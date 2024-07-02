KANF (B-Love Kandy) vs COL (Colombo Strikers) Match Prediction COL 39 % Chance of Winning KANF 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.601 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR B-Love Kandy and Colombo Strikers will start the season with the 3rd game of the Lanka Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on July 2. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the inaugural game of this competition.

B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers Chance of Winning

B-Love Kandy won the previous edition of the competition. The team won the finals against Dambulla Aura. The team had a pretty successful campaign and finished third in the points table with 4 wins and as many losses. The team is coming from a win in their current season against Dambulla. They have 2 points and a net run rate of 1.608.

Colombo Strikers had a dismal season last year. They finished at the bottom of the points table with 3 wins and 5 losses in their campaign. The team had a decent squad but they relied too much from a few players. The bowling order lacked the flair and lost many games due to it. The team will be looking to strike in their first outing against the in-form Kandy.

B-Love Kandy’s chance of winning: 61%

Colombo Striker's chance of winning: 39%

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B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers Betting Tips

B-Love Kandy to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

B-Love Kandy has produced one of the best opening partnerships in the previous edition of the competition. However, the team struggled against the bowlers of Colombo Strikers. The opening pair of Dinesh Chandimal and Thanake Dabare could only post 4 runs before their first dismissal in both the games. The opening pair is still not solid in the current competition. Andre Fletcher and Dinesh Chandimal opened for the team in the first game and posted 1 run before their first wicket. Fletcher really struggled against the new ball and lost his wicket on the second ball of the game. Having said that, Kandy will be losing an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Colombo Strikers’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch B-Love Kandy’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: B-Love Kandy 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers Toss Prediction

It is a balanced wicket with good bounce and carry. Fast bowlers would find some help early on with the new ball. At least 170 or more should be on the cards for the team batting first. Anything less than that will not be a competitive total. Last year teams chasing enjoyed the upper hand at this venue and B-Love-Kandy had chased down 157 against Dambulla with 7 wickets in hand. Both teams have a strong bowling attack and would back their bowlers to restrict the opposition to a low score.

Weather Report

The weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 31 degrees Celsius in Pallekele on the match day.

B-Love Kandy Players List

Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Kamindu Mendis, Andre Fletcher, Mohammed Harris, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Mohammad Hasnain, Pavan Ratnayake, Chamath Gomez, Chaturanga de Silva, Kavindu Pathirathne, Lakshan Sandakan, Sammu Ashan, Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Andre Fletcher All-rounder Angelo Mathews Batter Dinesh Chandimal Wicket-keeper Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga (c) All-rounder Mohammad Haris Batter Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Chaturanga de Silva All-rounder Dushmantha Chameera Bowler Dushmantha Chameera Bowler

B-Love Kandy Recent Form

B-Love Kandy won the previous edition of the competition despite barely making it to the play-offs. The team performed well in the 1st game of the current competition and look in a good momentum.

Colombo Strikers Player List

Thisara Perrera, Chamika Karunaratne, Nipun Dhananjaya, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Shadab Khan, Glenn Phillips, Chamika Gunasekara, Dunith Wellage, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Taskin Ahmed, Angelo Perera, Shevon Daniel, Binura Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Matheesha Pathirana, Shehan Fernando, Kavin Bandara, Isitha Wijesundara, Muhammad Waseem, Allah Ghazanfar.

Predicted Playing XI

Thisara Perrera Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Shadab Khan All-rounder Glen Phillips All-rounder Dunith Wellage All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Taskin Ahmed Bowler Muhammad Waseem Bowler Angelo Perera All-rounder Thisara Perera Bowler Kavin Bandara Batter

Colombo Strikers Team Form

Colombo Strikers finished at the bottom of the table in the last game. However, the team won both the games against Kandy in the previous season.

B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Colombo Striker leads the tally by 3-2.

Colombo Strikers won- 2

B-Love Kandy won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers Betting Odds

B-Love-Kandy performed very well in their first game of the season. The team won the toss and chose to field first against Dambulla Sixers. Dambulla scored 179/4 in the game. Dasun Shanaka was the best bowler in the squad and picked 3 wickets in the game for 20 runs. However, the batters were pretty vigilant during the chase despite the high target. Dinesh Chandimal scored 65 runs opening for the team. Angelo Mathews (37) and Dasun Shanaka (46) sustained the innings in the end to win the match by 6 wickets with 16 balls to spare. The team will be confident with their team’s performance in the last game.

Colombo Strikers have a strong batting lineup led by Shadab Khan, Glenn Phillips, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz who will be key to their success. On the other hand, B-Love Kandy’s batting has top-class players like Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, and Dushmantha Chameera. Colombo Strikers had a dismal season and will be on a path for redemption this year.

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B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers Top Batters

Dinesh Chandimal to be the top batter for B-Love Kandy

Dinesh Chandimal is an extremely talented batter from the squad. The batter smashed 259 runs in 10 matches last year at an average of 25.90. He smashed 65 runs in the last game of the competition. He will come in confident in the first game of the tournament.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be the top batter for Colombo Strikers

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the best batter from Afghanistan in the recently concluded World Cup. The batter believes in big shots and will be instrumental in Jaffna’s campaign. He scored 54 runs in his last clash against Galle. He will be looking to score high in the next game.

B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers Top Bowlers

Dasun Shanaka to be the top bowler for B-Love Kandy

Dasun Shanaka was the best bowler in the previous game of the current competition. He took 3 wickets for 20 runs in the last game. He is an excellent bowler and will be the top bowler from the squad in the next game.

Taskin Ahmed to be the top bowler for Colombo Strikers

Taskin Ahmed had a fantastic campaign in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. Ahmed has over 190 wickets in his T20 career and will come in as the best bowler from the side.