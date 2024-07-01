KANF (B-Love Kandy) vs DAM (Dambulla Sixers) Match Prediction KANF 55 % Chance of Winning DAM 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.496 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR B-Love Kandy and Dambulla Sixers will start the season with the 1st game of the Lanka Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on July 1. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the inaugural game of this competition.

B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Sixers Chance of Winning

B-Love Kandy won the previous edition of the competition. The team won the finals against Dambulla Sixers ( then Dambulla Aura). The team had a pretty successful campaign and finished third in the points table with 4 wins and as many losses. The finalists will meet in the first game of the competition.

Dambulla Aura were rebranded to Dambulla Sixers in this edition of the competition. The team reached the finals in the previous edition of the competition after finishing atop the points table. However, they were beaten in the finals by 5 wickets and were the runners-up. The team will be looking for a fresh start this year and win their first game of the season.

B-Love Kandy’s chance of winning: 55%

Dambulla Sixers’s chance of winning: 45%

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B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Sixers Betting Tips

B-Love Kandy to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

B-Love Kandy has produced one of the best opening partnerships in the previous edition of the competition. There was a lot of experimenting in the opening order. Fakhar Zaman, Dinesh Chandimal, Mohammad Haris and Kamindu Mendis. The sides clashed thrice last season where Kandy posted the scores of 69, 11 & 49 runs before their 1st dismissal. The batters were very aggressive and accumulated a lot of runs throughout the competition. With that mentioned, B-Love Kandy will be looking to secure a high opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Dambulla Sixers’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch B-Love Kandy’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: B-Love Kandy 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Sixers Toss Prediction

It is a balanced wicket with good bounce and carry. Fast bowlers would find some help early on with the new ball. At least 170 or more should be on the cards for the team batting first. Anything less than that will not be a competitive total. Last year teams chasing enjoyed the upper hand at this venue and B-Love-Kandy had chased down 157 against Dambulla with 7 wickets in hand. Both teams have a strong bowling attack and would back their bowlers to restrict the opposition to a low score.

Weather Report

The weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 31 degrees Celsius in Pallekelle on the match day.

B-Love Kandy Players List

Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Kamindu Mendis, Andre Fletcher, Mohammed Harris, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Mohammad Hasnain, Pavan Ratnayake, Chamath Gomez, Chaturanga de Silva, Kavindu Pathirathne, Lakshan Sandakan, Sammu Ashan, Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Andre Fletcher All-rounder Ashen Bandara Batter Dinesh Chandimal Wicket-keeper Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga (c) All-rounder Kyle Mayers All-rounder Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Kasun Rajitha Bowler Lakshan Sandakan Bowler Dushmantha Chameera Bowler

B-Love Kandy Recent Form

B-Love Kandy won the previous edition of the competition despite barely making it to the play-offs. The team performed when it mattered the most which indicates their strong mindset.

Dambulla Sixers Player List

Taskin Ahmed, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Praveen Jayawickrama, Mohammad Nabi, Reeza Hendricks, Lasith Croospulle, Maheesh Theekshana, Tim Seifert, Alex Hales, Janith Liyanage, Dwaine Pretorius, Sahan Arachchige, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Sean Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Asela Gunaratne Batter Hazratullah Zazai Batter Nuwanindu Fernando Batter Danushka Gunathilaka Batter Ibrahim Zadran Batter Dushan Hemantha All-rounder Karim Janat All-rounder Akila Dananjaya All-rounder Dilshan Madhusanka Bowler Nuwan Thushara Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Dambulla Sixers Team Form

Dambulla Sixers topped the standings last year with their incredible performances. There are a few new names in the squad and the team will be looking for a good start in the next game.

B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Sixers Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed three times where B-Love Kandy lead the tally by 2-1.

Dambulla Sixers won- 1

B-Love Kandy won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Sixers Betting Odds

B-Love-Kandy have got a great variety of all-rounders in their squad for the 2024 season. Wanindu Hasaranga will be leading a well-balanced side once again as B-Love-Kandy begin their title defence. Andre Fletcher and Azam Khan are more options for Hasaranga to explore. The all-rounders’ list features some big names like Kyle Mayers and Chaturanga de Silva. Dasun Shanaka can be a good option who’s a proven match-finisher. Mohammad Hasnain and Dushmantha Chameera will be the key bowlers to watch out for in the Kandy squad.

Dambulla have packed a much stronger bowling attack this time around and will be hoping to settle the scores with Kandy. This year they’ve got some big guns from Afghanistan like Hazratullah Zazai and Ibrahim Zadran. There aren’t many batting superstars this time around in the Dambulla squad. They need the younger and less experienced Sri Lankan batters to step up and deliver big knocks this time around. Zazai should be the ideal candidate for the opening slot along with Asela Gunaratne. Nuwanidu Fernando should be a good bet in the middle overs. Danushka Gunathilaka has plenty of international experience and has opened for Sri Lanka. Akila Dananjaya continues to be part of the bowling attack alongside Thushara, Madhushanka and Mustafizzur Rahman.

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B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Sixers Top Batters

Dinesh Chandimal to be the top batter for B-Love Kandy

Dinesh Chandimal is an extremely talented batter from the squad. The batter smashed 259 runs in 10 matches last year at an average of 25.90. He was one of the best batters and will come in confident in the first game of the tournament.

Ibrahim Zadran to be the top batter for Dambulla Sixers

Ibrahim Zadran is an aggressive opening batter and was included in the squad this year. He had a wonderful campaign in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. He will be an instrumental figure in the batting order and should score runs in the first game.

B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Sixers Top Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be the top bowler for B-Love Kandy

Wanindu Hasaranga topped the bowling order of his side with 19 wickets in 10 games. He has an economy rate of 5.51 in the competition. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Nuwan Thushara to be the top bowler for Dambulla Sixers

Nuwan Thushara is having a fantastic year. He was the best bowler from Sri Lanka in the recently concluded World Cup. The bowler will lead his side with the ball in the upcoming clash between the sides.