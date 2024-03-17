COL (Colombo Lions) vs DEL (Delhi Devils) Match Prediction COL 56 % Chance of Winning DEL 44 % Bet Now! Colombo Lions and Delhi Devils are going to meet in the Legends Cricket Trophy on March 17, 2024. Their clash will take place at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium at 4:00 P.M IST.

Colombo Lions vs Delhi Devils Chances of Winning

Colombo Lions dug themselves into deeper trouble after their fourth successive loss this season in their previous match against Punjab Royals. Batting first, the former could only establish a score of 127 runs with opener Ben Duck as their leading contributor with 39 runs. The total was not nearly enough to keep Punjab Royals at bay, who managed to come out on top with eight wickets still in hand which looked like an absolute cakewalk for them.

Delhi Devils, too, made themselves comfortable at the bottom of the table and worsened their impasse with a fourth defeat this season at the hands of Rajasthan Kings. Delhi Devils appeared highly competitive during their innings as Suresh Raina carried the team to a total of 164 after an invaluable contribution of 79 runs. The score proved to be insufficient as Rajasthan Kings finished the match and won by a margin of seven wickets.

Colombo Lions chance of winning - 56%

Delhi Devils chance of winning - 44%

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Colombo Lions vs Delhi Devils Betting Tips

Colombo Lions to score high before first dismissal

During the course of the season, Colombo Lions have been performing relatively well on the opening front. Ben Duck is currently their only consistent opening batter while his counterparts have changed a few times. He has been quite reliable as their opener, having amassed 130 runs in four innings. Moreover, the team has scored 16, 0, 59 and 40 runs before their first dismissal. Against Delhi Devils, Colombo Lions are expected to score off the opposition and set up a decent first wicket partnership.

Colombo Lions vs Delhi Devils Toss Prediction

The pitch at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is known to support big totals. Despite this, chasing has always been a more lucrative option at this venue. In the last five games held at this venue during the tournament, four teams opted to field first. Chasing has also resulted in more victories this season which makes it a better option for the toss winner.

Weather Report

Clear skies are anticipated on match day with no possibility of precipitation. The temperature is likely to remain around 34 degrees Celsius.

Colombo Lions Player List

Asghar Afghan (c), Yasir Shah, Chris Gayle, Darren Bravo, Ross Taylor, Nawroz Mangal, Malinda Siriwardana, Jesse Ryder, Khawar Ali, Khalid Usman, Malinda Pushpakumara, Robbie Frylinck, Ben Duck, Adnan Akmal, Zulfiqar Babar, Dawlat Zadran, Mohammad Irfan, Krishnakant Upadhyay, Rana Muhammad Naeem, Enamul Haque.

Predicted Playing XI

Jesse Ryder Wicket-keeper Ben Duck Batter Ross Taylor Batter Asghar Afghan (C) Batter Nawroz Mangal Batter Malinda Siriwardana All-rounder Robbie Frylinck Bowler Rana Muhammad Naeem Bowler Malinda Pushpakumara Bowler Enamul Haque Bowler Krishnakant Upadhyay Bowler

Colombo Lions Team Form

Colombo Lions are in miserable shape at the moment and it would take a monumental effort on their side to overcome Delhi Devils and register their first win of the season. So far, they have lost all four of the matches they have participated in by terrible margins.

Delhi Devils Player List

Suresh Raina (c), Ambati Rayudu, Saman Jayantha, Callum Ferguson, Ashan Priyanjan, Amitoze Singh, Jacob Oram, Praveen Gupta, Shahid Afridi, Matt Prior, Morne van Wyk, Brendan Taylor, Sohail Tanvir, Ishan Malhotra, Iqbal Abdulla, Pravin Tambe, Anureet Singh, Lahiru Gamage, Nagendra Kumar, Pradeep Sangwan, Monu Kumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Morne van Wyk Batter Ashan Priyanjan All-rounder Suresh Raina (C) Batter Callum Ferguson Batter Brendan Taylor Wicket-keeper Pradeep Sangwan All-rounder Amitoze Singh Batter Ishan Malhotra Bowler Iqbal Abdulla Bowler Monu Kumar Bowler Anureet Singh Bowler

Delhi Devils Team Form

Delhi Devils have also suffered four back-to-back defeats this season but they maintain a better run rate and were able to offer a tough fight to Rajasthan Kings in their previous encounter.

Colombo Lions vs Delhi Devils Head-to-Head

Colombo Lions and Delhi Devils are yet to face each other in the tournament. No head-to-head record has been established between the teams.

Colombo Lions vs Delhi Devils Betting Odds

Colombo Lions to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Devils

Delhi Devils have had a difficult time setting up a respectable opening partnership in their previous four matches. They have scored 26, 5, 19 and 6 runs before the fall of their first wicket. Their performance has not been convincing in the slightest. However, first wicket partnership seems to be Colombo Lions’ forte given that their openers have scored 40, 59, 0 and 16 runs together in the four matches they have participated in. Colombo Lions will be anticipated to establish a better opening stand than Delhi Devils.

Colombo Lions vs Delhi Devils Best Batters

Ben Duck to be Colombo Lions’ Best Batter

Ben Duck was our top pick to emerge as their leading run-getter in the last game and it panned out as predicted. He scored 39 runs against Punjab Royals with a strike rate of 185.71. In four innings so far, he has amassed 130 runs and he remains the top choice for the next game as well.

Suresh Raina to be Delhi Devils’ Best Batter

Suresh Raina has amassed 163 runs in three innings. In their previous encounter versus Rajasthan Kings, he scored 79 runs and achieved a brilliant strike rate of 202.56. He will be expected to lead their run charts in the next match.

Colombo Lions vs Delhi Devils Best Bowlers

Robbie Frylinck to be Colombo Lions’ Best Bowler

Robbie Frylinck was Colombo Lions’ top bowler in the last game against Punjab Royals. In three overs, he conceded 23 runs and captured one wicket, resulting in an economy rate of 7.70. Based on this recent performance, he will be expected to come out on top once again.

Anureet Singh to be Delhi Devils’ Best Bowler

Anureet Singh is the leading wicket-taker for Delhi Devils with eight wickets in four innings. Against Rajasthan Kings in their last outing, he allowed 21 runs in two overs and ended up with an economy rate of 10.50. He is our top pick for the upcoming match.