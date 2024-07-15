COL (Colombo Strikers) vs GAL (Galle Marvels) Match Prediction COL 45 % Chance of Winning GAL 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.14 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.05 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Galle Marvels and Colombo Strikers will meet in the 5th game of the Lanka Premier League 2024. The game will be hosted at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on July 15. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the inaugural game of this competition.

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Marvels Chance of Winning

Colombo Strikers had a dismal season last year. They finished at the bottom of the points table with 3 wins and 5 losses in their campaign. The team is having an inconsistent run this season. However, they will be relieved of their last win in their last game against Jaffna Kings. The team is placed at the 3rd place of the points table with three wins and as many losses. They have 6 points and a net run rate of 0.914.

Galle Marvels had a narrow escape in their last game. They tied their last game against Dambulla Sixers but were declared as winners in the super over. With five wins and two losses, Galle Marvels are placed at the top of the table. They have 10 points and a net run rate of 0.069. The team will be confident against Colombo Strikers in the next game.

Galle Marvels chance of winning: 55%

Colombo Strikers chance of winning: 45%

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Colombo Strikers vs Galle Marvels Betting Tips

Galle Marvels to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Galle Marvels have a spectacular batting line-up in the competition. The team featured Niroshan Dickwella and Alex Hales for the opening position in the first game. The pair scored 66, 71, 23, 12, 8, 76 & 44 runs in the last seven games before their first dismissal. Alex Hales and Niroshan Dickwella average at 46.83 & 22.85 respectively in the competition so far. In their last clash against Colombo Strikers, the pair secured 71 runs for their opening partnership. Looking at their form, the pair will look to secure a high opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Colombo Strikers’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Galle Marvels’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Galle Marvels 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Marvels Toss Prediction

The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has hosted 47 T20 Internationals where the toss win to match win percentage is 53.19 per cent. The pitch tends to favour batsmen in the initial phases of the game, transitioning into a wicket conducive to spinners as the match progresses. Anticipated is a well-balanced competition between bat and ball throughout the encounter at this venue. Chasing a target on this pitch might present difficulties, making the decision to bat first a probable preference for the winning toss captain.

Weather Report

The temperature will peak at 30 degrees Celsius. There will be no rain on the day of the game. However, the skies will remain cloudy.

Galle Marvels Players List

Zahoor Khan, Malsha Tharupathi, Isuru Udana, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Mohamed Shiraz, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Jeffrey Vandersay, Yuri Koththigoda, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Predicted Playing XI

Isuru Udana All-rounder Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Niroshan Dickwella Wicket-keeper Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Janith Liyanage All-rounder Tim Seifert Batter Zahoor Khan Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Alex Hales Batter Malsha Tharupathi Bowler Sahan Arachchige Batter

Galle Marvels Recent Form

Galle Marvels are in terrific form. They won their last game in a super over. The bowlers did very well to compensate for the batters in the game. The team is at the top and will be looking to win the next game in order to cement their place at the top position.

Colombo Strikers Player List

Thisara Perrera, Chamika Karunaratne, Nipun Dhananjaya, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Shadab Khan, Glenn Phillips, Chamika Gunasekara, Dunith Wellage, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Taskin Ahmed, Angelo Perera, Shevon Daniel, Binura Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Matheesha Pathirana, Shehan Fernando, Kavin Bandara, Isitha Wijesundara, Muhammad Waseem, Allah Ghazanfar.

Predicted Playing XI

Thisara Perrera Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Wicket-keeper Shadab Khan All-rounder Glen Phillips All-rounder Dunith Wellage All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Shevon Daniel Batter Muhammad Waseem All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne Bowler Binura Fernando Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Colombo Strikers Team Form

Colombo Strikers are coming from a fantastic win against Jaffna Kings in the last game. Their bowlers restricted JK at 109 runs in the last game and chased the target successfully.

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Marvels Head-to-Head Record

The tally is led by Galle Marvels (2-1) in the three clashes between the sides.

Colombo Strikers won- 1

Galle Marvels won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Marvels Betting Odds

Colombo Strikers were incredible in their last game of the season. They went against the Jaffna Kings. Batting first, Jaffna Kings scored 109/9 in the game. The Strikers were phenomenal with the ball. Shadab Khan picked 4 wickets whereas Binura Fernando took 2 wickets. During the chase, Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the top batter of the team with an unbeaten 57 in the game. Mohammad Waseem also scored 35 runs and remained not out. Colombo Strikers scored 112/1, winning the game by 9 wickets.

Galle Marvels clashed against Dambulla Sixers in the last game. They could not score as much as they wanted and settled for 148/9 in the game. Alex Hales scored 38 runs while Tim Seifert scored 23 runs in the game. However, the bowlers did very well to defend the target. Dambulla Sixers were restricted to 148/7 in the game, ending the match in a tie. Maheesh Theekshana picked 4 wickets for his side. Galle Marvels won the super over and jumped to the top spot of the table.

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Colombo Strikers vs Galle Marvels Top Batters

Alex Hales to be the top batter for Galle Marvels

Alex Hales is a hard-hitter. He smashed 38 runs in his last outing. He has a total of 281 runs in 7 games at an average of 46.83. The batter looks in fantastic form and will come in as the best batter from the side in the next game.

Glenn Phillips to be the top batter for Colombo Strikers

Glenn Phillips is in terrific form. He scored 58 runs off 32 balls in the last game he batted in against Jaffna Kings. Phillips has a total of 206 runs in 5 games at an average of 41.20. He will be expected to bat well in the next game too.

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Marvels Top Bowlers

Maheesh Theekshana to be the top bowler for Galle Marvels

Maheesh Theekshana was phenomenal in the last game. He picked 3 wickets in the game and also knocked a wicket in the super over. He has 9 wickets in 7 games. He is the top bowling figure in the team and will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Shadab Khan to be the top bowler for Colombo Strikers

Shadab Khan has picked 14 wickets in 6 games already. He was the best bowler in the last game as he picked 4 wickets for 10 runs in the game. With his current form, he will be expected to perform well in the next game.