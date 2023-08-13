COL (Colombo Strikers) vs KAN (B Love Kandy) Match Prediction COL 43 % Chance of Winning KAN 57 % Bet Now! Colombo Strikers and B- Love Kandy lock horns in a highly anticipated clash in match 18 of the Lanka Premier League 2023. The match is slated to be played at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 7:30 pm IST.

Colombo Strikers vs B-Love Kandy Chance of Winning

The Colombo Strikers' poor run of form continues as they lose another important match in their previous game against Dambulla Aura by a huge margin of 80 runs. The loss against Dambulla has affected the net run rate of the Strikers resulting in them dropping down to the bottom of the table although they are tied up with Galle Titans in terms of points. The Strikers defeated B-Love Kandy earlier in the tournament and with a semifinal spot on the line, Strikers will look to strike big against B-Love Kandy.

After struggling to win games earlier in the tournament losing to Colombo Strikers and Galle Titans, Kandy won their next four matches and qualify for the playoffs. In their last match, B-love Kandy defeated Jaffna Kings by eight runs to seal their spot in the playoff round. Kandy will be aiming for a top-two finish and a win against Colombo in their next match will solidify their spot in qualifier 1 as Kandy will also look to better their record against Colombo Strikers.

Colombo Striker's Chance of Winning:43%

B-Love Kandy Chance of Winning: 57%

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Colombo Strikers vs B- Love Kandy Betting Tips

Babar Azam has been phenomenal with the bat despite his team struggling to win games. Azam has scored 246 runs in six matches at an average of 41.00 and he is the leading run-scorer in the tournament. He has scored over 30 runs on three occasions in the tournament and he is one of the safest players to bet on when it comes to scoring runs in pressure games. Considering his good run of form, we predict Babar Azam to score over 27.5 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet) against B-Love Kandy.

Colombo Strikers vs B-Love Kandy Toss Prediction

The surface at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, has been a bowler-friendly track, especially for spinners who get a huge amount of turn and variable bounce from the surface. Out of the 80 T20 matches played at Premadasa, the team batting first won 39 matches, while the team batting second won 41 matches. The average 1st innings score is 152 runs.

Teams batting first won six out of the eight matches played in the season at this venue with the average 1st innings score being 162 runs. Considering how the pitch has played out in the season the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Sunday, August 13, 2023, are expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius with a 10% chance of precipitation, 83% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 11 kilometres per hour. It is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain.

Colombo Strikers Players List

Jehan Daniel, Dhananjaya de Silva, Manelker De Silva, Lakshan Edirisinghe, Binura Fernando, Ravindu Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Dushan Hemantha, Sachitha Jayatilake, Praveen Jayawickrama, Hayden Kerr, Kavidu Lakshan, Janith Liyanage, Kusal Mendis, Lungi Ngidi, Alex Ross, Noor Ahmed, Kusal Perera, Pramod Madushan, Wanuja Sahan, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Shahnawaz Dahani, Matthew Wade, Treveen Mathew

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Babar Azam Batsman Pathum Nissanka Batsman Niroshan Dickwella Wicket Keeper Angelo Perara Batsman Dhananjaya Lakshan All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed Batsman Chamika Karunaratne All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Jefferey Vandersay Bowler

Colombo Striker's Recent Form

Colombo Strikers played six matches and won two, losing four matches. They are positioned fifth in the points table.

B-Love Kandy Players List

Aamer Jamal, Asif Ali, Ashen Bandara, Thanuka Dabre, Fakhar Zaman, Suresh Raina, Avishka Tharindu, Sahan Arachchige, Chaturanga de Silva, Lahiru Madushanka, Angelo Matthews, Kamindu Mendis, Navod Paranavitana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lasith Abeyratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Mohammad Haris, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Mohammad Hasnain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman,

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Fakhr Zaman Batsman Dinesh Chandimal Wicket-Keeper Mohammad Haris Batsman Angelo Mathews All-rounder Asif Ali Batsman Sahan Arachchige Batsman Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Isuru Udana All-rounder Dushmanta Chameera Bowler Nuwan Pradeep Bowler Mujeeb-ur -Rahman Bowler

B-Love Kandy Recent Form

B-Love Kandy won four and lost two of the six matches they played in the competition. They won their last match against Jaffna Kings by eight runs.

Colombo Strikers vs B-Love Kandy Head-to-Head Record

Both Colombo Strikers and B-Love Kandy clashed in eight T20 matches. Colombo Strikers hold a record of 7-1 against B-Love Kandy. Out of the seven wins against B-Love Kandy, Colombo Strikers won two matches batting first and five matches batting 2nd, While B-Love Kandy won one match batting first.

Matches Played: 8 matches

Colombo Strikers Won:

7 matches

B-Love Kandy Won: 1 match

Colombo Strikers vs B-Love Kandy Betting Odds

B-Love Kandy to score over 46.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.84 (Melbet)

With a change in the opening pair, B-Love Kandy has been aggressive in their approach in the powerplay overs looking to score runs at a fast pace. Kandy scored 52 runs in the first six overs in the previous game and we back Kandy to score over 46 runs in the first six overs against Colombo Strikers.

Colombo Strikers vs B-Love Kandy Top Batters

Babar Azam to be the top batter for Colombo Strikers @ 3.00 (Melbet)

Babar Azam has been the most reliable and consistent run-scorer in the Lanka Premier League 2023. He is the leading run-scorer in the tournament smashing 246 runs in five matches at an average of 41.00. We back Azam to come good in a must-win encounter against B-Love Kandy and be the top batter for his team Colombo Strikers.

Fakhar Zaman to be the top batter for B-Love Kandy at 3.75 (Melbet)

Zaman continues to rack up runs for B-Love Kandy in the tournament. He has amassed 137 runs in four matches in the tournament. We believe Zaman to play a match-winning knock and be the top batter for B-Love Kandy against Colombo Strikers.

Colombo Strikers vs B-Love Kandy Top Bowlers

Matheesha Pathirana to be the top bowler for Colombo Strikers @ 4.00 (Melbet)

Matheesha Pathirana has been phenomenal in the death overs for Colombo Strikers picking up ten wickets in six matches at an average of 19.10 and is the leading wicket-taker for the Strikers in the tournament. We back Pathirana to continue his good run of form and be the top bowler for Colombo Strikes in the next game against B-Love Kandy.

Wanindu Hasaranga to be the top bowler for B-Love Kandy at 3.50 (Melbet)

Wanindu Hasaranga has been lethal with the ball for B-Love Kandy picking up eight wickets in six matches. After struggling to pick up wickets in the first three matches, Hasaranga managed to pick up five wickets in the last three matches. We back Hasaranga to continue his good run of form and be the top bowler for B-Love Kandy against Colombo Strikers.