COL (Colombo Strikers) vs DAM (Dambulla Aura) Match Prediction COL 46 % Chance of Winning DAM 54 % Bet Now! Colombo Strikers and Dambulla Aura will battle out in Match 8 of the 2023 Lanka Premier League. The much-awaited clash is set to take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The match is set to take place on Sunday, August 5, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST.

Colombo Strikers vs Dambulla Aura Chance of Winning

The Colombo Strikers side played their last game against B-Love Kandy and won it by 27 runs. This was their second league stage game. The N Dickwella led side scored 157 runs on the board at the cost of six, batting first. Their innings did not get off to a good start. They lost their skipper Dickwella quite early in the match but Babar Azam’s 59 run knock off 52 deliveries steadied CS’s ship and prevented further mishaps. In response to this, B-Love Kandy could only manage to post 130 runs on the board at the cost of eight. They fell 27 runs short of the total. Matheesha Pathirana picked up three victims for 24 runs while Naseem Shah and Jeffrey Vandersay picked up two each. With this win, CS climbed to the 4th spot in the table standings with 2 points and a net run rate of +0.150.

The Dambulla Aura team also played their last game against B-Love Kandy but unfortunately lost it by 7 wickets. Batting first, Dambulla Aura only managed to score just 156 runs on the board at the cost of six. Avishka Fernando started well but could not convert his innings to a high score while Dhananjaya de Silva played a sensational 61 run knock in the middle-order and helped his side reach a respectable total. Dhananjaya de Silva also contributed with the leather in hand, picking up a wicket and conceding only 16 runs in his three overs spell. But his efforts went in vain as the Kandy side chased down this below par target with ease inside 18.3 overs.

Colombo Striker' chance of winning: 46%

Dambulla Aura’s chance of winning: 54%

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Colombo Strikers vs Dambulla Aura Betting Tips

The Pakistani skipper Babar Azam has played two matches for Colombo Strikers so far, scoring 66 runs. He just scored a half century in his last game. His 59 run knock was laced with 4 fours and a six. We predict Babar Azam to score over 29.5 runs and with odds set at 1.87, you cannot get better value. Dhananjaya de Silva has hammered 104 runs in two innings for Dambulla Aura this season. The Dambulla Aura skipper posted scores of 61 & 43 runs in these two matches. We predict Dhananjaya de Silva to score over 15.5 runs at odds of 1.87 against Colombo Strikers.

Colombo Strikers vs Dambulla Aura Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is ideal for batting. Most teams prefer batting first here. In the last 17 T20s that have been played here, teams batting first registered wins on 11 occasions. The average first innings score here in T20s is 163 runs. While the highest score registered here is 240 runs by Jaffna Kings. They did so last year at the loss of four wickets against Dambulla Aura itself. Fast bowlers typically struggle at this venue and the spinners are expected to come into play later in the innings and receive some help from the pitch. Hence, the skipper winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

As per Accuweather, the temperature at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday is expected to be around 27 degree Celsius and 91% humidity, 10% precipitation and a wind blowing at 8 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Colombo Strikers Players List

Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Chamika Karunarathne, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Lakshan Sandakan, Nipun Dhananjaya, Movin Subasingha, Lahiru Udara, Eshan Malinga, Shashika Dulshan, Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jeffrey Vandersay, Angelo Perera, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Kavishka Anjula, Ramesh Mendis, Mohammad Nawaz, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Imam Ul Haq, Wahab Riaz, Lorcan Tucker.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Niroshan Dickwella Wicket Keeper Babar Azam Batsman Pathum Nissanka Batsman Nuwanidu Fernando Batsman Dhananjaya Lakshan All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne All-rounder Ramesh Mendis All-rounder Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Jeffrey Vandersay Bowler

Colombo Strikers Recent Form

The Colombo Strikers team just won their last game against B-Love Kandy by 27 runs. They have won and lost a game each this season. They have three wins in their last five fixtures. The form of Babar Azam and Niroshan Dickwella with the bat and collective bowling efforts from their bowlers has reaped rewards for the Strikers. They still have six games in hand and will try to increase their chances for qualification by picking up a win here.

