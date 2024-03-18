NYS (New York Superstar Strikers) vs COL (Colombo Lions) Match Prediction NYS 67 % Chance of Winning COL 33 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.247 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.30 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 On March 18, 2024, New York Superstar Strikers and Colombo Lions will lock horns in the Legends Cricket Trophy. Their clash is going to be hosted at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium with a scheduled start time of 7:00 P.M IST.

New York Superstar Strikers vs Colombo Lions Chances of Winning

New York Superstar Strikers bounced back from a minor setback and emerged victorious against Rajasthan Kings in their last outing. Fielding first, the Superstar Strikers were able to curtail their rivals to 150 runs and chasing it was certainly a doable task for the table toppers. Opener Chadwick Walton was their most valuable player during the game with his contribution of 81 runs. This relieved the pressure from the rest of the batting order and it was smooth sailing from that point on. They chased down the target with nearly three overs to spare and seven wickets in hand.

Colombo Lions suffered yet another defeat in their last match at the hands of Delhi Devils. They fielded first and were quite sloppy in their bowling considering they managed to pick up a single wicket and allowed the opposition to score readily off them. Moreover, the Lions set themselves up for failure by letting Delhi Devils secure a total of 189 runs. With a Herculean task ahead of them, Colombo Lions gifted six of their wickets and conceded defeat by 42 runs.

New York Superstar Strikers chance of winning - 67%

Colombo Lions chance of winning - 33%

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New York Superstar Strikers vs Colombo Lions Betting Tips

New York Superstar Strikers to score high before first dismissal

With the arrival of Alviro Petersen alongside seasoned opener Chadwick Walton, there has been a massive difference in the outcome of the first wicket partnership. Before him, Chadwick Walton and Lahiru Thirimanne served as the openers and scored 22, 23, 17 and 6 runs before their first dismissal. In the team’s last encounter against Rajasthan Kings, their new opening duo was able to secure a partnership of 81 runs. Should he cement his position as the lead-off batter, NYSS will be in a good spot to score big before their first dismissal.

Match Prediction Best Odds New York Superstar Strikers Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Colombo Lions Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: New York Superstar Strikers 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

New York Superstar Strikers vs Colombo Lions Toss Prediction

The pitch at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has witnessed 11 out of 19 matches go in favor of the teams fielding first. Although the track supports batsmen and allows them to attain competitive totals, chasing has been quite easy and four out of the last five toss winning skippers decided to field first. With this in mind, any team that wins the toss will want to bowl first.

Weather Report

With the possibility of rainfall ruled out, the weather forecast suggests that Pallekele will offer conducive conditions for a game of cricket with the temperatures reaching 33 degrees Celsius.

New York Superstar Strikers Player List

Yuvraj Singh (c), Alviro Petersen, Ricardo Powell, Chamara Kapugedera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Asela Gunaratne, Colin de Grandhomme, Daniel Christian, Isuru Udana, Chadwick Walton, Jerome Taylor, Nuwan Pradeep, Rahul Sharma, Dhammika Prasad, Sulieman Benn.

Predicted Playing XI

Chadwick Walton Wicket-keeper Alviro Petersen Batter Yuvraj Singh (C) Batter Asela Gunaratne All-rounder Chamara Kapugedera Batter Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Daniel Christian Bowler Isuru Udana Bowler Sulieman Benn Bowler Rahul Sharma Bowler Jerome Taylor Bowler

New York Superstar Strikers Team Form

New York Superstar Strikers faced a minor blow against the Kandy Samp Army but managed to crush every other team that went up against them. With four wins in five matches, they are likely to end their season with a near-perfect record.

Colombo Lions Player List

Asghar Afghan (c), Yasir Shah, Chris Gayle, Darren Bravo, Ross Taylor, Nawroz Mangal, Malinda Siriwardana, Jesse Ryder, Khawar Ali, Khalid Usman, Malinda Pushpakumara, Robbie Frylinck, Ben Duck, Adnan Akmal, Zulfiqar Babar, Dawlat Zadran, Mohammad Irfan, Krishnakant Upadhyay, Rana Muhammad Naeem, Enamul Haque, Mohammad Ashraful, Thilan Thushara.

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Ashraful Batter Ben Duck Wicket-keeper Asghar Afghan (C) Batter Nawroz Mangal Batter Robbie Frylinck All-rounder Jesse Ryder Batter Rana Muhammad Naeem All-rounder Thilan Thushara Bowler Enamul Haque Bowler Krishnakant Upadhyay Bowler Malinda Pushpakumara Bowler

Colombo Lions Team Form

Colombo Lions’ figures speak for their form and having failed to overcome a single team in the tournament, there is no hope left for them to miraculously defeat the top team.

New York Superstar Strikers vs Colombo Lions Head-to-Head

New York Superstar Strikers and Colombo Lions are going to meet for the first time in the tournament, which means there is no head-to-head record between the teams.

New York Superstar Strikers vs Colombo Lions Betting Odds

New York Superstar Strikers to have a better opening partnership than Colombo Lions @ 1.80 (Parimatch)

Colombo Lions’ opening duo started their campaign by setting up competitive stands but trailed off along the way. In their first five matches, there has been a decline in their performance since they scored 40, 59, 0, 16 and 38 runs before the loss of their first wicket. New York Superstar Strikers’ openers, Chadwick Walton and Lahiru Thirimanne, were consistently mediocre in their partnerships. During the first four matches, they added 6, 17, 23 and 22 runs to the first wicket. However, there has been a change in their equation with Alviro Petersen standing in place of Thirimanne. The effects of this change are already noticeable considering the opening pair achieved a partnership of 81 runs in their last match. This puts NYSS in a better position to outperform CL on the opening front.

New York Superstar Strikers vs Colombo Lions T20 Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, null New York Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.49 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.247 Bet Now! Colombo Lions Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 3.45 Bet Now!

New York Superstar Strikers vs Colombo Lions Best Batters

Chadwick Walton to be New York Superstar Strikers’ Best Batter

Chadwick Walton has garnered 190 runs in five innings so far with an average of 38.00. In their previous outing versus Rajasthan Kings, he knocked 81 runs and achieved a sensational strike rate of 279.31. This innings makes him the top choice to be their standout batter in the next match.

Ben Duck to be Colombo Lions’ Best Batter

Ben Duck did not emerge as the team’s leading batter in the last game against Delhi Devils but he managed to score 22 runs with a phenomenal strike rate of 275.00. He stands as their top run scorer, having amassed 152 runs in five innings. Looking at his current course he will be expected to be their standout batter in the upcoming game.

New York Superstar Strikers vs Colombo Lions Best Bowlers

Isuru Udana to be New York Superstar Strikers’ Best Bowler

Isuru Udana bowled a brilliant spell against Rajasthan Kings in their last match - in four overs, he delivered a maiden, conceded 21 runs and captured three wickets which translated to an economy rate of 5.20. He has bagged six wickets in four innings so far and will be expected to be their top bowler once again.

Malinda Pushpakumara to be Colombo Lions’ Best Bowler

Malinda Pushpakumara delivered a decent performance against Delhi Devils last time around, wherein he allowed 24 runs in two overs and claimed one wicket, giving him an economy rate of 12.00. Although he was rather expensive, he will be relied upon to emerge as their leading bowler.