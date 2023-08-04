KAN (B-Love Kandy) vs DAM (Dambulla Aura) Match Prediction KAN 40 % Chance of Winning DAM 60 % Bet Now! B-Love Kandy and Dambulla Aura battle out in a highly anticipated clash in match 6 of the Lanka Premier League 2023. The match is slated to be played at Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele on Friday, August 04, 2023, at 7:30 pm IST.

B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Chance of Winning

B-Love Kandy are off to a horrendous start to their campaign as they lost both their matches in the tournament. In their previous match against Galle Titans, bowling first Kandy were in a strong position at the end of the first ten overs restricting Galle to under 7 runs per over but what followed in the last ten overs resulted in Kandy chasing down a huge total as their opponents finished at 180/5 in 20 overs. In reply B-Love Kandy’s top and middle order were bundled out by Kasun Rajitha and Richard Ngarava. The middle and lower order couldn't score runs either as B-Love Kandy were bowled out for 97 runs in 17.1 overs handing a huge win to Galle Titans.

After a loss in the super over against Galle Titans, Dambulla Aura bounced back with a win over Jaffna Kings in their previous match. Bowling first Dambulla bowlers were smashed to all corners of the ground by Gurbaz, but Damulla’s bowlers managed to make a comeback and restrict Jaffna Kings to 129/7 in 20 overs on the back of Binura Fernando’s two wicket haul and Dhananjaya de Silva’s economical spell of 1/17 in four overs. Dambulla then chased down the target in 16.2 overs with the help of Avishka Fernando’s half century (52 runs off 32 balls) and quickfire cameo from Kusal Perara (34 runs off 22 balls).

B-Love Kandy Chance of Winning - 40%

Dambulla Aura Chance of Winning - 60%

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B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Betting Tips

Dinesh Chandimal to score over 40 runs at 3.75 (Melbet) is one of the top and safest bets of the match that you can bet on considering how good Dinesh Chandimal has been in recent times in the shorter format and with his team in a desperate need of a win, we believe Dinesh Chandimal to step up and produce a match winning knock. The other player that you can bet on is Kusal Perara, the hard hitting left hander looks in great touch smashing 74 runs in two matches. We back Perara to continue his good run of form and score over 30 runs against B-Love Kandy.

B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Toss Prediction

The surface at Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele, is a high scoring ground where the surface stays true throughout the game with a good amount of bounce. Out of the 39 T20 matches played at Pallekele, the team batting first won 23 matches, while the team batting second won 14 matches. The average 1st innings score is 168 runs. Teams batting first won 59% of the matches, while the team batting second won 41% of the matches.

In the last season of Lanka Premier League out of the 9 matches played at this venue, teams batting first six games, while team batting second won three matches. Teams batting first have a high win percentage and captains winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele on Friday, August 04, 2023, is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius with a 20% chance of precipitation, 70% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 16 kilometres per hour. It is going to be partly cloudy on the match day as per the reports with no chance of rain.

B-Love Kandy Players List

Aamer Jamal, Asif Ali, Ashen Bandara, Thanuka Dabre, Fakhar Zaman, Suresh Raina, Avishka Tharindu, Sahan Arachchige, Chaturanga de Silva, Lahiru Madushanka, Angelo Matthews, Kamindu Mendis, Navod Paranavitana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lasith Abeyratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Mohammad Haris, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Mohammad Hasnain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Malsha Tharupathi

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Fakhr Zaman Batsman Dinesh Chandimal Wicket-Keeper Ashen Bandara Batsman Angelo Mathews All-rounder Thanuka Dabre All-rounder Sahan Arachchige Batsman Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Isuru Udana All-rounder Dushmanta Chameera Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Lahiru Madhushanka Bowler

B-Love Kandy Recent Form

B-Love Kandy lost both their matches in the 2023 Lanka Premier League and are positioned sixth with zero points in two matches.

Dambulla Aura Players List

Jehan Daniel, Dhananjaya de Silva, Manelker De Silva, Lakshan Edirisinghe, Binura Fernando, Ravindu Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Dushan Hemantha, Sachitha Jayatilake, Praveen Jayawickrama, Hayden Kerr, Kavidu Lakshan, Janith Liyanage, Kusal Mendis, Lungi Ngidi, Alex Ross, Noor Ahmed, Kusal Perara, Pramod Madushan, Wanuja Sahan, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Shahnawaz Dahani, Matthew Wade, Treveen Mathew

Player Name Role Kusal Mendis Wicket-Keeper Avishka Fernando Batsman Kusal Perara Batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Alex Ross Batsman Hayden Kerr All-rounder Binura Fernando Bowler Shahnawaz Dahnai Bowler Ravindu Fernando Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Dambulla Aura Recent Form

The Aura’s played two matches in the tournament and won one, lost one. They are positioned second on the points table with two points in two matches.

B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Head-to-Head Record

Both B-Love Kandy and Dambulla Aura clashed in six T20 matches. B-Love Kandy hold a record of 3-3 against Dambulla Aura. Out of the three wins against Dambulla Aura, B-Love Kandy won two matches batting first and one match batting 2nd, While Dambulla Aura won two matches batting first and one game batting 2nd.

Matches Played: 6 matches

B-Love Kandy Won: 3 matches

Dambulla Aura Won: 3 matches

B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Betting Odds

Dambulla Aura to score over 46.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.833 (Melbet)

Dambulla scored 62 runs in the first six overs in their previous match against Jaffna and on average Dambulla scored 59 runs in the powerplay this season. Considering how good Dambulla has been in the powerplay overs, we back Dambulla to score over 46.5 runs in the first six overs against B-Love Kandy.

B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Top Batters

Kamindu Mendis to be the top batter for B-Love Kandy @ 4.50 (Melbet)

Kamindu Mendis had a good domestic season ahead of LPL 2023, but he struggled to score runs in the first two matches. We predict Mendis to get back to form in a crucial match against Dambulla Aura by scoring a match winning knock.

Kusal Mendis to be the top batter for Dambulla Aura @ 3.60 (Melbet)

After scoring one run in the first match of the season, Kusal Mendis found his form in his previous where he smashed 29 runs off 23 balls and was timing the ball perfectly. We back Mendis to come good and be the top batter for Dambulla against B-Love Kandy.

B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Top Bowlers

Mohammad Hasnain to be the top bowler for B-Love Kandy @ 4.33 (Melbet)

Mohmmad Hasnain has been the strike bowler for B-Love Kandy in the first two matches. The young fiery fast bowler picked up three wickets in two matches and we believe Hasnanin to be the top bowler for Kandy against Dambulla.

Noor Ahmed to be the top bowler for Dambulla Aura @ 4.00 (Melbet)

The young left arm mystery spinner Noor Ahmed has been in prolific form with the ball and has been the strike bowler for Dambulla in the previous match bowling a match winning spell of 1/27. We back Noor Ahmed to be the top bowler for Dambulla considering B-Love Kandy’s struggles against left arm spin bowlers.