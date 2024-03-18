NYS (New York Superstar Strikers) vs COL (Colombo Lions) Match Prediction
NYS
67%
Chance of Winning
COL
33%
T20
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- New York Superstar Strikers are the top team in the tournament with four wins in five matches.
- Asghar Afghan, Colombo Lions’ captain, narrowly missed out on a half-century in the last match as he scored 49 runs.
New York Superstar Strikers vs Colombo Lions Chances of Winning
New York Superstar Strikers bounced back from a minor setback and emerged victorious against Rajasthan Kings in their last outing. Fielding first, the Superstar Strikers were able to curtail their rivals to 150 runs and chasing it was certainly a doable task for the table toppers. Opener Chadwick Walton was their most valuable player during the game with his contribution of 81 runs. This relieved the pressure from the rest of the batting order and it was smooth sailing from that point on. They chased down the target with nearly three overs to spare and seven wickets in hand.
Colombo Lions suffered yet another defeat in their last match at the hands of Delhi Devils. They fielded first and were quite sloppy in their bowling considering they managed to pick up a single wicket and allowed the opposition to score readily off them. Moreover, the Lions set themselves up for failure by letting Delhi Devils secure a total of 189 runs. With a Herculean task ahead of them, Colombo Lions gifted six of their wickets and conceded defeat by 42 runs.
- New York Superstar Strikers chance of winning - 67%
- Colombo Lions chance of winning - 33%
New York Superstar Strikers vs Colombo Lions Betting Tips
New York Superstar Strikers to score high before first dismissal
With the arrival of Alviro Petersen alongside seasoned opener Chadwick Walton, there has been a massive difference in the outcome of the first wicket partnership. Before him, Chadwick Walton and Lahiru Thirimanne served as the openers and scored 22, 23, 17 and 6 runs before their first dismissal. In the team’s last encounter against Rajasthan Kings, their new opening duo was able to secure a partnership of 81 runs. Should he cement his position as the lead-off batter, NYSS will be in a good spot to score big before their first dismissal.
Match Prediction Best Odds
New York Superstar Strikers Opening Partnership Over 20.5
Colombo Lions Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Higher Opening Partnership: New York Superstar Strikers
New York Superstar Strikers vs Colombo Lions Toss Prediction
The pitch at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has witnessed 11 out of 19 matches go in favor of the teams fielding first. Although the track supports batsmen and allows them to attain competitive totals, chasing has been quite easy and four out of the last five toss winning skippers decided to field first. With this in mind, any team that wins the toss will want to bowl first.
Weather Report
With the possibility of rainfall ruled out, the weather forecast suggests that Pallekele will offer conducive conditions for a game of cricket with the temperatures reaching 33 degrees Celsius.
New York Superstar Strikers Player List
Yuvraj Singh (c), Alviro Petersen, Ricardo Powell, Chamara Kapugedera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Asela Gunaratne, Colin de Grandhomme, Daniel Christian, Isuru Udana, Chadwick Walton, Jerome Taylor, Nuwan Pradeep, Rahul Sharma, Dhammika Prasad, Sulieman Benn.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chadwick Walton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Alviro Petersen
|
Batter
|
Yuvraj Singh (C)
|
Batter
|
Asela Gunaratne
|
All-rounder
|
Chamara Kapugedera
|
Batter
|
Colin de Grandhomme
|
All-rounder
|
Daniel Christian
|
Bowler
|
Isuru Udana
|
Bowler
|
Sulieman Benn
|
Bowler
|
Rahul Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Jerome Taylor
|
Bowler
New York Superstar Strikers Team Form
New York Superstar Strikers faced a minor blow against the Kandy Samp Army but managed to crush every other team that went up against them. With four wins in five matches, they are likely to end their season with a near-perfect record.
Colombo Lions Player List
Asghar Afghan (c), Yasir Shah, Chris Gayle, Darren Bravo, Ross Taylor, Nawroz Mangal, Malinda Siriwardana, Jesse Ryder, Khawar Ali, Khalid Usman, Malinda Pushpakumara, Robbie Frylinck, Ben Duck, Adnan Akmal, Zulfiqar Babar, Dawlat Zadran, Mohammad Irfan, Krishnakant Upadhyay, Rana Muhammad Naeem, Enamul Haque, Mohammad Ashraful, Thilan Thushara.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mohammad Ashraful
|
Batter
|
Ben Duck
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Asghar Afghan (C)
|
Batter
|
Nawroz Mangal
|
Batter
|
Robbie Frylinck
|
All-rounder
|
Jesse Ryder
|
Batter
|
Rana Muhammad Naeem
|
All-rounder
|
Thilan Thushara
|
Bowler
|
Enamul Haque
|
Bowler
|
Krishnakant Upadhyay
|
Bowler
|
Malinda Pushpakumara
|
Bowler
Colombo Lions Team Form
Colombo Lions’ figures speak for their form and having failed to overcome a single team in the tournament, there is no hope left for them to miraculously defeat the top team.
New York Superstar Strikers vs Colombo Lions Head-to-Head
New York Superstar Strikers and Colombo Lions are going to meet for the first time in the tournament, which means there is no head-to-head record between the teams.
New York Superstar Strikers vs Colombo Lions Betting Odds
New York Superstar Strikers to have a better opening partnership than Colombo Lions @ 1.80 (Parimatch)
Colombo Lions’ opening duo started their campaign by setting up competitive stands but trailed off along the way. In their first five matches, there has been a decline in their performance since they scored 40, 59, 0, 16 and 38 runs before the loss of their first wicket. New York Superstar Strikers’ openers, Chadwick Walton and Lahiru Thirimanne, were consistently mediocre in their partnerships. During the first four matches, they added 6, 17, 23 and 22 runs to the first wicket. However, there has been a change in their equation with Alviro Petersen standing in place of Thirimanne. The effects of this change are already noticeable considering the opening pair achieved a partnership of 81 runs in their last match. This puts NYSS in a better position to outperform CL on the opening front.
New York Superstar Strikers vs Colombo Lions
T20
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, null
New York Superstar Strikers vs Colombo Lions Best Batters
Chadwick Walton to be New York Superstar Strikers’ Best Batter
Chadwick Walton has garnered 190 runs in five innings so far with an average of 38.00. In their previous outing versus Rajasthan Kings, he knocked 81 runs and achieved a sensational strike rate of 279.31. This innings makes him the top choice to be their standout batter in the next match.
Ben Duck to be Colombo Lions’ Best Batter
Ben Duck did not emerge as the team’s leading batter in the last game against Delhi Devils but he managed to score 22 runs with a phenomenal strike rate of 275.00. He stands as their top run scorer, having amassed 152 runs in five innings. Looking at his current course he will be expected to be their standout batter in the upcoming game.
New York Superstar Strikers vs Colombo Lions Best Bowlers
Isuru Udana to be New York Superstar Strikers’ Best Bowler
Isuru Udana bowled a brilliant spell against Rajasthan Kings in their last match - in four overs, he delivered a maiden, conceded 21 runs and captured three wickets which translated to an economy rate of 5.20. He has bagged six wickets in four innings so far and will be expected to be their top bowler once again.
Malinda Pushpakumara to be Colombo Lions’ Best Bowler
Malinda Pushpakumara delivered a decent performance against Delhi Devils last time around, wherein he allowed 24 runs in two overs and claimed one wicket, giving him an economy rate of 12.00. Although he was rather expensive, he will be relied upon to emerge as their leading bowler.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
New York Superstar Strikers
- New York Superstar Strikers to win @ 1.49 (Parimatch)
- Colombo Lions to win @ 2.60 (Parimatch)
Parimatch