NYS (New York Superstar Strikers) vs RAJ (Rajasthan Kings) Match Prediction NYS 67 % Chance of Winning RAJ 33 % Bet Now! New York Superstar Strikers and Rajasthan Kings are poised to clash in the final of the Legends Cricket Trophy on March 19, 2024. They will meet at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium with the action kicking off at 7:00 P.M IST.

New York Superstar Strikers vs Rajasthan Kings Chances of Winning

New York Superstar Strikers staked their claim in the final after a landslide of a victory over the lowest-standing team. Colombo Lions were doomed from the start of the game as they were unable to pick up a single wicket and break the momentum of the Superstar Strikers’ openers. The latter’s first wicket contributed massively to a tally of 214 runs with Chadwick Walton scoring an impressive 107 runs while Alviro Petersen was dismissed for 49 runs. The total was too daunting for Colombo Lions who were bundled out for just 71 runs in 11.4 overs, losing by a 143-run margin.

Rajasthan Kings had it slightly harder in their previous match against Dubai Giants. Batting first, the former set up a target of 208 runs with the help of Robin Uthappa, Hamilton Masakadza, Chathuranga de Silva and Angelo Perera who each scored 76, 42, 37 and 43 runs, respectively. Their bowling attack was struggling to fend off the opposition who were closing in but got bowled out in 13.5 overs for 194 runs. Rajasthan Kings achieved a 14-run victory to secure a spot in the final.

New York Superstar Strikers chance of winning - 67%

Rajasthan Kings chance of winning - 33%

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New York Superstar Strikers vs Rajasthan Kings Betting Tips

New York Superstar Strikers to score over 22.5 runs before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

In the first four matches of the season where Lahiru Thirimanne opened the innings alongside Chadwick Walton, the opening partnerships were somewhat lackluster. They scored 6, 17, 23 and 22 runs during the first four outings of their campaign. When Thirimanne was replaced by Alviro Petersen, the team’s dynamic changed completely as he helped them secure first wicket partnerships of 81 runs and 129 runs in the last two matches. Should he continue on the current path with Chadwick Walton manning the other end, NYSS will be on course to score big before their first dismissal.

Match Prediction Best Odds New York Superstar Strikers Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Rajasthan Kings Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: New York Superstar Strikers 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

New York Superstar Strikers vs Rajasthan Kings Toss Prediction

The pitch at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has been particularly helpful to the batsmen in three of the last five matches held here. The average first innings total in these fixtures remains around 168. With the batting side winning a majority of the previous five encounters, the toss winner will think twice before risking a chase in the final.

Weather Report

The skies are anticipated to be clear with periodic clouds on match day with absolutely no worry about a washout while the temperatures are likely to reach 33 degrees Celsius.

New York Superstar Strikers Player List

Daniel Christian (c), Yuvraj Singh, Alviro Petersen, Ricardo Powell, Chamara Kapugedera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Asela Gunaratne, Colin de Grandhomme, Isuru Udana, Chadwick Walton, Jerome Taylor, Nuwan Pradeep, Rahul Sharma, Dhammika Prasad, Sulieman Benn, Narsingh Deonarine.

Predicted Playing XI

Chadwick Walton Wicket-keeper Alviro Petersen Batter Chamara Kapugedera Batter Daniel Christian (C) Batter Asela Gunaratne All-rounder Narsingh Deonarine Batter Colin de Grandhomme Batter Dhammika Prasad Bowler Jerome Taylor Bowler Sulieman Benn Bowler Rahul Sharma Bowler

New York Superstar Strikers Team Form

New York Superstar Strikers have been at the height of their form and are nearly invincible, save for their encounter against Kandy Samp Army where they suffered their only defeat of the season.

Rajasthan Kings Player List

Robin Uthappa (c), Lendl Simmons, Kirk Edwards, Robin Bist, Rajesh Bishnoi, Angelo Perera, Hamilton Masakadza, Chathuranga de Silva, Peter Trego, Jatin Saxena, Pawan Negi, Imran Tahir, Ashley Nurse, S Sreesanth, Bipul Sharma, Parvinder Awana, Hamid Hassan, Shadab Jakati, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel.

Predicted Playing XI

Robin Uthappa (C) Wicket-keeper Hamilton Masakadza Batter Chathuranga de Silva Batter Angelo Perera Batter Peter Trego All-rounder Ashley Nurse All-rounder Manpreet Gony Bowler Rajesh Bishnoi Batter Munaf Patel Bowler Shadab Jakati Bowler Bipul Sharma Bowler

Rajasthan Kings Team Form

Rajasthan Kings were, for the most part, quite a tough contender to go up against. With the exception of two matches where they were defeated, the team were able to vanquish all other opposition.

New York Superstar Strikers vs Rajasthan Kings Head-to-Head

New York Superstar Strikers faced Rajasthan Kings once during the group stage of the tournament and won by seven wickets.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

New York Superstar Strikers - 1

Rajasthan Kings - 0

New York Superstar Strikers vs Rajasthan Kings Betting Odds

New York Superstar Strikers to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Kings @ 1.90 (Parimatch)

Rajasthan Kings’ openers put on quite the show in their last outing against Dubai Giants where the pair of Robin Uthappa and Hamilton Masakadza scored 83 runs before their first dismissal. However, they were left stranded in their match against New York Superstar Strikers and the former failed to set up an opening partnership. The latter’s opening duo, on the other hand, has prospered since the arrival of Alviro Petersen. In their encounter against Rajasthan Kings, the team secured a first wicket partnership of 81 runs. Their last match also witnessed them garner 129 runs before the fall of their first wicket. Having outperformed RK’s openers before, NYSS are anticipated to set up a better opening stand.

New York Superstar Strikers vs Rajasthan Kings Best Batters

Chadwick Walton to be New York Superstar Strikers’ Best Batter

Chadwick Walton was our top pick for the last match and he came out on top as predicted. Against Colombo Lions, Walton notched up a brilliant ton with a strike rate of 232.61. He was also their top run scorer prior to that against Rajasthan Kings wherein he amassed 81 runs, making him the top choice for the next game as well.

Robin Uthappa to be Rajasthan Kings’ Best Batter

Robin Uthappa is the leading run-getter for the team with 297 runs in six innings so far. He emerged as the team’s top batter once again in the previous match as he scored 76 runs with a phenomenal strike rate of 223.53. His current form indicates that he absolutely has it in him to emerge as their standout batter in the next match.

New York Superstar Strikers vs Rajasthan Kings Best Bowlers

Dhammika Prasad to be New York Superstar Strikers’ Best Batter

Dhammika Prasad delivered a stunner of a spell against Colombo Lions. In just 1.4 overs, he conceded 15 runs and captured a whopping three wickets. This was an exceptional haul and this performance alone makes him a dependable player to bet on.

Chathuranga de Silva to be Rajasthan Kings’ Best Bowler

Chathuranga de Silva picked up a fifer against Dubai Giants in their last outing. During his exceptional 2.5-over spell, he allowed 28 runs and ended up with an economy rate of 9.90. With a total of eight wickets in five innings, he will be expected to be their premier bowler once again.