Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Aura Match Prediction

Colombo Stars and Dambulla Aura will lock horns in Match No. 14 of the Lanka Premier League at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The match, which is the last fixture of the Pallekele leg, is set to take place on Wednesday, December 14 at 7:30 PM IST. Colombo Stars have played five matches, winning two and losing three. Dambulla Aura, on the other hand, are yet to open their account having lost all four games this season.

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Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Aura Chance of Winning

Colombo Stars will take a lot of confidence from their two-wicket victory over Galle Gladiators while chasing 194. Their players are finding form especially in the batting department. Melbet has them as favourites with their odds set at 1.61.

Dambulla Aura haven't been able to win any of their four matches so far. They have struggled in both departments with no one really stepping up. Melbet has rightly kept Dambulla as underdogs with odds of 2.30.

Our Prediction

Our prediction for this fixture is for Colombo Stars to come out victorious. As we said earlier, having chased 194 will boost their confidence significantly and they would be looking to build the momentum as the race for the top four heats up. They've had several players such as Niroshan Dickwella, Angelo Mathews, Ravi Bopara, Benny Howell and Dinesh Chandimal making a big impact. In contrast, Dambulla Aura are struggling badly in both departments.

Colombo Stars to win @ 1.61 (Melbet)

Dambulla Aura to win @ 2.30 (Melbet)

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Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Aura Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Colombo Stars would want to build on their victory over Galle Gladiators in the previous game. They have won two out of five games and are currently placed fourth on the table, having an inferior net run-rate to Galle.

In the previous game, their bowling attack was taken apart but the batting unit saved the day. Chasing 194, Dinesh Chandimal smashed 63 off 33 while Charith Asalanka made 46 off 38. Benny Howell then blasted 22 in 9 balls before Ravi Bopara took them over the line on the final ball, hammering an unbeaten 31 off 12.

Dambulla Aura's 2022-23 LPL season went from bad to worse pretty quickly, losing four matches on the trot. They are the only team without a win this season. Dambulla suffered a 77-run hammering at the hands of Kandy Falcons on Tuesday.

They made a few changes to the playing XI in a bid to find some inspiration but their bowling attack was again obliterated by Falcons, who posted 193/3 in 20 overs. Chasing a huge target, they scored 23 off the first two overs but they lost six wickets in the next four overs, after which they had no chance.

In the previous clash between these two sides earlier this season, Colombo Stars claimed a 9-run victory on the back of Niroshan Dickwella's fifty. Dambulla would be desperate to open their account.

Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Aura Match Toss Prediction

Looking at how the Pallekele leg of the tournament has unfolded, batting first here seems to be the better option. Out of seven matches played at the venue this season, five have been claimed by the team batting first and most of those by big margins. Dambulla Aura have won the toss twice this season, electing to bat first once and field in another. Colombo Stars have been luckier, having won the toss in four matches and choosing to field first in three of those.

Weather Report

There's a high chance of rain in Pallekele on Wednesday morning and afternoon but the weather should get cleared enough for the match to go ahead. According to AccuWeather.com, there is an 80% chance of precipitation on Wednesday morning and around 55% in afternoon. The threat drops to 25% for the evening but the sky will be covered with clouds. The temperature is expected to be around 21°C during the match time.

Colombo Stars Player List

Colombo Stars squad:

Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Angelo Mathews (c), Navod Paranavithana, Charith Asalanka, Ravi Bopara, Dinesh Chandimal, Karim Janat, Dominic Drakes, Suranga Lakmal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Naveen-ul-Haq, Benny Howell, Chathuranga Kumara, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kasun Rajitha, Keemo Paul, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Kevin Koththigoda, Nishan Madushka, Romario Shepherd, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Muditha Lakshan, Chamod Battage

Colombo Stars Predicted XI:

Niroshan Dickwella Batsman and Wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal All-rounder Angelo Mathews (captain) Batsman Muditha Lakshan All-rounder Charith Asalanka All-rounder Ravi Bopara All-rounder Dominic Drakes All-rounder Jeffrey Vandersay All-rounder Benny Howell All-rounder Kasun Rajitha Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler

Colombo Stars Team Form

Colombo Stars suffered a massive defeat by 109 runs against Kandy Falcons in the first game before defeating Dambulla Aura by 9 runs. They then lost against Galle Gladiators and Jaffna Kings. On Tuesday evening, Colombo claimed a two-wicket win over Galle Gladiators.

