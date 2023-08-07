COL (Colombo Strikers) vs GAL (Galle Titans) Match Prediction COL 43 % Chance of Winning GAL 57 % Bet Now! In the match between two completely contrasting sides in the ongoing edition of the Lanka Premier League 2023, at least in terms of the standings on the 2023 LPL, Colombo Strikers and Galle Titans will take on each other in the 10th match of the tournament at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele on August 7, 2023 (Monday), at 3:00 PM IST. With two losses from three matches already, Colombo Strikers need a desperate win to stay afloat.

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Chance of Winning

Galle Titans are the understandable favourites to win the encounter, but not by a huge margin. Given the competitive nature of the LPL, Parimatch provides odds of 1.83 to Galle Titans as against 1.98 for Colombo Strikers. That allows us a decent chance to make money on whoever we bet in the market.

CS’s chance of winning is 43%

GT’s chance of winning is 57%

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Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Betting Tips

Let me figure out the predictable outcome from the match in the most objective fashion. Tim Seifert is sure to have a good game for Galle, thanks to his strong game against spin bowling. Shakib Al Hasan has always done well in Sri Lanka, and in the last game against Jaffna, he managed to scalp a couple of wickets; hence he is going to play a vital role in the overall process. Further, how can you discount Babar Azam. His prolific batting is definitely going to leave a mark in the LPL.

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Match Toss Prediction

Since Jan 2020, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has an average batting first score of 156, with an average winning score of 176. On the other hand, the stadium has seen an average second-innings score of 141, with an average successful chase target of 146. Teams have successfully chased a maximum target of 197 at this venue, hence it is not really bad for batting.

Weather Report

With an 76% chance of precipitation, rain is expected to play a vital role in the match proceedings. Adding to the weather's flair, there is a 52% probability of thunderstorms, which could potentially lead to additional disruptions in the game.

Colombo Strikers Player List

Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Chamika Karunarathne, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Wahab Riaz, Lakshan Sandakan, Nipun Dhananjaya, Movin Subasingha, Lahiru Udara, Eshan Malinga, Shashika Dulshan, Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jeffrey Vandersay, Angelo Perera, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Kavishka Anjula, Ramesh Mendis, Mohammad Nawaz, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Imam Ul Haq, Shoriful Islam

Predicted Playing XI

Babar Azam Batter Niroshan Dickwella Wicket-keeper Pathum Nissanka Batter Nuwanidu Fernando Batter Dhananjaya Lakshan Batter Chamika Karunaratne All-rounder Ramesh Mendis All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Naseem Shah Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Jeffrey Vandersay Bowler

Colombo Strikers Team Form

After bumping the 2022 campaign with only three wins from eight matches, Colombo Strikers had a great chance to level it up in 2023 but by losing two of their three matches, Colombo have ensured that things are not moving swiftly for them. Further, they need to revitalise their squad from now on and give their best performances in the next five matches.

Galle Titans Player List

Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Seekkuge Prasanna, Lahiru Kumara, Shevon Daniel, Lasith Croospulle, Sohan de Livera, Ashan Priyanjan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Mithun, Minod Bhanuka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Avishka Perera, Mohamed Shiraz, Lahiru Samarakoon, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Chad Bowes, Tim Seifert, Sonal Dinusha, Vishwa Fernando, Anuk Fernando

Predicted Playing XI

Shevon Daniel Batter Lasith Croospulle Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Tim Seifer Wicket-keeper Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Lahiru Samarakoon All-rounder Akila Dananjaya Bowler Vishwa Fernando Bowler Kasun Rajitha Bowler Richard Ngarva Bowler

Galle Titans Team Form

Galle Titans have won two of their three games this season to sit at the top of the table. Even though they struggled last time, interesting acquisitions have helped them have a stern ground so far. Hence, there is a great probability that they would do well against Colombo to take the honours.

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Head-To-Head

Galle and Colombo have played each other twice in the Lanka Premier League, in which both sides have won once each. That leaves both teams a chance to leverage through that and take the advance bragging rights.

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Betting Odds

CS to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Niroshan Dickwella and Babar Azam have showcased remarkable consistency in the shortest form of cricket. Despite Dickwella's aspirations yet to fully materialize, his impressive batting performances in the LPL fuel optimism. The Stars have sustained a formidable run rate of 9.1 during the powerplay this season, which makes it easier to believe that they would do it again.

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Best Batters

Babar Azam to be Colombo’s best batter (Parimatch)

There shouldn’t be any doubt about it. Babar Azam has an impressive track record with 9349 runs in T20s, with an average of 43.89 and a striking rate of 128.8. His extensive experience, coupled with 77 half-centuries and 9 centuries, highlights his ability to consistently deliver impactful performances. Moreover, Babar's adeptness in finding the boundary, evident from his 52.9% boundary rate underscores his potential to dominate the upcoming game.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa to be GT’ best batter (Parimatch)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa has 3059 runs at an average of 22.83 and an impressive strike rate of 134.9. His notable achievements include 12 fifties and a century demonstrating his ability to build substantial innings. His capacity to score boundaries is evident from 257 fours and 146 sixes.

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Best Bowlers

Pathirana to be Colombo’s best bowler (Parimatch)

With seven wickets from three games, Matheesa Pathirana has the most number of wickets in the tournament already and even though Colombo haven’t performed well enough this year, Pathirana is not the reason. With 36 wickets in only 26 wickets, Pathirana has become a consistent force in Sri Lanka and there is no doubt that he will be the most impactful player for Colombo.

Kasun Rajitha to be Galle’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Kasun Rajitha is currently the second-highest wicket-taker for Galle Titans in the tournament, with four wickets to his name in three matches. Rajith is one of Sri Lanka’s most consistent bowlers across formats and has been Galle’s highest wicket-taker in the last three seasons. If he does the reparations, then be sure, Galle will have a firm standing.