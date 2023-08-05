KAN (B- Love Kandy) vs JAF (Jaffna Kings) Match Prediction KAN 47 % Chance of Winning JAF 53 % Bet Now! B-Love Kandy and Jaffna Kings battle out in a highly anticipated clash in match 9 of the Lanka Premier League 2023. The match is slated to be played at Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele on Saturday, August 05, 2023, at 7:30 pm IST.

B- Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Match Prediction

B-Love Kandy and Jaffna Kings battle out in a highly anticipated clash in match 9 of the Lanka Premier League 2023. The match is slated to be played at Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele on Saturday, August 05, 2023, at 7:30 pm IST.

B-love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Chance of Winning

After two back to back losses, B-Love Kandy bounce back with a win over Dambulla Aura in their last match. Bowling first Kandy restricted Dambulla to 156/6 in 20 overs. B-Love Kandy then chased down the target in 18.3 overs on the back of handy knocks from Dinesh Chandimal (48 runs off 29 balls), Fakhar Zaman (28 runs off 26 balls) and Angelo Matthews (28 runs off 20 balls) to secure their first win of the season.

Jaffna Kings continue their dominance as they rack up another win the season. In their previous match Jaffna defeated Galle Titans by eight wickets to secure their second win of the season. Bowling first Jaffna restricted Galle Titans to 117/9 with the help of Dunith Wellalage’s four wicket haul. The Kings then chased down the target in 12.4 on the back of some brilliant batting performances by Rahmanullah Gurbaz (54 runs off 39 balls) and Towhid Hridoy (44 runs off 23 balls).

B-Love Kandy Chance of Winning: 47%

Jaffna Kings Chance of Winning: 53%

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B-love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Betting Tips

Rahmanullah gurbaz is one of the cleanest strikers of the ball and he has been smashing bowlers to all corners of the ground in the shortest format. He scored a match winning fifty for Jaffna Kings in the previous match. Gurbaz has amassed 89 runs in three matches and we believe Gurbaz is one of the safest players to bet on. Considering his good run of form, we predict Gurbaz to score over 25 runs against B-Love Kandy.

B-love Kandy vs Jaffna kings Toss Prediction

The surface at Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele, is a high scoring ground where the surface stays true throughout the game with a good amount of bounce. Out of the 41 T20 matches played at Pallekele, the team batting first won 23 matches, while the team batting second won 16 matches. The average 1st innings score is 166 runs. Teams batting first won 56% of the matches, while the team batting second won 44% of the matches.

Teams bowling first won both the matches played in the season at this venue with the average 1st innings score being 137 runs. Considering how the pitch has played out in the season the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele on Saturday, August 05, 2023, is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius with a 11% chance of precipitation, 77% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 10 kilometres per hour. It is going to be partly cloudy on the match day as per the reports with Slight chance of rain.

B-Love Kandy Players List

Aamer Jamal, Asif Ali, Ashen Bandara, Thanuka Dabre, Fakhar Zaman, Suresh Raina, Avishka Tharindu, Sahan Arachchige, Chaturanga de Silva, Lahiru Madushanka, Angelo Matthews, Kamindu Mendis, Navod Paranavitana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lasith Abeyratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Mohammad Haris, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Mohammad Hasnain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Malsha Tharupathi

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Fakhr Zaman Batsman Dinesh Chandimal Wicket-Keeper Ashen Bandara Batsman Angelo Mathews All-rounder Thanuka Dabre All-rounder Sahan Arachchige Batsman Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Isuru Udana All-rounder Dushmanta Chameera Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Mujeeb-ur -Rahman Bowler

B-Love Kandy Recent Form

B-Love Kandy played three matches in the season, managing to win one and lost two matches. They are positioned sixth on the points table with two points in three matches.

Jaffna Kings Players List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Charith Asalanka, Towhid Hridoy, Priyamal Perera, David Miller, Thisara Perera(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Nandre Burger, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Nuwan Thushara, Shoaib Malik, Hardus Viljoen, Asela Gunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Dilshan Madushanka, Ashan Randika, Zaman Khan, Theesan Vithushan, Pathum Kumara, Ratnarajah Thenurathan, Asanka Manoj

Player Name Role Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-Keeper Charith Asalanka Batsman Towhid Hridoy Batsman Priyamal Perara Batsman David Miller Batsman Thisara Perara All-rounder Dunith Wellalage All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Bowler Nuwan Thushara Bowler

Jaffna Kings Recent Form

Jaffna Kings played three matches in the season so far and managed to win two matches. They are positioned at the top of the table with four points in three matches.

B-love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Head to Head Record

Both B-Love Kandy and Jaffna Kings clashed in seven T20 matches. B-Love Kandy hold a record of 4-3 against Jaffna Kings. Out of the four wins against Jaffna Kings, B-Love Kandy won two matches batting first and two matches batting 2nd, While Jaffna Kings won one match batting first and two games batting 2nd.

Matches Played: 6 matches

B-Love Kandy Won: 4 matches

Jaffna Kings Won: 3 matches

B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Betting odds

Jaffna Kings to score under 46.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.85 (Melbet)

Jaffna Kings scored 51 runs in the first six overs in their previous match against Galle Titans and on average Jaffna has scored 45 runs in the powerplay overs in the season, but the average 1st innings powerplay score at Pallekele this season has been 37 runs, while the average 2nd innings powerplay score is 54 runs. While B-Love Kandy has been really good in the powerplay and on average conceding 41 runs in the first six overs. It is one of the safest bets that you can place and we Predict Jaffna Kings to score under 47 runs in the pwoerplay against B-Love Kandy.

B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Top Batters

Dinesh Chandimal to be the top batter for B-Love Kandy @ 4.00 (Melbet)

Dinesh Chandimal scored a match winning knock in the previous game against Dambulla Aura. He scored 48 runs off 29 balls smashing at a strike rate of 165.62. Chandimal’s return to form is a positive sign for Kandy as he is one of the most reliable batters in the top order. We believe Chandimal to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for B-Love Kandy against Jaffna Kings.

Towhid Hridoy to be the top batter for Jaffna Kings @ 4.00 (Melbet)

Towhid Hridoy has been the stand out performer with the bat for the Kings, he smashed 44 runs in the pervious match against Galle Titans. He has been racking up runs at ease in the season and has amassed 122 runs in three matches at an average of 61.00. Hridoy’s solid performances with the bat has kept Jaffna Kings at the top of the table and we back him to once again deliver another match winning knock and be the top batter for Jaffna Kings against B-Love Kandy.

B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Top Bowlers

Mohammad Hasnain to be the top bowler for B-Love Kandy @ 4.00 (Melbet)

Mohmmad Hasnain has been the strike bowler for B-Love Kandy in the first three matches. The young fiery fast bowler picked up four wickets in three matches at an economy of 7.58. He is very lethal with the new ball and bowls toe crushing yorkers in the death overs and we back him to be the top bowler for B-Love Kandy against Jaffna Kings.

Maheesh Theekshana to be the top bowler for Jaffna Kings @ 4.00 (Melbet)

Theekshana has been in phenomenal form with his off-breaks and carrom balls. He has picked up four wickets in two matches bowling at an economy of 7.00. The 23 year old bowled a magical spell finishing with figures of 1/17 in four overs in his last outing. We back Theekshana to be the top bowelr for Jaffna Kings against B-Love Kandy.