against Delhi Capitals, SRH scored 266 runs and eventually won the game by 67 runs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have failed to find the footing this season and even though we have a lot of cricket left in this tournament, it seems as if RCB would miss the playoffs once again this season. They have one win in eight games and are currently tenth on the table. As per our calculations, SRH are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’ chances of winning - 58%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s chances of winning - 42%

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been phenomenal in the last few games as they have just dominated the games thus far. In seven matches SRH has hit 99 sixes averaging 14.14 sixes a game. On the other hand, RCB has hit 82 sixes in eight matches averaging 10.2 sixes a game. We believe SRH will hit more sixes in the upcoming game.

Even though we might see some movement with the new ball, the wicket looks great for batters and we expect another high scoring game at the venue. With both sides so heavily stacked we believe total runs in the match would be extremely high.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.78 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 74.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the teams bowling first which has been the case in the last few games as four of the last five games have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 39C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head Batter Shahbaz Ahmed Batter Abhishek Sharma Batter Aiden Markram All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-keeper Abdul Samad All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed Bowler Pat Cummins All-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler Jaydev Unadkat Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad kicked off their campaign with a defeat against KKR but since then they have five wins in the last six games and are currently third on the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Virat Kohli Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Anuj Rawat All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Wicket-keeper Will Jacks All-rounder Mahipal Lomror Batter Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Mayank Dagar Bowler Lockie Ferguson All-rounder Reece Topley Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have struggled thus far as they have one win in eight games so far and have lost six games on the bounce. RCB are currently tenth on the table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Head to Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad hold a slight edge in this fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13-10. Both sides went head to head this season and SRH won the game by 25 runs.

Head to Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 13

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 10

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad head into this game in contrasting form. SRH has been the best team in the tournament in the last few games as they have dominated the games and have won each of the last four matches as they head into this fixture. On the other hand, RCB has had a dismal campaign thus far as they have one win in eight matches and are currently tenth on the table. There isn’t a bigger mesmerising site for a bowler than to see Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma open the innings for SRH as they have been sensational. In the last two matches SRH has managed an opening stand of 108 and 131 and in each of the last four games SRH has managed a better opening partnership which makes us believe SRH would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru T20 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Royal Challengers Bangalore Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.264 Bet Now!

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Kings Top Batters

Travis Head to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter

We can’t come up with one reason to change our pick as Travis Head has been just phenomenal for SRH this season. In the last two matches, Head has scored 102 and 89 and with 324 runs, he is the leading run scorer for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top batter

Virat Kohli did not have a great game against Kolkata Knight Riders, regardless he has had a solid campaign thus far and has once again played his part for RCB this season. With 379 runs, Kohli is the leading run scorer for RCB which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Team Bowlers

Pat Cummins to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler

Even though Pat Cummins did not have a great game we are going to stick with him as his importance in this SRH squad is second to none. Cummins has been phenomenal for SRH this season and has been one of the most consistent bowlers for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yash Dayal to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has struggled in the bowling department which has been their downfall this season. Yash Dayal had a brilliant game against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last game and with seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker for RCB which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.