Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Match Prediction

Colombo Stars and Galle Gladiators will lock horns in the Eliminator of the Lanka Premier League 2022-23 for a spot in Qualifier 2. The two teams will meet at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, December 21 at 7:30 PM IST.

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Colombo Stars finished third on the points table with three wins and five losses while Galle Gladiators managed to finish fourth with two wins and six losses. The losing team in this fixture will be knocked out of the competition.

Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Chance of Winning

Colombo Stars are coming off two back to back defeats but still have a better side on paper compared to their opponent. Melbet has kept them as favourites with 1.73 odds of winning this Eliminator.

Galle Gladiators have lost four matches on the trot and have been struggling in both departments. They have a steep target in this match-up and even Melbet has them as underdogs with odds of 2.10.

Our Prediction

Our prediction for this fixture is for Colombo Stars to win and advance through. They have some quality players in their line-up such as Niroshan Dickwella, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Ravi Bopara, and Dinesh Chandimal. In the bowling attack, Colombo have the likes of Kasun Rajitha, Benny Howell and Jeffrey Vandersay. Galle Gladiators rely heavily on Kusal Mendis with the bat while the bowling attack has been pretty underwhelming.

Colombo Stars to win @ 1.73 (Melbet)

Galle Gladiators to win @ 2.10 (Melbet)

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Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Colombo Stars' three victories in the tournament came against Dambulla Aura twice and Galle Gladiators. They lost the final two group games but finished third with six points to their credit. In the previous game, they were hammered by eight wickets by Jaffna Kings.

Batting first, Colombo could only manage 128/9 with their top batters failing badly. Dominic Drakes was the only positive, smashing 38 off 20 balls. Their bowling unit couldn't make any impact as Jaffna mowed down the small target with ease.

Galle Gladiators had two victories in the first four games but then the wheels fell off as they lost four games on the trot. Despite that, they managed to secure fourth place with a better net run-rate than Dambulla Aura.

The Galle batting unit suffered a massive collapse in the final group match, losing 8 for 87. Nuwanidu Fernando's unbeaten 63 off 48 helped them to get to a respectable total of 129/8. Galle Gladiators' bowlers were then taken apart as Dambulla chased down the target with four wickets and 34 balls to spare.

Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Match Toss Prediction

Colombo Stars have been a luckier side when it comes to the toss. They have won the toss in six out of eight games and have shown a strong preference to fielding first, choosing to do it five times. Galle Gladiators have won the toss on five out of eight occasions. In contrast to Colombo, the Gladiators have opted to bat first four times. Six matches have been hosted at RPS, Colombo with three wins each for the team batting first and second.

Weather Report

There's a good chance of rain in Colombo on Wednesday throughout the day and afternoon and the matches might well be impacted. According to AccuWeather.com, there is a possibility of thunderstorms with a 55% chance of precipitation in the afternoon and around 40% in the evening. There could be a 90% cloud cover in the city in the evening. The temperature is expected to be around 24°C during the match time.

Colombo Stars Player List

Colombo Stars squad:

Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Angelo Mathews (c), Navod Paranavithana, Charith Asalanka, Ravi Bopara, Dinesh Chandimal, Karim Janat, Dominic Drakes, Suranga Lakmal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Benny Howell, Chathuranga Kumara, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kasun Rajitha, Keemo Paul, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Kevin Koththigoda, Nishan Madushka, Romario Shepherd, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Muditha Lakshan, Chamod Battage

Colombo Stars Predicted XI:

Niroshan Dickwella Batsman and Wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal Batsman Angelo Mathews (captain) Batsman Charith Asalanka All-rounder Nishan Madushka All-rounder Ravi Bopara All-rounder Dominic Drakes All-rounder Jeffrey Vandersay All-rounder Benny Howell All-rounder Kasun Rajitha Bowler Keemo Paul Bowler

Colombo Stars Team Form

Colombo Stars lost three of their first four games but then defeated Galle Gladiators and Dambulla Aura in back to back matches to make a strong case for the playoffs. They were then hammered by the two most in-form teams Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings by nine wickets and eight wickets, respectively.

Galle Gladiators Player List

Galle Gladiators squad:

Thanuka Dabare, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Lahiru Udara, Oshada Fernando, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nuwan Pradeep, Nipun Malinga, Mohammad Hasnain, Sachindu Colombage, Lakshan Gamage, Nimesh Vimukthi, Movin Subasingha, Shammu Ashan, Pulina Tharanga, Tharindu Kaushal, Kusal Perera, Asad Shafiq, Nuwanidu Fernando, Imad Wasim, Anwar Ali, Wahab Riaz, Nuwan Thushara, Lakshan Sandakan

Galle Gladiators Predicted XI:

Thanuka Dabare Batsman Kusal Mendis (captain) Batsman and Wicketkeeper Oshada Fernando Batsman Asad Shafiq All-rounder Azam Khan All-rounder Imad Wasim All-rounder Nuwanidu Fernando Batsman Nuwan Pradeep Bowler Nuwan Thushara Bowler Wahab Riaz Bowler Lakshan Sandakan Bowler

Galle Gladiators Team Form

Galle Gladiators lost their first two matches before winning the next two against Colombo Stars and Kandy Falcons. But then they lost all four group matches. In the most recent fixtures, Gladiators were beaten by Jaffna Kings and Dambulla Aura by 16 runs and four wickets, respectively.

Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Head to Head

The two teams have faced each other in seven matches across three seasons of the Lanka Premier League. Colombo Stars have won four matches while Galle Gladiators have been victorious on three occasions.

Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Betting Odds

Colombo Stars to hit over 4.5 sixes

Colombo Stars have several players who can hit sixes with ease. The likes of Charith Asalanka, Ravi Bopara, Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal have shown that in the season. Colombo Stars have hit 36 sixes from eight matches in the group stage - that is 4.5 sixes per match. Considering how expensive Galle Gladiators have been in recent matches, this bet has a good chance of paying off.

Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Top Team Batsmen

Dinesh Chandimal to be Colombo Stars’ top batsman

Dinesh Chandimal smashed a fantastic 63 off 33 balls the last time he faced Galle Gladiators. He then had a couple of good starts. Chandimal has over 4000 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 30 with 27 fifties and a hundred. Chandimal is a pretty secure batter and can be backed to be the top batter for Colombo Stars at 3.30 odds.

Kusal Mendis to be Galle Gladiators’s top batsman

Kusal Mendis has been one of the few performing players in the side. He has made 252 runs in eight matches of the season, averaging 32 with three fifty-plus scores. Mendis averages 29 and strikes at 135 in his overall T20 career with 24 fifties. You can back Kusal Mendis to be the top batsman for Galle Gladiators at 2.96 odds.

Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Top Team Bowlers

Kasun Rajitha to be Colombo Stars’ top bowler

The right arm pace has scalped 6 wickets in five matches this season at an economy of 7.33. Kasun Rajitha has a pretty good record in T20 cricket, having picked 76 wickets from 53 matches at a strike rate of just 14.3. Rajitha has odds of 3.74.

Nuwan Thushara to be Galle Gladiators’s top bowler

Nuwan Thushara has been pretty good for his team in the ongoing edition. He has snared 14 wickets from eight games at an economy of 7.73 and strike rate of 13.2. He has 85 wickets in T20 cricket from 65 matches with best figures of 5/13. Nuwan Thushara has 3.20 odds to be the best bowler for Galle Gladiators.