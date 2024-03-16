RAJ (Rajasthan Kings) vs NYS (New York Superstar Strikers) Match Prediction RAJ 52 % Chance of Winning NYS 48 % Bet Now! Rajasthan Kings and New York Superstar Strikers will square off in the Legends Cricket Trophy on March 16, 2024. They are going to meet at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and the match will commence at 4:00 P.M IST.

Rajasthan Kings vs New York Superstar Strikers Chances of Winning

Rajasthan Kings had a comfortable outing against Delhi Devils before this fixture. The former’s bowling unit was rather generous in allowing runs to be scored off them as the Devils secured a total of 164 runs. This, however, did not prove to be a deterrent to Robin Uthappa’s squad who took this head-on and chased it down with seven wickets still in hand. Angelo Perera was especially impressive with a knock of exactly a ton which was absolutely crucial.

New York Superstar Strikers, conversely, suffered their first loss of the season against Kandy Samp Army in their last game. The Superstar Strikers batted first and managed to achieve a score of 153 runs which is terrific in this format. Unfortunately, they were no match for their rivals who breezed past them and won by five wickets. They were on a three-match winning streak leading up to the previous match but ran out of luck.

Rajasthan Kings chance of winning - 52%

New York Superstar Strikers chance of winning - 48%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Rajasthan Kings vs New York Superstar Strikers Betting Tips

Rajasthan Kings to score high before first dismissal

Robin Uthappa, Rajasthan Kings’ skipper and wicket-keeper batter, has been their linchpin on the opening front. He has opened the innings for the team in every game so far while his partners have been shuffled. In the first two matches, he opened with Kirk Edwards and together, they scored 42 runs and eight runs before the first dismissal. The previous two games, however, have seen him lead-off alongside Jatin Saxena and so far they have collaborated for 84 runs and 12 runs. Although they are blowing hot and cold with their first wicket partnerships, they will be expected to secure a decent one in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan Kings vs New York Superstar Strikers Toss Prediction

The pitch at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has been somewhat favorable to the chasing side in the past few games held here. It looked as though the momentum was with the batting side in the first few matches but the past few encounters paint a different picture. The chasing side has come out on top on more occasions despite having to face big targets which should make the choice easy for the toss winner.

Weather Report

Clear skies are anticipated on match day with absolutely no chance of rainfall. The temperatures are likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan Kings Player List

Robin Uthappa (c), Lendl Simmons, Kirk Edwards, Robin Bist, Rajesh Bishnoi, Angelo Perera, Hamilton Masakadza, Chathuranga de Silva, Peter Trego, Jatin Saxena, Pawan Negi, Imran Tahir, Ashley Nurse, S Sreesanth, Bipul Sharma, Parvinder Awana, Hamid Hassan, Shadab Jakati, Manpreet Gony.

Predicted Playing XI

Robin Uthappa (C) Wicket-keeper Jatin Saxena Batter Hamilton Masakadza Batter Angelo Perera Batter Peter Trego All-rounder Chathuranga de Silva All-rounder Ashley Nurse Bowler Parvinder Awana Bowler Manpreet Gony Bowler Shadab Jakati Bowler Bipul Sharma Bowler

Rajasthan Kings Team Form

Rajasthan Kings have only conceded defeat once this season in the second match they participated in. Apart from this aberrant they won the remaining matches by decent margins of 44 runs, eight wickets and seven wickets.

New York Superstar Strikers Player List

Yuvraj Singh (c), Alviro Petersen, Ricardo Powell, Chamara Kapugedera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Asela Gunaratne, Colin de Grandhomme, Daniel Christian, Isuru Udana, Chadwick Walton, Jerome Taylor, Nuwan Pradeep, Rahul Sharma, Dhammika Prasad.

Predicted Playing XI

Lahiru Thirimanne Batter Chadwick Walton Wicket-keeper Ricardo Powell Batter Chamara Kapugedera Batter Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Asela Gunaratne All-rounder Yuvraj Singh (C) Batter Daniel Christian Bowler Isuru Udana Bowler Nuwan Pradeep Bowler Rahul Sharma Bowler

New York Superstar Strikers Team Form

New York Superstar Strikers were on a hot streak before it was interrupted by Kandy Samp Army in their last outing. However, they were the victors in the rest of their matches by 21 runs, 50 runs and 54 runs.

Rajasthan Kings vs New York Superstar Strikers Head-to-Head

Rajasthan Kings and New York Superstar Strikers are going to square off for the first time in the Legends Cricket Trophy and, therefore, have no head-to-head record.

Rajasthan Kings vs New York Superstar Strikers Betting Odds

Rajasthan Kings to have a better opening partnership than New York Superstar Strikers

New York Superstar Strikers have maintained steady opening partnerships in their last four matches, having scored 6, 17, 23 and 22 runs before their first dismissal. Albeit quite consistent in the past few matches, their partnerships are not particularly remarkable. Rajasthan Kings, on the flip side, have been a tad inconsistent in setting up their opening stands but are arguably better than New York Superstar Strikers. In their previous four games, they have scored 12, 84, 8 and 42 runs before the fall of their first wicket. They have been more aggressive on the opening front and it is expected to pay off in the next game.

Rajasthan Kings vs New York Superstar Strikers Best Batters

Angelo Perera to be Rajasthan Kings’ Best Batter

Angelo Perera scored an invincible 100 runs against Delhi Devils and attained an exceptional strike rate of 232.56. He took a while to settle in given that he has amassed a total of 126 runs in four innings. After the last performance, he is the top pick to be their leading batter.

Lahiru Thirimanne to be New York Superstar Strikers’ Best Batter

Lahiru Thirimanne is the top run scorer of the team with 110 runs in four innings. His past two games have been a tad unimpressive, where he scored 18 runs and a single run, but he is expected to bounce back and become their top batter.

Rajasthan Kings vs New York Superstar Strikers Best Bowlers

Manpreet Gony to be Rajasthan Kings’ Best Bowler

Manpreet Gony is the team’s top wicket-taker with seven wickets in four innings. In their previous match against Delhi Devils, he gave away 27 runs in three overs, claimed three wickets and ended up with an economy rate of 9.00. He will be expected to come out on top in the next game as well.

Rahul Sharma to be New York Superstar Strikers’ Best Bowler

Rahul Sharma delivered three overs in his spell against Kandy Samp Army in the last game, allowing 26 runs to be scored off him. He bagged two wickets and achieved an economy rate of 8.70. This recent performance puts him in a good position to become their top bowler once again.