KAN (B- Love Kandy) vs JAF (Jaffna Kings) Match Prediction KAN 55 % Chance of Winning JAF 45 % Bet Now! B-Love Kandy and Jaffna Kings battle out in the Eliminator of the Lanka Premier League 2023. The match is slated to be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 7:30 pm IST.

B-love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Chance of Winning

After losing the first two matches of the tournament B-Love Kandy made an emphatic comeback winning the next four matches, but lost the last two matches as a result finished at fourth in the points table with four wins and four losses making it to the playoffs. In their last against Dambulla Aura bowling first Kandy restricted Dambulla to 162/7 on the back of good bowling performance from Nuwan Pradeep (3/35) and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman (2/32). In reply to Dambulla's target, Kandy batters other than Dinesh Chandimal struggled to make an impact, as a result Kandy ended up 20 run short handing Dambulla a much-needed win and a top two finish.

Jaffna Kings started their season on a winning note but fell apart in the middle phase and managed to sneak to the playoffs on better net run rate than Colombo Strikers as the Colombo Strikers faced a huge defeat in their last league game against Galle Titans. In their last league match the Kings lost to Galle Titans by seven wickets. Batting first Kings were bowled out for 89 runs in 20 overs and the Titans chased down the target in 13.3 overs. Kings will have to step up in the eliminator against a strong B-Love Kandy team

B-Love Kandy Chance of Winning: 55%

Jaffna Kings Chance of Winning: 45%

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B-love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Betting Tips

Chandimal scored 50 runs in his last outing against Dambulla Aura, after struggling to score runs in the initial phase of the tournament, Chandimal has picked up his form at the right time. He has amassed 156 runs in 7 matches at an average of 22.29 and striking at 125.81. Considering his record in playoff matches, we believe Chandimal to be one of the safest players to bet on to score over 18.5 runs @ 1.87 (Parimatch).

B-love Kandy vs Jaffna kings Toss Prediction

The surface at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, has been a bowler-friendly track, especially for spinners who get a huge amount of turn and variable bounce from the surface. Out of the 82 T20 matches played at Premadasa, the team batting first won 40 matches, while the team batting second won 42 matches. The average 1st innings score is 151 runs.

Teams batting first won eight out of the 12 matches played in the season at this venue with the average 1st innings score being 156 runs. Considering how the pitch has played out in the season the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Thursday, August 17, 2023, are expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius with a 10% chance of precipitation, 70% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 19 kilometres per hour. It is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain.

B-Love Kandy Players List

Aamer Jamal, Asif Ali, Ashen Bandara, Thanuka Dabre, Fakhar Zaman, Suresh Raina, Avishka Tharindu, Sahan Arachchige, Chaturanga de Silva, Lahiru Madushanka, Angelo Matthews, Kamindu Mendis, Navod Paranavitana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lasith Abeyratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Mohammad Haris, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Mohammad Hasnain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Malsha Tharupathi

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Fakhr Zaman Batsman Dinesh Chandimal Wicket-Keeper Ashen Bandara Batsman Angelo Mathews All-rounder Thanuka Dabre All-rounder Sahan Arachchige Batsman Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Isuru Udana All-rounder Dushmanta Chameera Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Mujeeb-ur -Rahman Bowler

B-Love Kandy Recent Form

B-Love Kandy played eight matches, won four and lost four matches in the season finishing third in the league stage with eight points. B Love Kandy won both their matches against Jaffna Kings in the season.

Jaffna Kings Players List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Charith Asalanka, Towhid Hridoy, Priyamal Perera, David Miller, Thisara Perera(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Nandre Burger, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Nuwan Thushara, Shoaib Malik, Hardus Viljoen, Asela Gunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Dilshan Madushanka, Ashan Randika, Zaman Khan, Theesan Vithushan, Pathum Kumara, Ratnarajah Thenurathan, Asanka Manoj

Player Name Role Nishan Madushanka Wicket-Keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batsman Chris Lynn Batsman Dunith Wellalage All-rounder David Miller Batsman Shoaib Malik All-rounder Thisara Perara All-rounder Asela Gunaratne Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Nuwan Thushara Bowler

Jaffna Kings Recent Form

Out of the eight matches played Jaffna Kings won three and lost five matches finishing fourth with six points. The Kings are winless against B-Love Kandy in the season.

B-love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Head to Head Record

Both B-Love Kandy and Jaffna Kings clashed in nine T20 matches. B-Love Kandy hold a record of 6 -3 against Jaffna Kings. Out of the six wins against Jaffna Kings, B-Love Kandy won three matches batting first and three matches batting 2nd, While Jaffna Kings two matches batting first and one game batting 2nd.

Matches Played: 9 matches

B-Love Kandy Won: 6 matches

Jaffna Kings Won: 3 matches

B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Betting odds

B-Love Kandy to score over 42.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.84 (Parimatch)

The average powerplay score in the last three matches played at Colombo is 43 runs. B-Love Kandy scored over 43 runs in two of their last three matches in the first six overs which includes a 52/0 score against Jaffna Kings and we believe B-Love Kandy to replicate the same in their next match against Jaffna Kings and score over 42 runs.

B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Top Batters

Dinesh Chandimal to be the top batter for B-Love Kandy

Dinesh Chandimal has been in good touch in the recent matches and scored 50 runs in his last outing and has amassed 156 runs in seven matches striking at 125.81. He is one of the top performers when it comes to playoff matches and we back Chandimal to produce a match winning performance and be the top batter for B-Love Kandy against Jaffna Kings.

Shoaib Malik to be the top batter for Jaffna Kings

The veteran Pakistani all-rounder is still going all guns blazing in his early 40’s. Malik scored 129 runs in three matches smashing two half centuries and looks in great touch ahead of the eliminator match on Thursday. He is a big match player and often delivers in knockout matches and we back Shoaib Malik to be the top batter for Jaffna Kings against B-Love Kandy.

B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Top Bowlers

Wanindu Hasranga to be the top bowler for B-Love Kandy

Hasaranga continues his good run of form with the ball and has picked up 11 wickets in 8 matches. He has played a key role in his team's success on the field with his variations and is the leading wicket-taker for Kandy in the season. We back Hasaranga to be the top bowler for B-Love Kandy against Jaffna Kings.

Dunith Wellalage to be the top bowler for Jaffna Kings

The young left arm spinner has made life difficult for the batsman with his accuracy and deception picking up 10 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 15.10. Wellage’s exploits with the ball has helped his team reach the eliminator stage and we back him to produce another magical spell and be the top bowler for Jaffna Kings against B-Love Kandy.