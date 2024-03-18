KAN (Kandy Samp Army) vs DEL (Delhi Devils) Match Prediction KAN 57 % Chance of Winning DEL 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.734 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Kandy Samp Army and Delhi Devils are going to square off in the Legends Cricket Trophy on March 18, 2024. They will meet at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium with the action ready to kick off at 4:00 P.M IST.

Kandy Samp Army vs Delhi Devils Chances of Winning

Kandy Samp Army enter this fixture on the back of a victory over Punjab Royals. The former’s bowling unit was quite effective in restricting Punjab Royals to a meager total of 120 runs. With a low asking rate, Kandy Samp Army’s did not feel the pressure of a tough chase. Things were made easy for the team with Kevin O Brien’s brilliant knock of 58 runs which contributed to a majority of their scoring. With six wickets in hand, the middle order took them over the line in 12.5 overs.

Delhi Devils registered their first victory of the season over Colombo Lions who accompany them at the bottom of the standings. The Devils’ opener, Morne van Wyk, helped the team in setting up a highly competitive total with his score of 84 runs while Ishan Malhotra and skipper Callum Ferguson supported van Wyk’s innings by adding 40 runs and 44 runs to the team’s tally. With 189 runs on the board, Delhi Devils’ first victory was on the horizon. Colombo Lions found themselves struggling to chase it down and lost several wickets along the way before they settled for 147 runs, losing by 42 runs in the end.

Kandy Samp Army chance of winning - 57%

Delhi Devils chance of winning - 43%

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Kandy Samp Army vs Delhi Devils Betting Tips

Delhi Devils to score low before first dismissal

The last match was a bit of an oddity for Delhi Devils’ openers who, in a shocker of an innings, amassed a partnership of 97 runs. It is unlike them to score big and their first wicket scores are not something to write home about otherwise. In the remaining four matches, they mustered 6, 19, 5 and 26 runs before their first dismissal. Their previous outing appears to be an outlier and can be attributed to the fact that they were facing the weakest team in the tournament this season. The expectation this time is that KSA’s bowling attack will not permit them to post an impressive opening score.

Kandy Samp Army vs Delhi Devils Toss Prediction

Fielding first has been advantageous at this venue and the toss winners have shared the view since they have elected to do so in four out of the last five matches. The pitch supports big totals and the previous few matches in particular have seen teams become opportunistic as the average first innings total of the last five fixtures stands at 171. This makes chasing a clear favorite among the teams and the toss winning skippers will be vying to opt for it.

Weather Report

Clear skies are anticipated on the day of the match and the weather forecast does not indicate any possibility of precipitation. The temperature is expected to remain around 33 degrees Celsius.

Kandy Samp Army Player List

Aaron Finch (c), Joe Burns, Upul Tharanga, Jonathan Wells, Trevon Griffith, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Kevin O Brien, Irfan Pathan, Nuwan Kulasekara, Tino Best, Chris Mpofu, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Liam Plunkett, Shabaz Nadeem, Navin Stewart, Jonathan Foo, Rahul Yadav, Jesal Karia, Rahul Shukla, Vikas Tokas, Lahiru Jayaratne.

Predicted Playing XI

Kevin O Brien Batter Aaron Finch (C) Batter Trevon Griffith Batter Navin Stewart All-rounder Jonathan Foo Batter Jesal Karia All-rounder Rahul Yadav Wicket-keeper Rahul Shukla Bowler Vikas Tokas Bowler Jon-Russ Jaggesar Bowler Lahiru Jayaratne Bowler

Kandy Samp Army Team Form

Kandy Samp Army have achieved a mixture of results with a loss, two wins, a loss and another win since the start of their campaign. They will be looking at a fourth win in the next game and are equipped to come out on top.

Delhi Devils Player List

Callum Ferguson (c), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Saman Jayantha, Ashan Priyanjan, Amitoze Singh, Jacob Oram, Praveen Gupta, Shahid Afridi, Matt Prior, Morne van Wyk, Brendan Taylor, Sohail Tanvir, Ishan Malhotra, Iqbal Abdulla, Pravin Tambe, Anureet Singh, Lahiru Gamage, Nagendra Kumar, Pradeep Sangwan, Monu Kumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Morne van Wyk Batter Ishan Malhotra Batter Callum Ferguson (C) Batter Ashan Priyanjan All-rounder Brendan Taylor Wicket-keeper Amitoze Singh Batter Praveen Gupta All-rounder Iqbal Abdulla Bowler Pradeep Sangwan Bowler Anureet Singh Bowler Nagendra Kumar Bowler

Delhi Devils Team Form

Delhi Devils are rather hopeless at the moment as they lost four matches back-to-back and won their previous match against a fellow second-rate team.

Kandy Samp Army vs Delhi Devils Head-to-Head

Kandy Samp Army and Delhi Devils will be facing each other for the first time in the tournament and therefore, no head-to-head record has been established between the sides.

Kandy Samp Army vs Delhi Devils Betting Odds

Kandy Samp Army to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Devils

Delhi Devils’ openers, Morne van Wyk and Ishan Malhotra, had one hell of an outing in their previous encounter where they set up an opening stand of 97 runs. This performance, however, seems like an exception because they faced a relatively weak rival and it did not reflect in the rest of their matches. The four games prior to this saw the openers score 6, 19, 5 and 26 runs together. Kandy Samp Army’s openers have been more consistent as they have collaborated for 5, 67, 39, 22 and 20 runs in the five matches they have taken part in which leads us to believe they are on course to achieve a better first wicket partnership than Delhi Devils.

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Kandy Samp Army vs Delhi Devils Best Batters

Kevin O Brien to be Kandy Samp Army’s Best Batter

Kevin O Brien is currently leading Kandy Samp Army’s run charts with 237 runs in five innings. He scored a brilliant half century in their last encounter against Punjab Royals, where he accumulated 58 runs and achieved a strike rate of 161.11. He is the top pick to emerge as their best batter in the next game as well.

Morne van Wyk to be Delhi Devils’ Best Batter

Morne van Wyk found his rhythm in the last outing against Colombo Lions where he managed to muster 84 runs with an excellent strike rate of 190.91. He has 137 runs in five innings and although this is not a particularly impressive tally, his recent performance inspires confidence in his ability to score big.

Kandy Samp Army vs Delhi Devils Best Bowlers

Rahul Shukla to be Kandy Samp Army’s Best Bowler

Rahul Shukla has captured six wickets in three innings so far and delivered an exceptional spell against Punjab Royals last time around. In three overs, he allowed 18 runs and bagged three wickets which gave him an economy rate of 6.00. He is the leading choice for the upcoming match.

Iqbal Abdulla to be Delhi Devils’ Best Bowler

Iqbal Abdulla’s four-over spell against Colombo Lions in the previous game was quite good as he allowed 24 runs and claimed two wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 6.00. He has been consistent in his wicket-taking with six wickets in five innings. He is the top pick to be their premier bowler.