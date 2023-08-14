KAN (B-Love Kandy) vs DAM (Dambulla Aura) Match Prediction KAN 42 % Chance of Winning DAM 58 % Bet Now! B-Love Kandy and Dambulla Aura will lock horns with each other in the 19th match of the 2023 Lanka Premier League at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on August 14, 2023 (Monday), at 7:30 PM IST. This is going to be the contest of table toppers, with Dambulla Aura securing the top spot with five wins from seven matches, whereas B-Love Kandy, after the loss to Colombo Strikers on Sunday, are donning the second position on the points table.

B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Chance of Winning

Dambulla Aura are considered favourites to win the encounter, with Parimatch giving odds of 1.79 to their win, but B-Love Kandy’s win is valued at 2.00. That is partly because Kandy lost to Colombo Strikers on Sunday and gave away the advantage that they garnered for some time.

BK’s chance of winning is 42%

DA’s chance of winning is 58%

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B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Betting Tips

The world cricket should take notice of Wanindu Hasaranga’s batting ability. The B-Love Kandy skipper has turned out to be a different beast all together and I am fully convinced that he will go on to hit at least a good knock on Monday. While one can hardly challenge his bowling abilities, Isuru Udana further delves deep into subtstaintial damage. Can he turn the tide in the favour of Kandy? I wouldn’t be surprised.

B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Match Toss Prediction

At the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, both batting first and second have thrived, each recording 23 triumphs. The toss choice has proven pivotal, with 29 wins for teams batting after winning the toss, while 21 victories were clinched by those choosing to field.

Weather Report

Colombo has seen minimal rain interruptions in the last few matches, but things don’t look good for Monday. There is 81% chance of rain on Monday evening, something that could be a dampener for Colombo. One that decides how it goes, you can surely focus on the fact that batting first would be an ideal proposition here.

B-Love Kandy Player List

Fakhar Zaman, Dinesh Chandimal, Mohammad Haris (wk), Angelo Mathews, Asif Ali, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nuwan Pradeep, Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Mohammad Hasnain, Lasith Abeyratne, Lahiru Madushanka, Chaturanga de Silva, Navod Paranavithana, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Avishka Tharindu, Malsha Tharupathi, Aamer Jamal, Thanuka Dabare

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Haris Wicket-keeper Fakhar Zaman Batter Dinesh Chandimal Batter Angelo Mathews Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Asif Ali Batter Isuru Udana All-rounder Sahan Arachchige All-rounder Dushmantha Chameera Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Nuwan Pradeep Bowler

B-Love Kandy Team Form

Despite losing the first two games of the season, B-Love Kandy made an excellent comeback to win the next three games and that propelled them to the top of the table. But losing to Colombo Strikers on Sunday meant they have conceded the advantage to Dambulla Aura and ahead of the last league game of the season, they have found themselves at the second position on the points table.

Dambulla Aura Player List

Matthew Wade, Kusal Mendis, Hassan Ali, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Hayden Kerr, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Binura Fernando, Noor Ahmad, Sachitha Jayatilake, Janith Liyanage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Treveen Mathews, Shahnawaz Dahani, Lakshan Edirisinghe, Jehan Daniel, Wanuja Sahan, Kavindu Pathirathne, Ravindu Fernando, Alex Ross, Manelker de Silva, Praveen Jayawickrama

Predicted Playing XI

Kusal Mendis Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Dananjaya De Silva Batter Kusal Perera Wicket-keeper Sadeera Samrawickrama Batter Ben McDermott All-rounder Shahnawaz Dahani All-rounder Praveen Jayawickrama All-rounder Noor Ahmed Bowler Pramod Madushan Bowler Dushan Hemantha Bowler

Dambulla Aura Team Form

Having notched five wins and two losses, Dambulla Aura now occupy the pinnacle of the points table. A victory would ensure their continued dominance, yet a defeat would bring Kandy level. Consequently, the team's primary emphasis lies in recognizing the significant prospect before them, wherein securing triumph would grant them undeniable bragging rights.

B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Head-To-Head

B-Love Kandy and Dambulla Aura have clashed in six encounters at the Lanka Premier League. Kandy has triumphed in four bouts, with the Aura seizing victory twice. This grants Kandy an advantageous stance for the upcoming match.

B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Betting Odds

Kandy to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

With a commanding powerplay run rate of 9.1 this season, B-Love Kandy lead the pack in the Lanka Premier League 2023. Despite Fakhar Zaman's form awaiting improvement, the team comprehends their potential to captivate the audience. It's only logical to anticipate a solid beginning to their innings, which is a reflection of Kandy's proactive approach. Therefore, my prediction leans towards B-Love Kandy's impressive performance come Monday.

B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Best Batters

Kusal Mendis to be Dambulla’s best batter (Parimatch)

Kusal Mendis has firmly positioned himself among Sri Lanka's elite run-scorers in T20 cricket, accumulating an impressive tally of 3368 runs. His unwavering form is exemplified by an average of 28.78. Yet, what truly distinguishes him is his outstanding record of notching 27 half-centuries in T20 matches. Mendis' elegant and traditional approach to batting further enhances his allure, cementing his role as a pivotal figure in the fast-paced realm of T20 cricket.

Hasaranga to be Kandy’s best batter (Parimatch)

With an impressive average of 38.60 in the 2023 Lanka Premier League season, Wanindu Hasaranga shines as the top run-scorer for B-Love Kandy. The spin-bowling all-rounder has crafted two back-to-back half-centuries and then a 40, in the last three matches, injecting a fresh dimension of elegance into the team's performance. This blend of skills makes him a standout player and hence, we are backing him to be the best batter for Kandy.

B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Best Bowlers

Hasan Ali to be Dambulla’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Hasan Ali has been terrific in the ongoing season of Lanka Premier League, having scalped seven wickets in just four matches. With 226 career T20 wickets, Hasan Ali hasn’t left any stone unturned in the wake and that he has done that with skill, Dambulla will be eager to utilise his expertise further in the last league game of the season.

Hasaranga to be Kandy’s best bowler (Parimatch)

It's a rare occurrence for the same batter leading the run-scoring charts to also emerge as the top contender for the best bowler, but Wanindu Hasaranga defies expectations in LPL 2023. The spinner holds the distinction of being the tournament's foremost wicket-taker, claiming a notable eight wickets across five matches. It's advisable to place confidence in his ability to secure the position of highest wicket-taker, given his impressive dual performance in both aspects of the game.