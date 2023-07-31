KAN (B-Love Kandy) vs COL (Colombo Strikers) Match Prediction KAN 54 % Chance of Winning COL 46 % Bet Now! B-Love Kandy and Colombo Strikers are set to battle it out in a highly anticipated clash in match 3 of the Lanka Premier League 2023. The match is slated to be played at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 7:30 pm IST.

B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers Chance of Winning

B-Love Kandy had a pretty good season the last time around; they finished as the table toppers in the 2022 season, winning seven of the eight matches but lost to Colombo Strikers in qualifier 2. Kandy has a strong batting and bowling unit led by Wanindu Hasaranga. They won two and lost two matches at R.Premadasa Stadium last season, and they also lost their last match played at this venue against Colombo Strikers. Kandy will look to kickstart their campaign with a win over the home team, Colombo.

Colombo Strikers reached the finals in the 2022 Lanka Premier League and ended up as runners-up, losing to Jaffna Kings by two wickets in a nail-biter. The Strikers won three and lost five matches last season, finishing third in the league stage. Colombo won two and lost three matches at R.Premadasa Stadium last season. Babar Azam will lead the side in the 2023 season, and the Strikers have a relatively young squad.

B-Love Kandy Chance of Winning: 54%

Colombo Strikers Chance of Winning: 46%

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B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers Betting Tips

Dinesh Chandimal finished last season as the third highest run-scorer, tallying 287 runs in 11 matches. In the 2022 season, he has already scored 120 runs in five matches at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. We firmly believe that Chandimal is one of the safest players to bet on, and we back him to score over 25 runs against his former team, the Colombo Strikers.

B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers Toss Prediction

The surface at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, is a two-paced surface where bowlers get a lot of assistance, especially spinners who encounter a huge amount of turn and variable bounce. Out of the 72 T20 matches played at Premadasa, the team batting first won 33 matches, while the team batting second won 39 matches. The average 1st innings score is 150 runs.

Teams batting first won 46% of the matches, while the team batting second won 54% of the matches. Based on the stats and recent results, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first as the dew factor might come into play in the later stages of the match, making it easier for the batsmen to score runs.

Weather Condition

The weather conditions at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Monday, July 31, 2023 is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius with a 20% chance of precipitation, 81% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 23 kilometres per hour. It is going to be partly cloudy on the match day as per the reports with no chance of rain.

B-Love Kandy Players List

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wanidu Hasaranga, Fakhar Zaman, Angelo Mathews, Isuru Udana, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Haris, Dinesh Chandimal, Mohammad Hasnain, Dushmantha Chameera, Sahan Arachchige, Ashen Bandara, Navod Paranavithana, Asif Ali, Kamindu Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Chaturanga de Silva, Lahiru Madushanka, Aamer Jamal, Malsha Tharupathi, Thanuka Dabare, Lasith Abeyratne, Avishka Tharindu.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Fakhr Zaman Batsman Dinesh Chandimal Wicket-Keeper Ashen Bandara Batsman Angelo Mathews All-rounder Suresh Raina All-rounder Sahan Arachchige Batsman Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Isuru Udana All-rounder Dushmanta Chameera Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Lahiru Madhushanka Bowler

B-Kandy Love Recent Form

Kandy Falcons, renamed as B-Kandy Love for the 2023 season finished as the table toppers last season winning seven of the eight matches played and lost in the semi-finals against Colombo Strikers by six wickets.

Colombo Strikers Players List

Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Chamika Karunarathne, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Lakshan Sandakan, Nipun Dhananjaya, Movin Subasingha, Lahiru Udara, Eshan Malinga, Shashika Dulshan, Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jeffrey Vandersay, Angelo Perera

Dhananjaya Lakshan, Kavishka Anjula, Ramesh Mendis, Mohammad Nawaz, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Imam Ul Haq, Wahab Riaz, Lorcan Tucker.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Babar Azam Batsman Pathum Nissanka Batsman Niroshan Dickwella Wicket Keeper Angelo Perara Batsman Dhananjaya Lakshan All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed Batsman Chamika Karunaratne All-rounder Jeffery Vandersay Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Lakshan Sandakan Bowler

Colombo Strikers Recent Form

Colombo Strikers finished third in the 2022 season, winning three out of the eight matches during the league stage. They managed to defeat Kandy Falcons in the semi-finals but unfortunately lost the finals to Jaffna Kings by two wickets. It's worth noting that Colombo had finished as the runner-up last season and is determined to redeem themselves in the upcoming 2023 season.

B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers Head-to-Head Record

Both B-Love Kandy and Colombo Strikers clashed in seven T20 matches. Colombo Strikers hold a record of 5 - 2 against B-Love Kandy. Out of the five wins against B-Love Kandy, Colombo Strikers won four matches batting first and one match batting 2nd, While B-Kandy Love won one match batting first and one game batting 2nd.

Matches Played:7 matches

B-Love Kandy Won:2 matches

Colombo Strikers Won:5 matches

B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers Betting Odds

Colombo Strikers to win the match @ 2.05 (Parimatch)

Colombo Strikers struggled last season but eventually made it to the finals by defeating B-Love Kandy in the qualifiers and Colombo has a better head-to-head record against their opponents and we back Colombo Strikers to win the match @ 2.05 (Parimatch). .

B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers Top Batters

Dinesh Chandimal to be the top batter for B-Love Kandy

Dinesh Chandimal finished as the third-highest run-scorer, smashing 287 runs in 11 matches at an average of 31.89 and a strike rate of 126.99 in the 2022 Lanka Premier League. Being highly experienced and one of the star performers in the shortest format over the last year, we are confident in backing him to be the top batter for B-Love Kandy in their first game of the season against his former team, Colombo Strikers

Pathum Nissanka to be the top batter for Colombo Strikers

Pathum Nissanka is coming on the back of some good form in the recently concluded ODI World Cup qualifiers, and he had a strong season last time around in the Lanka Premier League, where he smashed 229 runs in eight matches at an average of 28.62 and a striking rate of 119.27. Nissanka is a free-flowing batsman who likes to attack the bowlers and score runs at a quick rate. We believe Nissanka will carry his good run of form and be the top batter for Colombo Strikers against B-Love Kandy.

B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers Top Bowlers

Waninudu Hasaranga to be the top bowler for B-Love Kandy

The captain of B-Love Kandy for the 2023 season, Wanindu Hasaranga finished with ten wickets in ten matches in the 2022 Lanka Premier League. Hasranga has produced magical spells in recent times and has been one of the top wicket-takers in the shorter format. We back Hasaranga to lead his team's bowling attack and be the top bowler against Colombo Strikers.

Matheesha Pathirana to be the top bowler for Colombo Strikers

Matheesha Pathirana, famously known as "Baby Malinga," has emerged as the most reliable death-over specialist in the shortest format over the last six months. His exceptional performances with the ball played a crucial role in helping his team win the IPL trophy. The young pacer is now ready to leave his mark on the Lanka Premier League 2023 season, and we firmly believe that Pathirana will kickstart his season by delivering a match-winning spell and becoming the top bowler against B-Love Kandy.