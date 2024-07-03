COL (Colombo Strikers) vs GAL (Galle Marvels) Match Prediction GAL 45 % Chance of Winning COL 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.703 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Galle Marvels and Colombo Strikers will meet in the 5th game of the Lanka Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on July 3. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the inaugural game of this competition.

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Marvels Chance of Winning

Colombo Strikers had a dismal season last year. They finished at the bottom of the points table with 3 wins and 5 losses in their campaign. The team had a decent squad but they relied too much from a few players. The team won their first game of the season and occupy the top place of the table with 2 points and a net run rate of 2.550.

Galle Marvels (previously called Galle Titans) finished second in the previous edition of the competition. The team had four wins and as many losses in the competition. However, the team lost both the qualifiers and were knocked out of the competition. However, the team had an ecstatic start in the current competition with a win against Jaffna Kings. The team is placed at the second place with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.100.

Galle Marvel's chance of winning: 45%

Colombo Strikers chance of winning: 55%

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Colombo Strikers vs Galle Marvels Betting Tips

Galle Marvels to score high before 1st dismissal (2.5@Parimatch)

Galle Marvels have a spectacular batting line-up in the competition. The team featured Niroshan Dickwella and Alex Hales for the opening position in the first game. The pair scored 66 runs for their opening partnership in the first game of the competition. Hales scored 65 runs while Dickwella chipped in 47 runs of his own. Looking at their form, the pair will look to secure a high opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Colombo Strikers’ score before their 1st dismissal Over runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Galle Marvels’ score before their 1st dismissal Over runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Marvels Toss Prediction

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy has a flat track with pace and bounce, favouring fast bowlers. Batting conditions are moderate, offering challenges and chances for batsmen. Spin bowlers also get some help, ensuring a balanced competition between bat and ball in matches held there.

Weather Report

On match day in Kandy, expect temperatures around 31°C with 78% humidity and a light breeze of 13 km/h. There’s a slight 20% chance of rain, which may influence player performance and game strategies during the cricket match.

Galle Marvels Players List

Zahoor Khan, Malsha Tharupathi, Isuru Udana, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Mohamed Shiraz, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Jeffrey Vandersay, Yuri Koththigoda, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Predicted Playing XI

Isuru Udana All-rounder Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Niroshan Dickwella Wicket-keeper Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Janith Liyanage All-rounder Tim Seifert Batter Zahoor Khan Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Alex Hales Batter Malsha Tharupathi Bowler Sahan Arachchige Batter

Galle Marvels Recent Form

Galle Marvels won their first game with a spectacular batting and bowling display. They chased down the target of 178 runs in the match. The top order was phenomenal in the game and scored many runs.

Colombo Strikers Player List

Thisara Perrera, Chamika Karunaratne, Nipun Dhananjaya, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Shadab Khan, Glenn Phillips, Chamika Gunasekara, Dunith Wellage, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Taskin Ahmed, Angelo Perera, Shevon Daniel, Binura Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Matheesha Pathirana, Shehan Fernando, Kavin Bandara, Isitha Wijesundara, Muhammad Waseem, Allah Ghazanfar.

Predicted Playing XI

Thisara Perrera Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Wicket-keeper Shadab Khan All-rounder Glen Phillips All-rounder Dunith Wellage All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Shevon Daniel Batter Muhammad Waseem All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne Bowler Binura Fernando Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Colombo Strikers Team Form

Colombo Strikers finished at the bottom of the table in the last game. However, the team returned in the current competition with a win against Kandy Falcons. The team scored 198 runs in the game.

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Marvels Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed two times where both the teams have won a game each.

Colombo Strikers won- 1

Galle Marvels won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Marvels Betting Odds

Colombo Strikers were incredible in their first game of the season. They went against the Kandy Falcons. Batting first, the Strikers accumulated 198 runs for 7 wickets in the game. Sadeera Samarawickrama scored 48 runs in the game while Thisara Perera chipped in 38 runs in the match. The team was confident with the total. The Falcons scored 147/10 in the game and lost the game by 51 runs. Shadab Khan and Dunith Wellalage picked 4 wickets each in the match. As they strategize for upcoming fixtures, their focus will likely be on improving their resilience and minimising setbacks to establish more consistent form in the tournament.

Galle Marvels played their first game of the season against Jaffna Kings. The team performed very well in the game. Batting first in the game, Jaffna Kings scored 177/7 in the game. The Marvels bowled well in the game. Zahoor Khan was the best bowler with 3 wickets to his name. Isuru Udana and Dwaine Pretorius also picked 2 wickets each. While chasing the target, Alex Hales and Niroshan Dickwella lead an opening partnership of 66 runs. Hales scored 65 runs in the game while Dickwella posted 47 runs in the match. The team posted 179/5 in the game and won the game by 5 wickets. The team will be confident with their team in the next game. As they prepare for upcoming challenges, their ability to maintain consistency will be crucial in their bid for success in future matches.

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Colombo Strikers vs Galle Marvels Top Batters

Alex Hales to be the top batter for Galle Marvels

Alex Hales is a talented batter from England. He scored 65 runs off 47 balls in the last game against Jaffna Kings. The batter averages pretty well in the format and will be expected to score many runs in the next game.

Sadeera Samarawickrama to be the top batter for Colombo Strikers

Sadeera Samarawickrama will go in as the best batter from Colombo Strikers in the next game. He scored 48 runs off 26 balls in the last game against Colombo Strikers. He is a talented batter and will be coming in hot in the next game.

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Marvels Top Bowlers

Zahoor Khan to be the top bowler for Galle Marvels

Zahoor Khan was fantastic in the first game of this season. He picked 3 wickets for 34 runs in the game. Having said that, Zahoor Khan will be looking to pick many wickets in the next game.

Dunith Wellalage to be the top bowler for Colombo Strikers

Dunith Wellalage was the best bowler from Colombo Strikers in the last game. He picked 4 wickets for 20 runs in the last game. The surface favours the spin and will enable him to produce the best bowling results.