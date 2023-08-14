KAN (B-Love Kandy) vs DAM (Dambulla Aura) Match Prediction
KAN
42%
Chance of Winning
DAM
58%
T20
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Facts
- Hasan Ali has 226 career T20 wickets.
- Kusal Mendis has 3368 runs in T20 cricket.
- Hasaranga has crafted two back-to-back half-centuries and then a 40.
B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Chance of Winning
Dambulla Aura are considered favourites to win the encounter, with Parimatch giving odds of 1.79 to their win, but B-Love Kandy’s win is valued at 2.00. That is partly because Kandy lost to Colombo Strikers on Sunday and gave away the advantage that they garnered for some time.
BK’s chance of winning is 42%
DA’s chance of winning is 58%
B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Betting Tips
The world cricket should take notice of Wanindu Hasaranga’s batting ability. The B-Love Kandy skipper has turned out to be a different beast all together and I am fully convinced that he will go on to hit at least a good knock on Monday. While one can hardly challenge his bowling abilities, Isuru Udana further delves deep into subtstaintial damage. Can he turn the tide in the favour of Kandy? I wouldn’t be surprised.
B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Match Toss Prediction
At the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, both batting first and second have thrived, each recording 23 triumphs. The toss choice has proven pivotal, with 29 wins for teams batting after winning the toss, while 21 victories were clinched by those choosing to field.
Weather Report
Colombo has seen minimal rain interruptions in the last few matches, but things don’t look good for Monday. There is 81% chance of rain on Monday evening, something that could be a dampener for Colombo. One that decides how it goes, you can surely focus on the fact that batting first would be an ideal proposition here.
B-Love Kandy Player List
Fakhar Zaman, Dinesh Chandimal, Mohammad Haris (wk), Angelo Mathews, Asif Ali, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nuwan Pradeep, Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Mohammad Hasnain, Lasith Abeyratne, Lahiru Madushanka, Chaturanga de Silva, Navod Paranavithana, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Avishka Tharindu, Malsha Tharupathi, Aamer Jamal, Thanuka Dabare
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mohammad Haris
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batter
|
Dinesh Chandimal
|
Batter
|
Angelo Mathews
|
Batter
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
All-rounder
|
Asif Ali
|
Batter
|
Isuru Udana
|
All-rounder
|
Sahan Arachchige
|
All-rounder
|
Dushmantha Chameera
|
Bowler
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Nuwan Pradeep
|
Bowler
B-Love Kandy Team Form
Despite losing the first two games of the season, B-Love Kandy made an excellent comeback to win the next three games and that propelled them to the top of the table. But losing to Colombo Strikers on Sunday meant they have conceded the advantage to Dambulla Aura and ahead of the last league game of the season, they have found themselves at the second position on the points table.
Dambulla Aura Player List
Matthew Wade, Kusal Mendis, Hassan Ali, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Hayden Kerr, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Binura Fernando, Noor Ahmad, Sachitha Jayatilake, Janith Liyanage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Treveen Mathews, Shahnawaz Dahani, Lakshan Edirisinghe, Jehan Daniel, Wanuja Sahan, Kavindu Pathirathne, Ravindu Fernando, Alex Ross, Manelker de Silva, Praveen Jayawickrama
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kusal Mendis
|
Batter
|
Avishka Fernando
|
Batter
|
Dananjaya De Silva
|
Batter
|
Kusal Perera
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sadeera Samrawickrama
|
Batter
|
Ben McDermott
|
All-rounder
|
Shahnawaz Dahani
|
All-rounder
|
Praveen Jayawickrama
|
All-rounder
|
Noor Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Pramod Madushan
|
Bowler
|
Dushan Hemantha
|
Bowler
Dambulla Aura Team Form
Having notched five wins and two losses, Dambulla Aura now occupy the pinnacle of the points table. A victory would ensure their continued dominance, yet a defeat would bring Kandy level. Consequently, the team's primary emphasis lies in recognizing the significant prospect before them, wherein securing triumph would grant them undeniable bragging rights.
B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Head-To-Head
B-Love Kandy and Dambulla Aura have clashed in six encounters at the Lanka Premier League. Kandy has triumphed in four bouts, with the Aura seizing victory twice. This grants Kandy an advantageous stance for the upcoming match.
B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Betting Odds
Kandy to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)
With a commanding powerplay run rate of 9.1 this season, B-Love Kandy lead the pack in the Lanka Premier League 2023. Despite Fakhar Zaman's form awaiting improvement, the team comprehends their potential to captivate the audience. It's only logical to anticipate a solid beginning to their innings, which is a reflection of Kandy's proactive approach. Therefore, my prediction leans towards B-Love Kandy's impressive performance come Monday.
B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Best Batters
Kusal Mendis to be Dambulla’s best batter (Parimatch)
Kusal Mendis has firmly positioned himself among Sri Lanka's elite run-scorers in T20 cricket, accumulating an impressive tally of 3368 runs. His unwavering form is exemplified by an average of 28.78. Yet, what truly distinguishes him is his outstanding record of notching 27 half-centuries in T20 matches. Mendis' elegant and traditional approach to batting further enhances his allure, cementing his role as a pivotal figure in the fast-paced realm of T20 cricket.
Hasaranga to be Kandy’s best batter (Parimatch)
With an impressive average of 38.60 in the 2023 Lanka Premier League season, Wanindu Hasaranga shines as the top run-scorer for B-Love Kandy. The spin-bowling all-rounder has crafted two back-to-back half-centuries and then a 40, in the last three matches, injecting a fresh dimension of elegance into the team's performance. This blend of skills makes him a standout player and hence, we are backing him to be the best batter for Kandy.
B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Best Bowlers
Hasan Ali to be Dambulla’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Hasan Ali has been terrific in the ongoing season of Lanka Premier League, having scalped seven wickets in just four matches. With 226 career T20 wickets, Hasan Ali hasn’t left any stone unturned in the wake and that he has done that with skill, Dambulla will be eager to utilise his expertise further in the last league game of the season.
Hasaranga to be Kandy’s best bowler (Parimatch)
It's a rare occurrence for the same batter leading the run-scoring charts to also emerge as the top contender for the best bowler, but Wanindu Hasaranga defies expectations in LPL 2023. The spinner holds the distinction of being the tournament's foremost wicket-taker, claiming a notable eight wickets across five matches. It's advisable to place confidence in his ability to secure the position of highest wicket-taker, given his impressive dual performance in both aspects of the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Dambulla Aura
Surely the way Dambulla Aura have come back to take the top spot makes it a lot clear. They are one of the most impressive sides in the competition, purely on the basis of the stimuli they have generated. Avishka Fernando has been superb so far, but the contribution of many players have ensured that the Aura are bigger than the sum of their parts. Further, despite their success lately, B-Love Kandy have lost momentum in crucial stages of matches, which would point at the fact that they will have slight disadvantage to go with it.
BK to win @ 2.00 (Melbet)
DA to win @ 1.79 (Melbet)Bet Now!