Dambulla Aura Player List

Dambulla Aura squad:

Jordan Cox (wk), Shevon Daniel, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka (c), Lahiru Madushanka, Chaturanga de Silva, Tom Abell, Tharindu Ratnayake, Noor Ahmad, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Croospulle, Kalana Perera, Pramod Madushan, Haider Ali, Dilum Sudeera, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Sachitha Jayathilake, Ravindu Fernando, Dushan Hemantha, Paul van Meekeren, Ramesh Mendis

Dambulla Aura Predicted XI:

Shevon Daniel Batsman Jordan Cox Batsman and Wicketkeeper Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batsman Tom Abell All-rounder Dasun Shanaka (captain) All-rounder Lasith Croospulle All-rounder Ramesh Mendis All-rounder Chaturanga de Silva Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler Lahiru Kumara Bowler Pramod Madushan Bowler

Dambulla Aura Team Form

Dambulla Aura lost their opening game to Jaffna Kings by nine wickets before falling nine runs short versus Colombo Stars. In the last couple of games, they suffered heavy defeats against Jaffna and Kandy by 51 and 77 runs, respectively.

Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Aura Head to Head

The two teams have faced each other on six occasions in the LPL with Dambulla Aura leading the scoreline. Dambulla have won four of those clashes while Colombo Stars have come out on top twice.

Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Aura Betting Odds

Colombo Stars to hit more sixes

This bet has a pretty good chance of paying off, considering how the two batting units have fared in the ongoing season. Dambulla have really struggled with the bat while Colombo have the likes of Ravi Bopara, Angelo Mathews and several other in-form hitters. Colombo Stars have hit 26 sixes from five matches so far - that is 5.2 sixes per match. Dambulla Aura, on the other hand, have struck 14 sixes in four games - that is 3.5 sixes per match.

Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Aura Top Team Batsmen

Dinesh Chandimal to be Colombo Stars’ top batter

Dinesh Chandimal was sent up to open the innings in the previous game and grabbed the opportunity with an outstanding 63 off 33 balls. Chandimal is a pretty solid batter and you can back him to be the top batter for Colombo Stars at 4.32 odds. Chandimal has over 4000 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 30 and strike rate of 120.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa to be Dambulla Aura’s top batter

Bhanuka Rajapaksa has had starts in all games with scores of 18, 17, 38 and 18 but hasn't managed to convert those. He's one of the top T20 batters in Sri Lanka and you can back him to come good at odds of 4.74. Bhanuka has scored 2739 runs in the shorter format at an average of 24 and strike rate of 135, including 11 fifties and a hundred.

Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Aura Top Team Bowlers

Naveen-ul-Haq to be Colombo Stars’ top bowler

Naveen-ul-Haq has taken five wickets in the ongoing LPL season. The Afghanistan pacer has a pretty decent record in T20 cricket, having played several leagues around the globe. He has picked 151 wickets in 120 matches at an economy of 7.90. Naveen-ul-Haq has 3.34 odds to be the best bowler for Colombo Stars.

Noor Ahmad to be Dambulla Aura’s top bowler

Only one bowler has taken more than two wickets this season - Lahiru Kumara - and he was left out in the last game. Noor Ahmad, has only picked one wicket but has been the most economical bowler. The Afghanistan spinner has taken 44 scalps in T20 cricket at an economy of 7.37. He has odds of 3.84 to be Dambulla's top bowler.