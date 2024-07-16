COL (Colombo Strikers) vs DAM (Dambulla Sixers) Match Prediction DAM 41 % Chance of Winning COL 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.555 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dambulla Sixers and Colombo Strikers will go at it again in the 20th game of the Lanka Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on July 16. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the game.

Colombo Strikers vs Dambulla Sixers Chance of Winning

Colombo Strikers are coming from two consecutive wins in the competition. They have won their last game against Galle Marvels and will be confident coming into the next game. Colombo Strikers have four wins, three losses and are placed at the 3rd place of the points table. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of 0.911. Colombo Strikers are in terrific form and should dominate against Dambulla Sixers in their next outing.

Dambulla Sixers faced two back-to-back losses in the competition. With that form, the team was pushed back to the bottom place. Dambulla Sixers have two wins and five losses in the competition. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.513. The Sixers have a good batting order but struggle with their bowling order. The team will be looking to do better in the next game.

Dambulla Sixers’s chance of winning: 41%

Colombo Striker's chance of winning: 59%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Colombo Strikers vs Dambulla Sixers Betting Tips

Colombo Strikers to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Colombo Strikers are doing great in the competition. Their relentless performances in the competition have placed them at the top of the points table. The team has posted the scores of 16, 25, 53, 73, 34, 25 & 14 runs before their first dismissal in seven games. The team have settled in the competition and are finding batting easier on the surface day-by-day. The team scored 73 runs before their 1st dismissal in their last game against Dambulla Sixers. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Angelo Perera opened for the team in the competition. Gurbaz and Perera average at 37.20 & 43.00 respectively in the competition. Looking at their forms, the team is confident in scoring high for their first wicket in their next game.

Colombo Strikers vs Dambulla Sixers Toss Prediction

The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has hosted 47 T20 Internationals where the toss win to match win percentage is 53.19 per cent. The pitch tends to favour batsmen in the initial phases of the game, transitioning into a wicket conducive to spinners as the match progresses. Anticipated is a well-balanced competition between bat and ball throughout the encounter at this venue. Chasing a target on this pitch might present difficulties, making the decision to bat first a probable preference for the winning toss captain.

Weather Report

The weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 29 degrees Celsius in Colombo on the match day. There is a 70% prediction of rain on the day of the game.

Dambulla Sixers Player List

Taskin Ahmed, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Praveen Jayawickrama, Mohammad Nabi, Reeza Hendricks, Lasith Croospulle, Maheesh Theekshana, Tim Seifert, Alex Hales, Janith Liyanage, Dwaine Pretorius, Sahan Arachchige, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Sean Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Kusal Perera Wicket-keeper Reeza Hendricks Batter Sonal Dinusha All-rounder Lahiru Udana Batter Mark Chapman Batter Chamindu Wickramasinghe All-rounder Mohammad Nabi (C) All-rounder Dushan Hemantha All-rounder Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Nuwan Pradeep Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler

Dambulla Sixers Recent Form

Dambulla Sixers are coming from a loss against Jaffna Kings. Their bowlers were very expensive in the last game. They let Jaffna score 222 runs in the last game and were unable to chase the target in 20 overs.

Colombo Strikers Player List

Thisara Perrera, Chamika Karunaratne, Nipun Dhananjaya, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Shadab Khan, Glenn Phillips, Chamika Gunasekara, Dunith Wellage, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Taskin Ahmed, Angelo Perera, Shevon Daniel, Binura Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Matheesha Pathirana, Shehan Fernando, Kavin Bandara, Isitha Wijesundara, Muhammad Waseem, Allah Ghazanfar.

Predicted Playing XI

Thisara Perrera Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Wicket-keeper Shadab Khan All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Dunith Wellage All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Shevon Daniel Batter Muhammad Waseem All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne Bowler Binura Fernando Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Colombo Strikers Team Form

Colombo Strikers are in terrific form. They are coming from two consecutive wins in the competition. They were fantastic with their bowling order and restricted Galle Marvels at 138 runs.

Colombo Strikers vs Dambulla Sixers Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Dambula Sixers lead the tally by 3-2.

Colombo Strikers won- 2

Dambulla Sixers won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Colombo Strikers vs Dambulla Sixers Betting Odds

Colombo Strikers matched against Galle Marvels in the last game. Galle Marvels batted first in the game. They scored 138/10 in the game. Colombo Strikers were fantastic with the ball. Matheesha Pathirana picked 4 wickets in the game. Shadab Khan and Dunith Wellalage picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Colombo were very comfortable with the bat and posted 142/3 in the game, winning the match by 7 wickets. Muhammad Waseem scored 50 runs whereas Glenn Phillips scored an unbeaten 31 in the match.

Dambulla Sixers faced Kandy Falcons in their last outing. Batting first in the game, Kandy Falcons scored 222/4 in the game. This was a huge score and a result of an inefficient bowling attack from Dambulla. Dushan Hemantha picked 3 wickets and was the best bowler from Dambulla. During the chase, Kusal Perera scored 74 runs while Mark Chapman scored 24 runs in the game. The team scored 168/9 and lost the game by 54 runs. The team looks good with the bat but their bowlers have disappointed in the competition so far.

Colombo Strikers vs Dambulla Sixers T20 R Premadasa Stadium, null Dambulla Aura Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.18 Bet Now! Colombo Stars Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.6 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.555 Bet Now!

Colombo Strikers vs Dambulla Sixers Top Batters

Kusal Perera to be the top batter for Dambulla Sixers

Kusal Perera is the top batter from Dambulla Sixers. He has scored 289 runs in 7 games of the competition and averages at 48.16 in the competition. He knocked 74 runs in the last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Glenn Phillips to be the top batter for Colombo Strikers

Glenn Phillips is the top batter from Colombo Strikers. He has scored 206 runs in 5 games and averages at 41.20 in the competition. He struck an unbeaten 31 runs in the last game and will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Colombo Strikers vs Dambulla Sixers Top Bowlers

Dushan Hemantha to be the top bowler for Dambulla Sixers

Dushan Hemantha is the best bowler from Dambulla Sixers. The bowler has picked 10 wickets in 5 games of the competition and maintains an economy rate of 6.63 in the tournament. Hemantha picked 3 wickets in the last game and will be the top bowling pick in the next game.

Shadab Khan to be the top bowler for Colombo Strikers

Shadab Khan has picked 13 wickets in 7 games for the team. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and will be expected to bowl well in the next game.