PUN (Punjab Royals) vs KAN (Kandy Samp Army) Match Prediction PUN 47 % Chance of Winning KAN 53 % Bet Now! Punjab Royals and Kandy Samp Army will collide in the 17th game of the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024. The game will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. It will start at 7:00 PM IST. Let us have a look at the match preview of the upcoming clash.

Punjab Royals vs Kandy Samp Army Chance of Winning

Punjab Royals are having quite an inconsistent campaign in the competition. However, coming from a win has given them a breath of fresh air. They won against the Colombo Lions in the last game. With that, they have three wins and two losses in the competition. They are placed at the 4th place of the table with a net run rate of -0.354.

Kandy Samp Army occupy a middle spot in the points table. They started their campaign with a loss but went on to recover well and win the next two games. However, that did not last long as they lost their last game. With two wins and as many losses, they are placed at the 5th place of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -1.178. With a sound squad, they will be confident in gaining control of the next game.

Kandy Samp Army's chance of winning: 53%

Punjab Royals' chance of winning: 47%

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Punjab Royals vs Kandy Samp Army Betting Tips

Kandy Samp Army to score high 1st dismissal

Kandy Samp Army has a very strong batting order. Their opening order features star batters like Aaron Finch and Kevin O’Brien. The pair has been relentless in the competition and registered impressive opening partnerships in the competition so far. The duo has posted the scores of 20, 22, 39 & 67 runs for their opening partnership. The team has managed to score high in the last two games for the first wicket. Kevin O’Brien and Aaron Finch average at nearly 45 & 14.00 respectively in the competition. Finch is struggling to find his rhythm but the world knows what he is capable of. That said, Kandy Samp Army will be expected to score high before their first dismissal.

Punjab Royals vs Kandy Samp Army Toss Prediction

The wicket prepared at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is expected to provide something for the bowlers with the new-ball. Both the sides will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and restrict the other team to less than 154 runs. The previous two matches at this venue have been won by side batting second.

Weather Report

You can expect clear skies for this contest. With a maximum temperature of 34.0°C, there is no chance of rain during the matches.

Kandy Samp Army Player List

Aaron Finch (c), Joe Burns, Upul Tharanga, Jonathan Wells, Trevon Griffith, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Kevin O Brien, Irfan Pathan, Nuwan Kulasekara, Tino Best, Chris Mpofu, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Liam Plunkett, Shabaz Nadeem, Navin Stewart, Jonathan Foo, Rahul Yadav, Jesal Karia, Rahul Shukla.

Predicted Playing XI

Aaron Finch (C) Batter Kevin O Brien Batter Navin Stewart All-rounder Jonathan Foo Batter Rahul Yadav Wicket-keeper Jesal Karia Batter Rahul Shukla All-rounder Tino Best Bowler Jon-Russ Jaggesar Bowler Chris Mpofu Bowler Shabaz Nadeem Bowler

Kandy Samp Army Team Form

Kandy Samp Army are a middling team in the standings with two wins out of four matches. They would have to be incredibly competitive to overcome the Punjab Royals in the upcoming match.

Punjab Royals Player List

Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Martin Guptill, Dilshan Munaweera, Asad Shafiq, Neil Broom, Cameron White, Dwayne Smith, Anton Devcich, Abdul Razzaq, Javon Searles, Naman Ojha, Phil Mustard, Miguel Cummins, Monty Panesar, Siddharth Trivedi, Rahat Ali, Upul Indrasiri.

Predicted Playing XI

Tillakaratne Dilshan (C) All-rounder Naman Ojha Wicket-keeper Dwayne Smith All-rounder Cameron White Batter Anton Devcich Batter Neil Broom Batter Phil Mustard Batter Siddharth Trivedi Bowler Upul Indrasiri Bowler Rahat Ali Bowler Monty Panesar Bowler

Punjab Royals Team Form

Punjab Royals are blowing hot and cold with an unpredictable trajectory. They have won alternate games in their campaign. However, they look good with both their departments and will go in confident in the next game.

Punjab Royals vs Kandy Samp Army Head-to-Head Record

Punjab Royals and Kandy Samp Army have never faced each other in the tournament before. No head-to-head record exists between the teams.

Kandy Samp Army Won: 0

Punjab Royals Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Punjab Royals vs Kandy Samp Army Betting Odds

Punjab Royals went against Colombo Lions in the last game of the competition. Colombo Lions went in to bat first and scored 127 for 8 wickets in the game. Punjab Royals were pretty tight with their bowling order. Javon Searles picked 4 wickets whereas Tillakaratne Dilshan picked 2 wickets in the game. While chasing the target, Punjab Royals did really well and surpassed the target with 8 wickets and 16 balls remaining. Tillakaratne Dilshan scored an unbeaten 43 whereas Dilshan Munaweera scored 47 runs in the game.

Kandy Samp Army clashed against Dubai Giants in the last outing. Dubai Giants scored 190 runs. It was a tough target to chase. KSA tried their best and scored 134/8 in 15 overs. Dubai Giants won the game by 56 runs. The bowling was not up to the mark. Tino Best picked 3 wickets whereas Chris Mpofu picked 2 wickets in the game. Kevin O’Brien smashed 52 runs in the game. The team will be looking to retaliate in the next game.

Punjab Royals vs Kandy Samp Army Top Batters

Tillakaratne Dilshan to be the top batter for Punjab Royals

Tillakaratne Dilshan scored 189 runs in 5 games so far and averages at 47.25 in the tournament. He scored an unbeaten 43 off 29 balls in the last game against Colombo Lions. He is a terrific batter and will be going in as the best batting figure in the team.

Kevin O’Brien to be the top batter for Kandy Samp Army

Kevin O’Brien is a spectacular batting figure in the team. He has scored 179 runs in 4 games and averages at almost 45 in the competition. He scored 52 off 24 balls in the last game. He will be expected to score high in the next game against Punjab Royals.

Punjab Royals vs Kandy Samp Army Top Bowlers

Rahat Ali to be the top bowler for Punjab Royals

Rahat Ali is a major bowling figure in the team. He has managed to pick 7 wickets in the competition. He will be expected to do well with his bowling in the next game.

Chris Mpofu to be the top bowler for Kandy Samp Army

Chris Mpofu is a terrific bowler. He has picked 8 wickets in the competition. He has an economy rate of 9.90 in the competition. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to do well in the next game.