Dambulla Aura Players List

Jehan Daniel, Dhananjaya de Silva, Manelker De Silva, Lakshan Edirisinghe, Binura Fernando, Ravindu Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Dushan Hemantha, Sachitha Jayatilake, Praveen Jayawickrama, Hayden Kerr, Kavidu Lakshan, Janith Liyanage, Kusal Mendis, Lungi Ngidi, Alex Ross, Noor Ahmed, Kusal Perara, Pramod Madushan, Wanuja Sahan, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Shahnawaz Dahani, Matthew Wade, Treveen Mathew.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kusal Mendis Wicket-Keeper Avishka Fernando Batsman Kusal Perara Batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Alex Ross Batsman Hayden Kerr All-rounder Binura Fernando Bowler Shahnawaz Dahnai Bowler Ravindu Fernando Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Dambulla Aura Recent Form

The Dambulla Aura outfit is joining this fixture on the back of a 7 wicket defeat at the hands of B-Love Kandy. Despite that loss, they have a superior net run rate in comparison to Colombo Strikers and they sit 3rd in the table. Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando and Dhananjaya de Silva have been the pillars of Dambulla’s batting unit. The latter has also been quite lethal with the leather in hand. Dambulla will aim to bring their campaign on track and pick up a win here over Colombo Strikers.

Colombo Strikers vs Dambulla Aura Head-to-Head Record

The Colombo Strikers and Dambulla Aura faced each other 7 times in total in the Lanka Premier League. Out of these 7 meetings, Colombo Strikers emerged victorious only thrice while Dambulla Aura managed to pick up four wins.

Total Matches Played: 7 matches

Colombo Strikers Won: 4 matches

Dambulla Aura Won: 3 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Colombo Strikers vs Dambulla Aura Betting Odds

Dambulla Aura to score over 71.5 runs in the first 10 overs @ 1.77

The Kusal Mendis led Dambulla Aura managed to post big totals in the first half of the innings this season. The side posted the scores of 64, 93 & 86 runs respectively in the three games they played this season. Hence, their average score in the first ten overs stands at 81.00, favouring our betting tip and in two out of these three games Dambulla managed to score above our target. The last time these two sides met, Dambulla scored 72 runs in the first half of their innings. Hence, we predict Dambulla Aura to score over 71.5 runs in the first six overs against Colombo Strikers.

Colombo Strikers vs Dambulla Aura Top Batters

Babar Azam to be the top batter for Colombo Strikers

The Pakistani skipper Babar Azam who ranks 3rd in the list of the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings currently scored a half century in his last game. His 59 run knock off 52 balls was laced with 4 fours and a six. So far out in two games, he has scored 66 runs. In T20s this season, Babar Azam is averaging almost 49.00. Based on his current form, we predict Babar Azam to be the top batter for Colombo Strikers against Dambulla Aura.

Avishka Fernando to be the top batter for Dambulla Aura

Avishka Fernando, 25, has been getting the starts but has unfortunately failed to convert it to a big score. In three games, the batter has accumulated 85 runs at 28.33. His scores this season read 32, 52 & 1 runs. He will be aiming to notch big runs in the next game and hence we predict Avishka Fernando to be the top batter for Dambulla Aura against Colombo Strikers.

Colombo Strikers vs Dambulla Aura Top Bowlers

Matheesha Pathirana to be the top bowler for Colombo Strikers

Matheesha Pathirana, 20, is having an impressive Lanka Premier League season. He has picked up four wickets in two games and has been quite economical too, conceding only 7.00 runs per over. We predict Matheesha Pathirana to be the top bowler for Colombo Strikers against Dambulla Aura.

Dhananjaya de Silva to be the top bowler for Dambulla Aura

All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva hailing from Colombo picked up 3 wickets in as many games for Dambulla Aura this season. He has chipped in with the bat at crucial times too but has been quite lethal with the ball. He has conceded only 6.45 runs per over this season. We predict Dhananjaya de Silva to be the top bowler for Dambulla Aura against Colombo Strikers.