DUB (Dubai Giants) vs RAJ (Rajasthan Kings) Match Prediction DUB 58 % Chance of Winning RAJ 42 % Bet Now! Dubai Giants and Rajasthan Kings will take on each other on March 17, 2024, in the Legends Cricket Trophy. Their encounter is going to be held at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium with a scheduled start time of 7:00 P.M IST.

Dubai Giants vs Rajasthan Kings Chances of Winning

Dubai Giants extended their winning streak by adding a fourth consecutive victory to the tally after their last match against Kandy Samp Army. Shaun Marsh and Saurabh Tiwary played an instrumental role in helping the team secure a total of 190 runs, with individual contributions of 53 runs and 47 runs, respectively. The total was easily defendable and their bowling unit was able to focus on damage limitation. They succeeded in restricting their opponents to 134 runs by the end of 15 overs, leading them to clinch victory by a whopping 56 runs.

Rajasthan Kings endured their second defeat of the season at the hands of New York Superstar Strikers. The former batted first and managed to muster a score of 150 runs. The middle order was particularly helpful as Chathuranga de Silva and Hamilton Masakadza emerged as the team’s leading batters with 39 runs and 30 runs, respectively. However, New York Superstar Strikers’ batting order took this head-on and chased down the total with seven wickets in hand.

Dubai Giants chance of winning - 58%

Rajasthan Kings chance of winning - 42%

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Dubai Giants vs Rajasthan Kings Betting Tips

Rajasthan Kings to score more sixes than Dubai Giants

Rajasthan Giants employ big hitters who have the potential to be destructive. In the last five matches, they have scored 10, 7, 4, 8 and 10 sixes during their innings. In the case of Dubai Giants, there has been a gradual incline in the number of boundaries scored and their approach has only gotten more aggressive with time. Their previous five games have witnessed the team score 9, 9, 11, 3 and 2 sixes. However, Rajasthan Kings are much more consistent with their scoring and with players like Robin Uthappa, Jatin Saxena and Angelo Perera among others on their side, they are predicted to garner more sixes in the next match.

Dubai Giants vs Rajasthan Kings Toss Prediction

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has offered assistance to batsmen as they can set up big scores at this venue. The tournament has seen a higher number of victories from the chasing teams which makes it a good strategy here. The toss winning skippers have elected to field first in four out of the last five matches. Chasing is the favored strategy at this pitch.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests clear skies coupled with no chance of rainfall while the temperature is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius.

Dubai Giants Player List

Thisara Perera (c), Harbhajan Singh, Shaun Marsh, Richard Levi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Saurabh Tiwary, Solomon Mire, Jonathan Carter, Sachith Pathirana, Vernon Philander, Denesh Ramdin, Fidel Edwards, Ben Laughlin, Suranga Lakmal, Pawan Suyal, Samuel Badree, Seekkuge Prasanna, Amit Verma.

Predicted Playing XI

Richard Levi Batter Shaun Marsh Batter Gurkeerat Singh Mann Batter Saurabh Tiwary Batter Thisara Perera (C) All-rounder Denesh Ramdin Wicket-keeper Amit Verma Batter Sachith Pathirana Bowler Suranga Lakmal Bowler Samuel Badree Bowler Pawan Suyal Bowler

Dubai Giants Team Form

Dubai Giants kicked off their campaign with a loss but bounced back quite well with four victories after the fact. They are in a relatively comfortable position at the moment but remain somewhat at risk of being dethroned from second place.

Rajasthan Kings Player List

Robin Uthappa (c), Lendl Simmons, Kirk Edwards, Robin Bist, Rajesh Bishnoi, Angelo Perera, Hamilton Masakadza, Chathuranga de Silva, Peter Trego, Jatin Saxena, Pawan Negi, Imran Tahir, Ashley Nurse, S Sreesanth, Bipul Sharma, Parvinder Awana, Hamid Hassan, Shadab Jakati, Manpreet Gony.

Predicted Playing XI

Robin Uthappa (C) Wicket-keeper Jatin Saxena Batter Hamilton Masakadza Batter Chathuranga de Silva All-rounder Angelo Perera Batter Peter Trego Batter Ashley Nurse Bowler Parvinder Awana Bowler Manpreet Gony Bowler Shadab Jakati Bowler Bipul Sharma Bowler

Rajasthan Kings Team Form

Rajasthan Kings fought well but lost to New York Superstar Strikers by a substantial margin. Their performance was not convincing enough to warrant better odds of coming out on top in the next match.

Dubai Giants vs Rajasthan Kings Head-to-Head

Dubai Giants and Rajasthan Kings have not met in the tournament yet. No head-to-head record exists between the sides.

Dubai Giants vs Rajasthan Kings Betting Odds

Rajasthan Kings to have a better opening partnership than Dubai Giants

Dubai Giants’ openers have set up relatively low totals before the fall of their first wicket. Their previous five matches have seen them add 12, 0, 27, 9 and 17 runs to the first wicket. Their performance on the opening front has been quite subpar in comparison with Rajasthan Kings whose openers have scored 42, 8, 84, 12 and 0 runs together in the last five matches. Albeit inconsistent, Rajasthan Kings have a significantly better chance of achieving a competitive opening partnership against Dubai Giants in the upcoming match.

Dubai Giants vs Rajasthan Kings Best Batters

Shaun Marsh to be Dubai Giants’ Best Batter

Shaun Marsh was our leading choice for the previous match and he emerged as Dubai Giants’ top run scorer. He scored 53 runs with a strike rate of 196.30 and currently stands as the team’s top batter with 184 runs in four innings. He will remain the top pick for the next match, too.

Chathuranga de Silva to be Rajasthan Kings’ Best Batter

Chathuranga de Silva was Rajasthan Kings’ top run scorer in their previous encounter against New York Superstar Strikers where he scored 39 runs with a strike rate of 195.00. He will be expected to emerge as their top batter in the upcoming game.

Dubai Giants vs Rajasthan Kings Best Bowlers

Sachith Pathirana to be Dubai Giants’ Best Bowler

Sachith Pathirana delivered an exceptional spell against Kandy Samp Army in their last encounter. In his four-over spell, he bowled a maiden and allowed 21 runs and achieved a brilliant economy rate of 5.20. This recent performance makes him a top contender to lead their bowling attack once again.

Shadab Jakati to be Rajasthan Kings’ Best Bowler

Shadab Jakati emerged as Rajasthan Kings’ top bowler in their last match against New York Superstar Strikers, where he conceded 29 runs in three overs and bagged two wickets with an economy rate of 9.70. He is our top choice for the next fixture as well.