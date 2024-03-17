DUB (Dubai Giants) vs RAJ (Rajasthan Kings) Match Prediction
DUB
58%
Chance of Winning
RAJ
42%
T20
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Dubai Giants’ Shaun Marsh scored his second half-century of the season against KSA and extended his lead as the team’s top batter with 184 runs in five innings.
- Dubai Giants occupy second place in the standings while Rajasthan Kings stand one spot below them in third.
Dubai Giants vs Rajasthan Kings Chances of Winning
Dubai Giants extended their winning streak by adding a fourth consecutive victory to the tally after their last match against Kandy Samp Army. Shaun Marsh and Saurabh Tiwary played an instrumental role in helping the team secure a total of 190 runs, with individual contributions of 53 runs and 47 runs, respectively. The total was easily defendable and their bowling unit was able to focus on damage limitation. They succeeded in restricting their opponents to 134 runs by the end of 15 overs, leading them to clinch victory by a whopping 56 runs.
Rajasthan Kings endured their second defeat of the season at the hands of New York Superstar Strikers. The former batted first and managed to muster a score of 150 runs. The middle order was particularly helpful as Chathuranga de Silva and Hamilton Masakadza emerged as the team’s leading batters with 39 runs and 30 runs, respectively. However, New York Superstar Strikers’ batting order took this head-on and chased down the total with seven wickets in hand.
- Dubai Giants chance of winning - 58%
- Rajasthan Kings chance of winning - 42%
Dubai Giants vs Rajasthan Kings Betting Tips
Rajasthan Kings to score more sixes than Dubai Giants
Rajasthan Giants employ big hitters who have the potential to be destructive. In the last five matches, they have scored 10, 7, 4, 8 and 10 sixes during their innings. In the case of Dubai Giants, there has been a gradual incline in the number of boundaries scored and their approach has only gotten more aggressive with time. Their previous five games have witnessed the team score 9, 9, 11, 3 and 2 sixes. However, Rajasthan Kings are much more consistent with their scoring and with players like Robin Uthappa, Jatin Saxena and Angelo Perera among others on their side, they are predicted to garner more sixes in the next match.
Dubai Giants vs Rajasthan Kings Toss Prediction
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has offered assistance to batsmen as they can set up big scores at this venue. The tournament has seen a higher number of victories from the chasing teams which makes it a good strategy here. The toss winning skippers have elected to field first in four out of the last five matches. Chasing is the favored strategy at this pitch.
Weather Report
The weather forecast suggests clear skies coupled with no chance of rainfall while the temperature is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius.
Dubai Giants Player List
Thisara Perera (c), Harbhajan Singh, Shaun Marsh, Richard Levi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Saurabh Tiwary, Solomon Mire, Jonathan Carter, Sachith Pathirana, Vernon Philander, Denesh Ramdin, Fidel Edwards, Ben Laughlin, Suranga Lakmal, Pawan Suyal, Samuel Badree, Seekkuge Prasanna, Amit Verma.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Richard Levi
|
Batter
|
Shaun Marsh
|
Batter
|
Gurkeerat Singh Mann
|
Batter
|
Saurabh Tiwary
|
Batter
|
Thisara Perera (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Denesh Ramdin
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Amit Verma
|
Batter
|
Sachith Pathirana
|
Bowler
|
Suranga Lakmal
|
Bowler
|
Samuel Badree
|
Bowler
|
Pawan Suyal
|
Bowler
Dubai Giants Team Form
Dubai Giants kicked off their campaign with a loss but bounced back quite well with four victories after the fact. They are in a relatively comfortable position at the moment but remain somewhat at risk of being dethroned from second place.
Rajasthan Kings Player List
Robin Uthappa (c), Lendl Simmons, Kirk Edwards, Robin Bist, Rajesh Bishnoi, Angelo Perera, Hamilton Masakadza, Chathuranga de Silva, Peter Trego, Jatin Saxena, Pawan Negi, Imran Tahir, Ashley Nurse, S Sreesanth, Bipul Sharma, Parvinder Awana, Hamid Hassan, Shadab Jakati, Manpreet Gony.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Robin Uthappa (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jatin Saxena
|
Batter
|
Hamilton Masakadza
|
Batter
|
Chathuranga de Silva
|
All-rounder
|
Angelo Perera
|
Batter
|
Peter Trego
|
Batter
|
Ashley Nurse
|
Bowler
|
Parvinder Awana
|
Bowler
|
Manpreet Gony
|
Bowler
|
Shadab Jakati
|
Bowler
|
Bipul Sharma
|
Bowler
Rajasthan Kings Team Form
Rajasthan Kings fought well but lost to New York Superstar Strikers by a substantial margin. Their performance was not convincing enough to warrant better odds of coming out on top in the next match.
Dubai Giants vs Rajasthan Kings Head-to-Head
Dubai Giants and Rajasthan Kings have not met in the tournament yet. No head-to-head record exists between the sides.
Dubai Giants vs Rajasthan Kings Betting Odds
Rajasthan Kings to have a better opening partnership than Dubai Giants
Dubai Giants’ openers have set up relatively low totals before the fall of their first wicket. Their previous five matches have seen them add 12, 0, 27, 9 and 17 runs to the first wicket. Their performance on the opening front has been quite subpar in comparison with Rajasthan Kings whose openers have scored 42, 8, 84, 12 and 0 runs together in the last five matches. Albeit inconsistent, Rajasthan Kings have a significantly better chance of achieving a competitive opening partnership against Dubai Giants in the upcoming match.
Dubai Giants vs Rajasthan Kings Best Batters
Shaun Marsh to be Dubai Giants’ Best Batter
Shaun Marsh was our leading choice for the previous match and he emerged as Dubai Giants’ top run scorer. He scored 53 runs with a strike rate of 196.30 and currently stands as the team’s top batter with 184 runs in four innings. He will remain the top pick for the next match, too.
Chathuranga de Silva to be Rajasthan Kings’ Best Batter
Chathuranga de Silva was Rajasthan Kings’ top run scorer in their previous encounter against New York Superstar Strikers where he scored 39 runs with a strike rate of 195.00. He will be expected to emerge as their top batter in the upcoming game.
Dubai Giants vs Rajasthan Kings Best Bowlers
Sachith Pathirana to be Dubai Giants’ Best Bowler
Sachith Pathirana delivered an exceptional spell against Kandy Samp Army in their last encounter. In his four-over spell, he bowled a maiden and allowed 21 runs and achieved a brilliant economy rate of 5.20. This recent performance makes him a top contender to lead their bowling attack once again.
Shadab Jakati to be Rajasthan Kings’ Best Bowler
Shadab Jakati emerged as Rajasthan Kings’ top bowler in their last match against New York Superstar Strikers, where he conceded 29 runs in three overs and bagged two wickets with an economy rate of 9.70. He is our top choice for the next fixture as well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Dubai Giants
- Dubai Giants to win @ 1.75 (Parimatch)
- Rajasthan Kings to win @ 1.96 (Parimatch)
Parimatch